Celebrity
Increasing Culture in Italy Through Digital Marketing
Brave entrepreneurs should accept challenges and follow the latest trends all the time. Technology is definitely among the main fields they should focus on. That’s why entrepreneurs like Mr. Luca Prata are trying to introduce digital arts in all spheres and shift the culture in a new and modern direction.
Nowadays, successful businesses and brands are those that constantly follow the technological advancements, incorporating digital elements in their work. Only this way they can reach more people and spread their influence. This is where digital marketing enters the picture. But in order to give the wanted results it should be implemented properly.
Are you ready to dive into the secrets behind creating a culture of digital art? Then, let entrepreneurs like Mr. Luca Prata teach you a few lessons regarding this matter.
What’s the Role of Digital Marketing in Culture
No matter what individuals and companies do, if more people don’t see it they won’t be able to participate in the idea. In the digital era we live in, digital marketing serves for this purpose. It unites tactics and strategies aimed at reaching wider audiences. Starting with email marketing and cold calling to social media and video editing, there are many things entrepreneurs try.
More precisely, Mr. Luca Prata utilizes his expertise in digital arts to create innovative materials that grab the attention of users. By introducing them to the public, he slowly but surely makes them a part of the culture, which many people refer to as the culture of digital art. And he is successful at this, especially in Italy, mainly because the visual content sends a strong message and creatively depicts his work. At the center of all of this is, of course, the quality of communication.
Importance of Communication
Increasing the business goes along the increasing of culture, at least in the case of visionary entrepreneurs. The likes of Mr. Luca Prata tend to communicate on a high level with everyone, respecting their opinions and making sure they are on board with their decisions. This is how they try to shape the culture in a digital way.
If you want to convince people to like a brand or a product they should trust you and feel like there is someone that openly communicates with them out there. For this reason, digital marketing through quality communication has proven to be an efficient way to generate leads and find more parties interested in contributing to one’s brand. After they are visually and creatively told the truth about a certain service or product they are more inclined to follow through.
Final Thoughts
Nowadays, it’s time for revolutionized ways to communicate with users and tell a story. Entrepreneurs like Mr. Luca Prata started doing this in their communities by increasing the digital culture alongside their business. So, what do you think of Mr. Luca Prata’s approach to incorporating communication in digital marketing and increasing the digital culture in Italy? Have you had similar experiences? We would like to hear what you think.
More infos about his culture and vision on en.lucaprata.com
Celebrity
Spyridon Tsagarakis
“World Exclusive” – Spyridon Tsagarakis gives motion to the lines of classic ancient sculpture and makes history as the first-ever artist trusted with permission and full access to showcase his designs on the Ancient Agora and the Temple of Hephaestus in Athens, Greece.
Greece – Athens, 2019 – The avant-garde creations, of World-Acclaimed Designer Spyridon Tsagarakis, revive the classical notion of perfection and balance, in a powerful visual presentation that explores the fluidity between fashion and art. An established pioneer of a complex and sculptural technique, Spyridon’s creations reference back to Ancient Greek Art and are considered to be a national heritage treasure.
Based in London, Tsagarakis is a Fashion Designer and Artist who has been on a journey of continuous experimentation with form, that has been an object of admiration and celebration across the globe in publications such as Vogue and the New York Times. From an early age, the smell of oil paint in his grandfather’s studio and the perfection of the female figure cultivated the designer’s desire to shape his artistic identity in the multi-disciplinary field of Fashion. The impact of his technique has, as a result, collaboration requests with the industry’s most promising voices such as Alexander McQueen among others. His signature technique made Spyridon a Visionaire with uncompromised vision who tends to set his own schedule when it comes to showing his work.
SPYRIDON TSAGARAKIS
Although the complexity of his designs is extraordinary, Tsagarakis is showing the body naked and draped, showcasing the similarities between ancient greek statues and modern greek muses. Fascinated by the pure orders of the Acropolis and the aesthetic idiom of modern Greek reality, the designer made history as the only artist with full access at the Temple of Hephaestus and the Ancient Agora of Athens, in Greece. Both the Ancient Greek sculptures and Spyridon’s designs dance together in perfect harmony in a cultural presentation that celebrates this meticulous artistry. Spyridon’s technique intertwines with the archaeological site of the Ancient Agora and the Temple of Hephaestus in a unique way, thus his project is considered to be one of the most influentials in the history of Greek fashion and the first-ever fashion as performance art project envisioned by a greek designer/ artist.
