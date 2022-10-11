Luke Bryan also quipped that Katy Perry hadn’t been much help in preparing to host his Las Vegas residency.

Katy Perry better watch her return on Valentine’s Day because Luke Bryan could be on the way to stealing her heart!

Bryan made fun of his close friendship with Orlando Bloom, Perry’s fiance, on the morning show Good Morning America Monday, saying that he thinks his co-worker American Idol judge, might be jealous.

“Even in the years, the two of us have an even more enjoyable friendship and a wonderful friendship,” her country star 45-year-old stated. “And we all know she’s kind of unhappy because she thinks Orlando could admire me.”

Perry is 37 and has been engaged to a Lord of the Rings actor in the role of Bryan, 45, since January 2019. The two have a daughter of 18 months, Daisy Dove. But that does not mean that he and Bryan have a strained relationship.

“Orlando was in Nashville, and I planned all the outdoor activities for him,” she told GMA. “So, I and Orlando, our love is very strong. Our love is solid.”

As he gets ready to begin his Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas that begins next Friday, Bryan admitted that he’s sought advice from Perry to get advice but hasn’t found it helpful.

“She does not help me in any way,” he joked. “She does it like…anything Katy does, she always sends things to increase anxiety. She’s like, ‘Wow, big stage. Get ready. Wow. Prepare yourself for dry, smoky air from Las Vegas.’ I’m like, ‘Katy…'”

“Firework” singer “Firework” singer announced their residency known as Play at the same venue in December. It will be launching a second instalment in March. Bryan, as well as Bryan will also be appearing as a couple on the forthcoming Season 20 episode of American Idol, which will begin in February. 27.

Bryan previously said to PEOPLE that he’s been enjoying being a part of Perry’s motherhood journey while they work on their show together.

“It’s incredible to be together in the presence of Katy as she watches her grow up to be mother-to-be and a mom”, The “Up” artist said about his fellow judge in February. “Sometimes, she’ll FaceTime Orlando and her daughter Daisy during breaks. So, I’ll be able to say, “Hi.'”

“But watching Katy become motherly is gorgeous to see,” he continued. “I have never doubted that she’d be an amazing mother.”

He also recently explained to PEOPLE what the public would likely see during his next residency. He plans to split his show into segments that resemble his career path, including stages that span from stadiums to spring Break or farm shows and the occasional acoustic performances.

“When you in the capital of entertainment in all of the earth, then you shouldn’t climb up and lay eggs.” the actor said. “I’m going to go out and give the energy, provide the entertainment. I believe that in Vegas, I’ve been able to be comfortable in my way in a free spirit, as well as being right now. I would say that in Vegas, it’s possible to enjoy that bit more than the conservative music markets across the nation.”