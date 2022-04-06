Why this website doesn’t work as I wanted? Do you have that question whenever you check your business website? The problem might be the SEO elements in your website. It has not been optimized. You might need to modify your website’s elements. In the worst case, you need to start it again from scratch. However, those problems only occur if you try to deal with this problem yourself. So, the solution here is to hire an SEO professional to help you.

Now, if you run a business in the Toronto area, many SEO companies in this area are ready to help you. Most of them have the best and most satisfying services at friendly prices. And, we have already shortened the Toronto SEO companies that could help you. Here are the three best SEO companies in Toronto.

Mrkt360

Mrkt360 is one of the best companies you can count on. This company provides various digital marketing services, including SEO services for a business website. The CEO of this company, Eran Hurvitz, has more than 20 years of experience in this industry. He also has the best experts working in this company.

This company accepts various clients from different types of industries. They guarantee that your website will appear on the first page of a Google search. Thus, you will get better exposure that can increase your website traffic.

This company uses various methods to boost the client’s SEO quality. It includes market analysis, real-time algorithm checking, full audits for your website, optimized keyword, and other SEO methods. This company’s goal is not only to improve your website’s SEO quality. But, it also gives your website and online business a chance to grow in the future.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Various marketing packages,

Personalized solution for any digital marketing,

Many types of SEO services.

Cons:

It is not operated on weekends.

Brand & Mortar

Brand & Mortar is one of the most experienced SEO companies in Toronto. They have been around since 2011. Their specialization is a brand strategy and social media marketing. However, it also has other SEO services that you can use to boost your website position on the search engine result page.

This company also doesn’t differentiate their clients. It accepts all types of clients, from the small or startup company to the enterprise. Its clients come from all over the world. Mostly, its clients are the E-Commerce business, retail, insurance, fashion, and beauty industries. However, they also can do other types of industry, like a moving company or food industry. For more information, you can use the free consultation service you can find on its official website.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Free consultation service,

Various digital marketing services,

Work with various business scales.

Cons:

Small digital marketing team.

seoplus+

This company has one of the highest client retention rates in Toronto, which is more than 90%. That shows that it can provide the best and most satisfying result. As for its service, this company offers SEO, content marketing, social media marketing, and web design and development. There are also other services for digital marketing purposes.

Seoplus+ often works with a startup or small company. Therefore, it is a good solution for you who have just started a business. Moreover, the price of their service is also affordable. That is also one of many reasons why this company is quite a famous SEO solution, not only in Toronto but also in Canada and other areas in the United States.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Various package plans,

90% client retention rate,

Accept small company clients.

Cons:

Only works with clients from a certain industry.

How to Choose the Best SEO Companies in Toronto

Those three are examples of the best SEO companies for your website and business. However, more companies in Toronto also offer similar service and prices. So, here, we will show you several elements you should use to choose the best SEO Company.

Find one with many experiences,

Look for the flexible package plan, so you can easily change or upgrade your current plan,

Find the company with the best price. Not always the cheapest one. Find one with the price you can afford that offers more service than you need.

Conclusion

That is all. We hope this article will help you to know which company you should use to improve your business website SEO quality. In the end, a good-quality website with top SEO performance will also affect your business. It improves the marketing power, brings the new customer in, and then increases your profit which can boost your company’s growth. So, choose the Best SEO Toronto now!