The result is a visually stunning short-film that takes the viewer’s breath away. His cutting-edge designs blend ideally with the greek antiquities, creating an atmosphere that brings back to life Greece’s glorious golden age in the 5th Century BC. The selection of the fabric, which is mainly pure silk and metallic silk 18k, is used to replicate the effects of marble and make the pieces seem carved from the inside rather than chiselled from the outside. This attention to folding is mirrored in Spyridon’s technique, as the richness of the folds and the depth of the creases channels the signature elements that make an ancient greek sculpture symmetrical and timeless. In his own words, Tsagarakis highlights that “ his vision was to obtain lifeless raw materials and transform them into art that can be worn”. Spyridon’s technique, according to Archaeologists, needs to be preserved and protected. His vision gave birth to a world-first collaboration of tremendous historic importance not only for Greece but Globally.
Celebrity
What Photos You Take at a Wedding?
There are very many photos you will need for your wedding; for you create very unforgettable memories you will need to be creative with how and where you will need to take these photographs. Where you take photographs will tell a better story of your wedding day.
These are the best photos you should take that will document the whole story of the wedding day;
Preparation
These kinds of photos are not so serious or more official; they are mostly taken when the subjects are not aware. The photos are taken even before anyone is dressed up for the function. Mostly many of them will be doing their preparations on both sides. The centre of focus will be either where the bride is or where the groom is
Bouquet
This is also one of the photos you cannot miss among wedding photos. The bouquet will always match the dressing code of the bride and the groom. It may be taken when the bouquet is alone or the bride holding it or even both of them, the bride and groom holding it.
Personality photos
The people in focus during a wedding day are either the bride or the groom hence these kinds of photos will focus on them mainly. These photos can be official or just casual; they are normally taken in different locations with different poses. You can always show all your funniest poses that will create memories for you in the future. Actually these are the most taken photos in a wedding.
Shoes
There is always some obsession with the kind of shoes worn in the wedding; this is specifically for the bride. This is because the mostly don’t get to put on those shoes anymore again. However this photo is not really that necessary but if you took it, it would be just fine.
The cake
Well, this is a must-have photo; a cake is a very important symbol in weddings. Without a cake there is typically no wedding, this is very important that you should have a picture of a cake. It can be a standalone picture or during the cake-cutting process or even during sharing of the cake.
The reception
After the vows everyone heads to the reception, this is the palace where all the decorations are done. You can take some shots of an empty reception or the ones where people have already filled up the reception. This will give a very good remembrance.
Rings
The rings are also very important to take their photos, it is the very important details that you should
Groom portrait
This is the picture that a groom can focus on alone and remember the very day of the wedding because he is the centre of focus here. Do not just focus on the bride and forget about the groom, it is quite important to capture him too alone in portrait which he can frame.
The veil
This is also a very important photo to take, at many times the bride is very keen with the veil and they will want to have a picture in it, this is because they may not be in such a form of dressing any other day. This is also important because the bride may not have the veil a whole day, they may take off especially when going to the reception after the vows.
Décor
It is very important to take the photos of décor, this is because the décor mostly gives the theme of the day, and another thing is that the signage which goes hand in hand with décor can be customized to have the names of the bride and groom or just their initials, it is then very important to capture that for the future memory.
Gifts
It is also important to capture the gifts that have been given in at the wedding; this will help the bride and the groom to be able to remember the gratitude of people and their contribution towards the success of their wedding
Bride portrait
Sometimes you will need to take a portrait of the bride when she is alone. You should hire Wedding Photographers to help you with this. This will help bring back the memories of the glamour and beauty in the future days. It can also be framed to be hanged on the walls for decoration
Centre piece
The centerpiece is normally where the best decorations done, a photo of this will be very helpful to help remember the choice of colors and the decorations that existed in the wedding. This is one photo that will really bring the theme of wedding into.
Bridal party photos
This is important to at least take a photo or several photos including a groom and the bridal; party, this will help them to cherish the moments and even keep the friendship. This will also keep the memory between the bride and her maids.
Invitation
It is a very important photo especially if you are going to make an album, it is an opener of the whole story, and it will in fact be the first photo in the album. The kind of photo tells a story of how the whole thing started with invitations.
