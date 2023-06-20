Well-produced commercial imagery has a significant impact on your digital marketing and advertising. This is especially true in crowded markets. It’s vital to be educated on what types of images you may need to sell the products or services your company offers. You can make better decisions if you know what your needs are. This will lead to more meaningful and impactful photography. This will promote your brand image’s health and well-being and help you develop a long-term growth plan.

I discussed the four most common product shot types in an earlier article. As my name is now synonymous with “hero shots” in the photography industry, primarily due to the quality of the product images I produce, I decided to write an article on the subject to explain what it means and its role in the digital marketing world. I will also include a few sample images of my portfolio for commercial product photography.

What is a Hero Shot in the Field of Commercial Advertising Photography?

A hero shot in commercial advertising is an image with a high production value that focuses on the creative strategy, execution, and production quality to evoke emotions that will make a customer want to buy a brand’s product the what is a commercial advertising? The hero shot can be referred to by many as the “face of an advertisement campaign.” The image is aimed at consumers and serves as eye candy. This is an image that stands alone but complements the more considerable work.

In my humble opinion, a well-executed hero shot is also fine art for a commercial market. You can remove all of the design and typography from an ad and still have a beautiful piece of photography that would look great on your wall. This is my hero photo.

HERO SHOTS IN REAL-WORLD MEDIA

Imagine that you are sitting in a doctor’s office. Two things determine whether you pick up a particular magazine: your interests and the front cover (the hero image). You pick up a magazine because the cover image resonates and grabs your attention. Imagine that you are flipping the pages of a magazine. You stop instantly on a particular page as you flip through the pages. Why did you choose that page in particular? It’s probably 99.9% the case that it was an image. You were likely drawn to a great shot.

Hero photos are used on magazine covers, billboards, transit ads, and landing pages for company websites. They’re also featured in digital ads that catch our attention as we scroll through social media or surf the internet.

THE IMPORTANCE OF A HERO SHOT IN DIGITAL MARKETING & ADVERTISING

In any advertising or marketing campaign, hero shots are important because they represent a brand’s marketing goals and objectives. The hero photo should have not just unique aesthetics but also be able to speak to your target audience and visually demonstrate the value of the product or service you are trying to sell.

If done correctly, hero photos can increase brand recognition and conversion rates. Just as spending much money on marketing doesn’t guarantee success, a good hero photo can help boost conversion rates.

I am likely preaching to the converted. However, a successful advertising and marketing campaign results from well-executed creative visual communications combined with market research and a marketing strategy. A successful marketing campaign can be created by combining all of these factors. The final puzzle piece is often a hero shot—the cherry on top of a well-planned campaign. You should consider a hero image as part of your brand’s long-term growth strategy.

USING HERO SHOTS TO MARKET AND ADVERTISE YOUR BRAND’S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL HELP:

Brand recognition is an essential part of your growth strategy

Your target audience will respond to your emotional appeal

Conversions increase (sales of more goods and services).

HERO SHOT PHOTOGRAPHY IS NOT LIMITED TO COMMERCIAL-AFFILIATED PHOTOGRAPHY

Most people think of hero shots as commercial photography. It’s important to realize that hero images can be used for purposes other than selling products or services. For example, in editorial photography (photography used for education and journalism), a hero image could be used on a website as the header to highlight and evoke an emotional reaction to a breaking news story. You could use it to draw attention to an important message or a public service announcement.

The term “hero shots” is not limited to images. Video productions in the film business can be considered hero shots. For example, a movie trailer is a collection of the best film shots arranged in a hero reel or sequence. A trailer’s goal is to grab viewers’ attention in just a few seconds, intrigue them, stimulate their senses, and ultimately convince them to buy tickets to watch the movie at a cinema, stream it online, or buy a copy.

