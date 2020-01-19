Increasing Culture in Italy Through Digital Marketing

There are very many photos you will need for your wedding; for you create very unforgettable memories you will need to be creative with how and where you will need to take these photographs. Where you take photographs will tell a better story of your wedding day.

These are the best photos you should take that will document the whole story of the wedding day;

Preparation

These kinds of photos are not so serious or more official; they are mostly taken when the subjects are not aware. The photos are taken even before anyone is dressed up for the function. Mostly many of them will be doing their preparations on both sides. The centre of focus will be either where the bride is or where the groom is

Bouquet

This is also one of the photos you cannot miss among wedding photos. The bouquet will always match the dressing code of the bride and the groom. It may be taken when the bouquet is alone or the bride holding it or even both of them, the bride and groom holding it.

Personality photos

The people in focus during a wedding day are either the bride or the groom hence these kinds of photos will focus on them mainly. These photos can be official or just casual; they are normally taken in different locations with different poses. You can always show all your funniest poses that will create memories for you in the future. Actually these are the most taken photos in a wedding.

Shoes

There is always some obsession with the kind of shoes worn in the wedding; this is specifically for the bride. This is because the mostly don’t get to put on those shoes anymore again. However this photo is not really that necessary but if you took it, it would be just fine.

The cake

Well, this is a must-have photo; a cake is a very important symbol in weddings. Without a cake there is typically no wedding, this is very important that you should have a picture of a cake. It can be a standalone picture or during the cake-cutting process or even during sharing of the cake.

The reception

After the vows everyone heads to the reception, this is the palace where all the decorations are done. You can take some shots of an empty reception or the ones where people have already filled up the reception. This will give a very good remembrance.

Rings

The rings are also very important to take their photos, it is the very important details that you should

Groom portrait

This is the picture that a groom can focus on alone and remember the very day of the wedding because he is the centre of focus here. Do not just focus on the bride and forget about the groom, it is quite important to capture him too alone in portrait which he can frame.

The veil

This is also a very important photo to take, at many times the bride is very keen with the veil and they will want to have a picture in it, this is because they may not be in such a form of dressing any other day. This is also important because the bride may not have the veil a whole day, they may take off especially when going to the reception after the vows.

Décor

It is very important to take the photos of décor, this is because the décor mostly gives the theme of the day, and another thing is that the signage which goes hand in hand with décor can be customized to have the names of the bride and groom or just their initials, it is then very important to capture that for the future memory.

Gifts

It is also important to capture the gifts that have been given in at the wedding; this will help the bride and the groom to be able to remember the gratitude of people and their contribution towards the success of their wedding

Bride portrait

Sometimes you will need to take a portrait of the bride when she is alone. You should hire Wedding Photographers to help you with this. This will help bring back the memories of the glamour and beauty in the future days. It can also be framed to be hanged on the walls for decoration

Centre piece

The centerpiece is normally where the best decorations done, a photo of this will be very helpful to help remember the choice of colors and the decorations that existed in the wedding. This is one photo that will really bring the theme of wedding into.

Bridal party photos

This is important to at least take a photo or several photos including a groom and the bridal; party, this will help them to cherish the moments and even keep the friendship. This will also keep the memory between the bride and her maids.

Invitation

It is a very important photo especially if you are going to make an album, it is an opener of the whole story, and it will in fact be the first photo in the album. The kind of photo tells a story of how the whole thing started with invitations.

Fun photos

This is very important because it brings back the memories of the jovial moments that the bride and the groom has ever had. The photo describes the mood of the event; it shows the happy side of the story.

To sum this up, you can appreciate that wedding photography will need you to be very keen on details; you should know what photos to take and why to take it. If you don’t consider that you may found out that all your photos were not liked by the bride and the groom. You should be very keen on quality too as a photographer, qualities sells a lot more than even the subjects in the photo.