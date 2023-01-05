As one of the more unconventional programs on the Travel Channel, The Dead Files is a documentary about paranormal phenomena with psychic medium Amy Allan and former homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi. Although the two are frequently seen working together on investigations of the alleged supernatural beings at various places, Amy has actually been married twice and was not married to Steve.

The Dead Files follows Amy and Steve as they travel around the globe to discover evidence of paranormal activity happening in locations that appear haunted. The hosts each conduct an independent investigation of their own using Amy using her alleged psychic abilities in order to talk with spirits and Steve making use of his detective abilities to uncover the history of a place. They do not meet until the conclusion of their investigations in order to discuss their results.

While critics have been doubtful of the credibility of the show throughout many years, Amy’s screen relationship with Steve has allowed the show to endure for 14 seasons over 10 years. In addition to this show, Amy is married twice.

What is the name of Amy Allan’s present husband?

The co-host of The Dead Files was previously married to Matthew Anderson from 2011 to 2013. At the time of their wedding, Matthew was the person responsible for the camera work on the show. In an interview on The Travel Channel from 2012, Matthew referred to himself as a “hardcore skeptical” regarding her supposed abilities as media.

“Life in the company of Amy is fascinating,” Matt said. “I have no idea what I can anticipate … I’m still very skeptical; however, she has certainly changed my perspective.”

Matt added that he wasn’t sure what Amy was watching when they recorded video footage to show. He only knew that Amy was subject to something at every place, and it was difficult to know what to search for.

If he did or didn’t, if he began to believe in her capabilities, it didn’t appear to be helping their relationship.

Is Amy in a relationship with anyone?

The co-host on The Dead Files is currently engaged to Rob Traegler, having tied the knot in the year 2018. Rob was director of several investigations, including The Dead Files in 2018’s Mysteries and Scandals, as well as The Dead Files 2012 between 2012 and 2014. In reality, Rob, as well as Amy first met when they were working together on the series. Amy and Rob are not parents to children.

Rob also helmed his 10th episode of Pretty Hurts, a 2011 reality series about clients who undergo a liquid facelift at the Beverly Hills medical office. He also competed in Wheel of Fortune in 2021. It’s a mystery.

The Dead Files is currently in Season 14. The current season will see Amy, along with her team will be traveling across California, Washington, and North Carolina. The show airs every Saturday starting at 10:00 p.m. ET through the Travel Channel.