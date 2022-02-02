It will start on April 1 and apply a tax of 30 in addition to surcharges and the cessation of these transactions the same way it deals with winners of racetracks and other gambling-related transactions.

Tax returns filed for the upcoming tax year will include an additional column that allows disclosure of the gains made through cryptocurrency and the tax payment. The government will start to, from April 1, charge 30 percent tax on these transactions, in addition to taxes and surcharges on these transactions, precisely how it has done with profits from horse races and other transactions based on speculation. Tax secretary Tarun Bajaj informed journalists this Wednesday.

In an interview with PTI, Bajaj said cryptocurrency gains are always tax-deductible. He also said that what the Budget suggested isn’t a new tax but instead offers a sense of security regarding the matter. “The clause in the Finance Bill is related to the taxation of virtual digital assets. It’s designed to provide certainty regarding the taxation of cryptocurrency. It doesn’t provide any information regarding its legality, which will be released when the Bill (on regulating such assets) is passed in Parliament,” Bajaj said.

The government is making guidelines for cryptocurrency and cryptocurrencies, but no draft has been officially made public. Meanwhile, an electronic central bank currency is anticipated to be circulation in the next fiscal year to reduce costs and more efficient administration.

“Next year’s ITR form will have an additional column dedicated to crypto. Yes, you’ll need to report,” he added.

An announcement about the ‘Digital rupee’ by the RBI along with the tax rate of 30 percent starting on April 1 for gains made from transactions that involve digital assets, such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible currencies (NFTs), were made by Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Tuesday to ensure that India can keep up with the global trend toward the use of digital currencies.

“The Government was explicit that it must advocate for an income tax on crypto assets. Therefore, we have introduced the maximum rate and imposed 30 percent with an applicable surcharge. We also introduced TDS and will be able to track transactions,” Bajaj declared.

Additionally, the Budget 2022-23 included a 1 percent tax for transactions using virtual currencies that exceed $10,000 annually and taxes on gifts given to the recipient. The threshold for TDS will be one hundred thousand rupees per calendar year for certain types of individuals, like HUFs or individuals who need to be audited on their accounts under the I-T Act.

In addition, the deduction of any expense or allowance is permitted when calculating the gains from transactions made with those properties. It is added that any losses that result from transactions in digital assets cannot be offset against any other income.

No deduction can be made since digital assets, and cryptocurrencies do not have value, except for the technology behind them, Bajaj said.

The crypto market in India has been growing by 641 percent over the period between June 2021 and June 2021 to the date of October report from Market research company Chainalysis.

Bajaj said that the RBI’s currency is expected to issue incorporates blockchain technology as the basis.

Bajaj said that certain people are declaring crypto gains as income and are also paying taxes. However, other people do not. Since the TDS provision was made, all transaction data will be accessible to tax officials.