- Fun photos
This is very important because it brings back the memories of the jovial moments that the bride and the groom has ever had. The photo describes the mood of the event; it shows the happy side of the story.
To sum this up, you can appreciate that wedding photography will need you to be very keen on details; you should know what photos to take and why to take it. If you don’t consider that you may found out that all your photos were not liked by the bride and the groom. You should be very keen on quality too as a photographer, qualities sells a lot more than even the subjects in the photo.
Celebrity
Two Asians in America, Killing it in Hollywood
Burbank, CA – April 22, 2019 – Some associations are more serendipitous than others and for Mohit Soni and Chang Park their first meeting blossomed into an enduring friendship,resulting in award-winning work collaborations. Together, they’re killing it in Hollywood.
“I first met Chang on the set of the music video “Aliens” he was directing for Dynamine,” said Soni. “We work extremely well together. We just seem to instinctively know what the other person’s vision is for the projects we’ve worked together on.”
Soni is a producer from Rajasthan, India, and Park is a South Korean director from Southern California. Their most recent project is “Bridging Colors” that’s streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime to the UK, U.S., Germany and Japan.
The short film is the story of an artist that must learn to see the world differently when he becomes color blind. It was a passion project for both of them in honor of a mutual friend and designed to bring awareness about color blindness and its effects.
“Mohit is always a passionate and intelligent producer,” said Park. “When I first told him about this story, he totally agreed with my opinion and supported my plan. He knows me very well and I don’t have to tell him what I want on set. He already knows my concerns and takes care of it – he’s a genuinely nice guy that’s kind to the cast and crew.”
After “Aliens,” they teamed up again on “Saving the World,” a music video for Nessa Rica. Soni reciprocated, bringing Park on board for his short film “Hinjews” and Park immediately asked Soni to join him on “Bridging Colors,” a project that’s already earned numerous awards at film festivals.
Park holds a Bachelor’s degree in filmmaking from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and Soni received his BFA degree in filmmaking from the New York Film Academy. As a producer, it also helps that Soni has a background in commerce and entrepreneurship. He has an interest in history, costumes and views every project as a new adventure. They both have more than 30 productions to their credit in multiple genres.
Soni and Park have each separately worked on more than 30 projects in multiple genres and viewevery project as a new adventure.“Film producing is fun, it can be an intimidating task, and it will test you in every way possible.You need to be a multitasker, a people person and a problem solver.”
“It’s fun to put all the puzzle pieces together,” continued Soni. “You have to deal with a lot of different personalities and you’ll hear lots of “no” before you get a “yes.” Nothing is more rewarding than when I see the script and all the hard work come together on the screen.”
Soni has carried that passion to every production company with which he’s worked, that includes a number of high-profile companies that include Dynamic Features, Warner Bros. Studio, Adobe, Pernel Media, Planet C Studios, Emblem Entertainment, and Lifetime TV to name a few. Currently working with Dynamic Features, he has upcoming projects with Ox Films, Paramore Entertainment and he’s working with prestigious model agencies.
His award-winning projects run the gamut from horror and drama to comedy and period pieces, some of which touch upon controversial subjects. Among his highly-acclaimed projects are “Hinjews,” “Wild Nights with Emily,” and “Loss of Grace” to be released later in 2019,along with “Blood & Water” now in post-production. His credits also include music videos encompassing “IshqNashila” and “Coco.”
Park’s list of credits is equally impressive. He’s won numerous national and international awards for his work that includes the short “The Script,” the feature “Look Back,” the documentaries “Dancing High in LA” and the “Dream Project.” He’s currently working on “The Walk” that’s in pre-production.
There are three basic criteria Soni looks at when deciding whether a project is right – writing, the filmmakers, and financing.
“The quality of the script is crucial,” said Soni. “If the writing isn’t strong, the film won’t be successful. I don’t want to waste anyone’s time or money if the script isn’t solid. Next are the filmmakers involved. If they’re hard to work with, you’re going to regret it no matter how great the script is. Then there’s financing and budget. If the money isn’t there, the film is going to suffer. And I follow Murphy’s Law – anything that can go wrong, will.” Soni and Park have proven to be a cinematic dynamic duo when it comes to filmmaking and both only become stronger with each project they work on whether it’s together or independently. That fortuitous meeting on the set of “Aliens” could almost be described as karma. It was the meeting of two great minds that really are killing it in Hollywood.