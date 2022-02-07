Entertainment
China is experiencing ice-based growth and other trends in spending during the Spring Festival.
China has seen new trends in spending during this Spring Festival this year because the younger generation was the most popular consumer. Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics Games opened in Beijing on February 4, amid the festive season.
Chinese consumers purchased winter sports equipment and equipment to celebrate the holiday, which was observed from January 31 until February 6, to commemorate the Chinese New Year. Lunar New Year led to a boom in the economics of ice.
The demand for ice and snow equipment increased by 107 percent over the previous year. Sales of winter sportswear sales increased by 99 percent, while protection gear increased by 41 percent throughout the shopping season as per Chinese online retailer JD.com.
The Beijing Cold weather Olympics has encouraged 346 million Chinese to participate in winter sports and related activities, according to China’s winter sports body. One in four Chinese has participated in winter sports or other related activities at least once.
Additionally, Bing Dwen, The cute character from the Beijing Winter Olympics, has been selling like hotcakes. Online shops have run all Bing Dwen Dwen souvenirs, and queues of people have formed outside the official Olympic stores.
In 2022, for the Lunar New Year, the millennials and Generation Z became the leading customers, and they chose Chinese brands. During the New Year’s celebrations, the most sought-after items included snacks, health-related items like fitness equipment, pets, food items, and cosmetics.
The Spring Festival also saw a delivery rush as many people could not get together with their family members due to COVID-19 restrictions. They decided to purchase items on the internet for their families to give as presents.
Preparing meals to celebrate Lunar New Year’s Eve quickly became popular, especially since many people opted to stay in to mark the occasion. “Prepared food” was the most popular search term during the holidays, and orders increased by a third compared to the previous year.
It’s a tradition for Chinese families to gather for a massive meal on Lunar New Year’s Eve. Many spend the day cooking food or eating out at eateries. However, they ordered a pre-cooked dinner at a restaurant or even online this year. It takes just 20 minutes to cook an already-prepared festival meal at home without COVID-19 issues.
Based on the MCT Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT), The Golden Week of the Chinese Lunar New Year was a record-breaking 251 million visits to the national level and tourism revenue at 289 billion yuan ($45.6 billion) and a decrease in the range of 2 percent or 3.9 percent year-on-year and 3.9 percent year on year, respectively.
Compared to the pre-pandemic rate in 2019, the national level of tourist visits to the country and revenues from tourism was 26.1 percentage and 43.7 percent less, respectively, figures from MCT indicated, as recurrent COVID-19 epidemics across the nation caused travel restrictions.
During this Spring Festival season, the total box office revenue was 6 billion yuan. That’s 23.2 percent less than the previous year’s figures, as per the data collected by Taopiaopiao, the film industry’s data service.
“Despite a nearly 48-percent increase in the number of people returning to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year vacation compared to a year ago, a contraction in film box office income and tourism profits suggests that this did not end up in materially higher usage demand,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura.
Entertainment
The 2022 Retail Property Report: Great news for entertainment, dining out, and small malls.
According to John Loos (FNB Commercial Property Finance specialist in the property sector), entertainment and dining out will be the primary beneficiaries. Smaller centers are likely to outperform giant malls.
“The retail property market is much more stable than it was in the past, but still faces challenges.” “Some stability returned as curfews have been lifted and lockdowns regulations loosened,” Loos stated during a webinar Wednesday.
As the vaccine rollout continues, “The 2022 economy will return to 2019 levels real GDP growth. This will positively affect physical retail, particularly the entertainment and dining out sectors. This is expected to give rise to the enjoyment aspect of retail.
“However, consumers constraints are expected to continue to be significant.”
It is better to be smaller than you think.
Loos states that smaller retail centers focusing on high-frequency necessities are likely to continue outperforming more giant regional malls. However, the performance gap may narrow in 2022.
He predicts that retail property will be between the two other commercial property classes: the strong-performing industrial and the weak-performing office markets. This is due to the increase in work-from-home during the pandemic.
Loos believes that the office and hotel sectors will be the market’s underperformers in commercial property. Loos believes that only industrial property values will see positive real growth this year.
According to recorded history standards, retail property is now a very costly property class. It has experienced robust capital growth, rental inflation, and operating cost inflation since the mid-1990s. We believe that a further gradual accurate correction would be possible to align with weak long-term domestic economic fundamentals. Loos said that it is only a matter of how the sentence turns out. It is also difficult to grow online retail.
Peak Vacancies
Loos predicts that the trend towards a rising retail vacancy rate will peak in 2019, based on the improvement in GDP since 2020. However, the gain may not be enough to relieve the pressure on fundamental rental properties.
“The retail sector’s tenants are battling and will continue their battle. However, we expect some improvement in tenant performance in 2022 as the 2020 recession effects fade and positive property income growth can be achieved. This would significantly improve over the -10.3% expected in 2020 and -4% in 2021. Loos stated that this, in turn, means that there is a low expectation for positive capital growth.
He also pointed out a decline in retail building activity due to the oversupply.
“The best thing about retail property is that it is expected to have a better year this year when values stabilize. We must be realistic when it comes to the retail property. Historical values are still high, and I don’t think they have fully recovered. Loos stated that online retail has a strong incentive to grow faster because a retail property is more expensive than it used to be over the years. However, we anticipate a much more stable year for retail properties, but it won’t be lighting the lamps.”
Malusi Mthuli from FNB’s commercial finance division in KwaZulu–Natal stated that there was still a market for retail property buyers in the province during the webinar.
He said, “There are many willing sellers on one side, but those with capital want some of these opportunities.”
He also noticed another retail trend in the province: consumer trade moved from damaged shopping centers in June 2021 to other centers that did not suffer the same fate.
Sponsor Us
Search
Simple Treat Recipes For Those Summer Sugar Urges.
Coming Shortly: Parlar, a Potts Position Great Patron From the Franca Team Celebrating Catalan Cuisine.
Celebrity Cruises Presents 2024 Galapagos Program.
China is experiencing ice-based growth and other trends in spending during the Spring Festival.
Tests, boosters: What do you think? Covid regulations for vaccinations for Europe-UK travel?
Bonni3: Innovative Female Disruptor Within The Entertainment Business
Coronavirus daily news updates, January 12: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world – The Seattle Times
U of O students file complaint against university, push for return to remote learning – KPTV.com
Sex Education Season 4: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far – What's on Netflix
What Is the Government's Plan for Schools Without Education Workers During COVID? – Business Wire
Hajj 2018: Live updates from Makkah
Hajj 2018: When does Hajj start? Who performs Hajj and where is pilgrimage?
Stephen Miller’s Uncle Blasts Him As ‘Immigration Hypocrite’
Illinois’ financial crisis could bring the state to a halt
The final 6 ‘Game of Thrones’ episodes might feel like a full season
Sponsors
Trending
-
Fashion1 day ago
Meta and TikTok Who will take the crown in fashion?
-
Entertaining1 day ago
Yves Saint Laurent Honors Its 60th Wedding: Photographs From the Fairchild Archive.
-
Tech3 days ago
Smart Cities Make Use of Technology that is rapidly changing to advance Zero emissions.
-
Business1 day ago
Protests by business owners persist in downtown Ottawa.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login