IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Automation as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global automation as a service market size reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.07% during 2022-2027. Automation-as-a-service (AaaS) is a platform-based solution that records and analyzes data provided by existing applications to automate repetitive business tasks and processes. It integrates all domain functions, events, and processes into automation layers to create a unified interface for all operations. AaaS consists of fixed, programmable, and flexible automation. It is utilized on-premises or over the cloud to enhance the efficiency and performance of an organization. As a result, AaaS solutions are employed across numerous industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, information technology (IT), healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, etc.

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by component, business function, enterprise size and vertical.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for Automation as a Service Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The growing utilization of industrial automation systems is one of the primary factors driving the automation as a service market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud computing services is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, with the emergence of cognitive computing and virtual workspaces, organizations are increasingly using AaaS platforms to augment their service delivery and operations processes, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the integration of connected devices with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is assisting in the operation of virtual assistants and bots in healthcare- and retail-based applications. This, in turn, is also positively influencing the global market. In addition to this, the expanding IT industry and the advent of Industry 5.0 trends are expected to fuel the automation as a service market in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Some of these key players include:

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Blue Prism Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Kofax Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NICE

Pegasystems Inc

UiPath

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

by Business Function:

Information Technology

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Human Resource

Others

by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

by Vertical:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

by Region:

Middle East and Africa

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

