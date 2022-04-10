Many people have a hunting hobby because they can feel freedom from stressful daily activities and office work. Are you also one of those people? That is great. You can enjoy the thrill of hunting your target while enjoying the beautiful scenery of the hunting location. For that purpose, you will need a proper hunting weapon. Here, you are going to learn more about the crossbow.

In general, people prefer using hunting rifles for this activity. They see the crossbow as less effective than the rifle. Yet, some of them love to use the crossbow because it is more challenging. Furthermore, hunting with a bow, including a crossbow, will give you a different experience. It feels like you are really hunting your target.

Crossbow with Scope Feature

Among many types of crossbows, you can try one that has a scope feature. Why? The scope allows you to aim at the target much easier. Therefore, it helps you to enjoy your hunting activity more. However, it doesn’t mean you will be able to shoot accurately because of the scope feature. In most cases, the hunters that get their first crossbow with the scope feature miss 9 out of 10 of their shoots.

You need to practice to let you master this unique and cool hunting weapon. For that reason, we have already made a list of activities you can do to improve your hunting accuracy using this weapon. First of all, prepare the crossbow that you are going to use. Then, do not forget the supplies, like an arrow and of course, the target for your practice. Here is the step-by-step practice to improve your crossbow skill.

Train with Crossbow Scope

Prepare the location

Choose the open area without animals, people, or buildings. You can visit the hunting practice range. However, if you don’t have enough money, you can use the open field that you can visit for free. Then, place your target. For the beginner user of the crossbow with a scope, you can choose 20 yards distance. This distance also helps you to understand more about how to use the scope.

Prepare Your Crossbow

Check your crossbow with scope. Make sure everything is working without any problem. Try to cock your crossbow and see if it works well. Use the method that you like for this one. Then, take the arrow and set it on your crossbow.

At this point, you are ready to shoot it. You can choose to carry it with your arm or use a hunting tripod. For a beginner, use the tripod to improve stability and accuracy. Your goal in this practice is to get used to the scope function. Then, you can train your body to be able to hold the crossbow in a stable position.

Shooting Your Crossbow

Aim by peeking through the scope. You can see several lines or dots in your scope view. Use the topmost line, the 20-yard line. Depending on the crossbow scope you use, the other line represents the 30 yards, 40 yards, and 50 yards distances. As for now, use the 20-yard line.

Move the crossbow until the 20-yard line touches the bulls-eye on the target. After that, you only need to pull the trigger to unleash the arrow. Make sure you only pull the trigger with your fingertips. Do not use your entire hand or arm. It will change the position of the crossbow and lower the accuracy. Shoot at least three arrows to get the data of your accuracy level.

Adjusting the Scope

Go to the target and see how far your arrow is off from the target. Then, use it to adjust the scope on your crossbow using the knobs on the side of the scope. Use the data to get the correct settings. After you adjust the scope, you can move to the next step.

Shooting Again

Shoot again and see whether the arrows have a decent grouping on the target. That means it hit a similar area with the closest distance between arrows. Once you get that, you are done. Now, you can practice by shooting more to improve your skill and get a better result. Use this experience in your real hunting activity.

Conclusion

As you can see, hunting with a crossbow with a scope is more fun than using a simple riffle. It requires more skill and physical ability to get the target accurately. You also can use other information on this website to improve your crossbow shooting skill. Then, enjoy the best hunting experience!