Almost all of us have experienced the struggle of finding our favourite song’s MP3 version and not being able to find it. The struggle gets frustrating when it is only available on YouTube. Even if it is not your favourite song; it can be a podcast that you want to listen to while you drive or jog. But thankfully, this frustration is solved by the innovation of youtube mp3 convertors and downloaders. You can easily download your favourite videos in the MP3 version and listen to them on the go, while being offline.

Is it Illegal to convert YouTube Videos into MP3?

YouTube is indisputably, one of the best and most loved platforms in the internet world. More than 5 billion videos are watched worldwide, every day on this network. There are various songs, podcasts or videos that one wants to listen to while being on the go.And if you are unable to find an MP3 version to those; you simply turn to a converter to help you out.

Now,a lot of people are worried whether converting YouTube videos into MP3 is illegal or not. The simple answer to this is NO. It is not illegal. You can convert “copyright free” videos into MP3 through a convertor online. However, if you download a copyrighted video; it is not legal.

Surprisingly, YouTube states that “stream ripping” is a defilement of their terms and policies. The platform did file a case against an mp3 convertor company once but nothing ever came out of it. Thus, YouTube had to withdraw their claim and since then, many converters have surfaced that make it easier for people to download their favourite videos in MP3 and listen to them while they are offline.

How to Convert a YouTube Video to MP3?

Converting your favourite YouTube video into an MP3 is a quick and easy process. Here is how you can do it:

Open the YouTube video that you want to download.

Now, copy the URL of the video (the address on the browser bar).

Paste the URL on the convertor window that you have chosen to convert the video.

Click on “convert to mp3” and wait for a few seconds.

A new address will appear on your screen and you can click on it to download the mp3 version of the video.

And that is it! Within just a minute or even less, you are able to get an mp3 version of your favourite YouTube video.

Conclusion:

Gone are the days when you had to spend hours searching for mp3 of that one song! With the innovation of mp3 convertors, it is now a matter of seconds! You can easily download any video in mp3 format and listen to it while you are offline. You can use these converters on your laptop and phone both. However, it is much easier to convert the files at ease, on a PC or laptop and then convert them to your smartphone.