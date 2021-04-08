Culture & Arts
Indian Landscape Art : Capturing the Majestic Spectacle
Earth is a wonderful creation. From barren deserts to evergreen rainforests; From the rising oceans to the cloudy skies. Earth provides endless inspiration for visual artists. There is a plate of nature everywhere we look. Throughout history, artists have found endless inspiration in the mysterious beauty of nature and the luxury of the earth’s diverse landscapes.
Especially India, as a land, has a diverse landscape that is instrumental in expressing creativity within artists.
Most Indian landscape artists like to create canvases depicting deserts, mighty Himalayas, endless deserts, plateaus, forests, and plains.
Landscape painting, also known as landscape art, is the depiction of landscapes in the arts – landscapes such as mountains, valleys, trees, rivers, and forests – especially the broad view of the main subject – whose elements are arranged in a coherent structure.
Landscapes can be painted plein air or from a photograph. Plein air is a French term that means “in the open air”. The benefit of plein air painting is that you can see the landscape right in front of you. You are already immersed and absorbed in the beauty of the scenery. There are, however, benefits to working from a painting as well. If you work from painting, you can work in the comfort and privacy of your own place, without being dependent on daylight or the weather. You can also take certain elements from different painting to create a unique composite landscape. For example, if you like a hill from one painting and a gnarly old tree from another painting, you can combine them into the same landscape. Then if want to put a flowing river in front of them, you can.
You can also work from quick landscape paintings. If you’re out hiking and there is a lovely view that strikes your eye, you can easily whip out a small sketchbook or watercolor pad and use pencils, colored pencils, or watercolor to quickly make a sketch of what you see. It often helps to write notes next to the paint, so you remember what color certain leaves were, or what shade the sky was. Oftentimes these “quick painting” turn out to be wonderful works of art in their own right!
In other works, natural backgrounds for figures may still be an important part of the work. The sky is always included in the view, and the weather is often an element of the mix. Nature painting is a rare art form practiced by a few artists around the world. Some of the most famous artists who excelled in this type of painting are of Indian descent. Their works depict the beauty of nature in a serene form; The way they capture nature with full glory is mesmerizing and at the same time admirable.
The Indian art paintings of the famous artists of this land .Their creations include complex features and natural elements such as rivers, rocks, mountain s, human life, valleys, plants, and forests.
Indian artists who have created natural works of art are the best they can be. In fact, nature creates an extraordinary extension of their appeal; Many times, the elements of nature speak the language of love from the artist’s point of view. The gentle and thoughtful nature of this romantic artist is beautifully demonstrated in these paintings.
Indian painting show intricate vibes through vivid colors. Their landscape illustrations further evoke a panorama, transformed into a rhythmic painting that expresses a magical experience.
It is certainly the love that led to the prosperity of abstract landscape artwork. Over the years, it is not surprising that this form of painting has exploded into a favorite art form for orators.
Many online landscape galleries display paintings that are very beautiful pieces. Some well-established online galleries send paintings for free, ensuring the ship reaches the right place on the buyer’s doorstep.
Cityscape
If we work with color for a long time, most of the color in most paintings will depart from the colors we notice in nature and especially in painting. It is not our goal to copy the colors we see as landscape painters. Instead, we interpret light. We change colors and devise brilliant techniques that, although never matched with the light of natural light, evoke similar emotions.
Modern city paintings, or ‘cityscape’, refer to skyscrapers, skylines, beaches, city lights, buildings, bridges, alleys, and other urban landscapes. City paintings reflect cities during the day or at night, thus depicting different situations in the room.
Cityscape art is specially drawn with a palette knife to create texture and add visual dimension to physical objects such as buildings, bridges and streets. Cityscape paintings can depict the entire city skyline or express the reflection of the city on the water.
They can show people holding umbrellas in the rain, or cars and taxis passing the long skyscraper. The possibilities for creating urban art are endless in both style, size and color.Visit www.indianartzone.com to explore more about indian landscape paintings
Culture & Arts
Top 5 Logo Design Trends That You Must Look Out in 2021
The logo has a significant importance when it comes to success in business. It plays a crucial role in many ways. Specifically, when it comes to creating identity in the market and advertisement of products and services of the brand.
In order to uniquely recognize in the market, a creative and extraordinary professional logo design is a must. For that you can take the help of the logo design company, the designers of it have great knowledge about what suits your brand. A logo relevant to the business has its own importance in capturing the attention of the people.
No matter, you’re running an online or offline business, brand identity is always essential. That’s why companies are investing a remarkable amount of money into it.
The Design industry is something which keeps changing, you need to be very active to present the latest coming to your clients. Your logo design must reflect the latest trends along with creativity. Therefore, let’s dive into some of the crucial design trends which designers must know.
#1. Gradient
You may see the popular gradient trend in many of the latest designs. It gives your logo an appealing look.
It’s the best way to include more than one color in the single logo. If you’re the person who likes to play with the various combination of colors in the logo, then this can be the best way to showcase your creativity. However, it’s really necessary to understand whether it’s suitable for the design or not. Otherwise, it can ruin the whole design.
Moreover, this can be a perfect solution if you want to use your professional logo design to use in the digital screens, for the paper it won’t give aesthetic look comparatively.
#2. Logo with a thin line
Another design trend that you can follow to craft alluring logo design for your brand. It can be the best option if you want your logo to be used in the computer screens because thin lines are much easier to view on screens.
This approach of design is versatile and gives a long-lasting impression. If you want to reflect the simplicity in the design then this can be the most effective way you can look for.
#3. Motion graphics
Great logo design trends that keep your audience engaged. It’s a human propensity that we can easily remember the moving objects rather than the steady one.
In recent years, we have seen a lot of animated logos and able to grab the attention of people. You can easily convey the important message through it effectively, it can be a brand’s goal, background, area of working. Specifically, when it’s used in digital media it can be proven to be the most successful marketing asset as well.
#4. Multi-layered logo
The name itself tells us what type of design it could be. Logos are going deeper than ever before. You can use the single design on top of others and makes a layer of it. Layers can be circle, rectangle, oval, and any others. Therefore, with the help of a single object, you can make an appealing logo by cleverly using it.
#5. Simplicity
The simple design never goes off trend. It’s always a great choice to be followed in order to reflect the professionalism of the brand. Attractiveness has nothing to do with the complexity, even the simple and nicely designed logo is sufficient enough to capture the attention of the people.
Takeaway
Therefore, it’s true that following the trend is the only option which we can have to reach the maximum people. The designer must be very much sure about what suits the brand most along with not avoiding the trends. The above-mentioned points help you to understand the design trends.
