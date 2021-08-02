Connect with us

Friends, in today’s article I am going to tell you, how you can make every one of your videos viral on YouTube How To Viral Video on youtube In 2021, and I will also give you the proof of it. Whatever I tell friends, I will tell from my own experience because friends, I also have a channel on YouTube that has more than 118000 subscribers. So friends, if you also want to make your every video viral, then stay with this article till the end.

Why are there no views on the video?

Friends, first of all, I am going to cover this topic that why views do not come on videos. Friends, views do not come on your videos because you make many mistakes in them. To get more views on any video, you have to pay more attention to the Title and Thumbnail. If you make your thumbnail attractive and write your title very well, then the chances of your videos going viral increase a lot. Friends, suppose you have 0 subscribers, you uploaded a video, then YouTube sent that video to 10 people. But 10 people do not even know about your videos, that is Title and ThumbnailAfter seeing it, click on that video. Friends, if your title and thumbnail will be attractive then people will definitely click on your video. Due to which the CTR of your video will increase further. And YouTube will reach as many people as possible. Due to which your videos will become viral. Now, friends, the matter comes how to make the thumbnail and title attractive? So let’s cover this point friends.

How To Make Thumbnails Attractive?

Friends, if you do not know how to make a thumbnail or know a little bit but you are not able to make it very well. So friends, today I am going to tell you about an application which is absolutely free and you can use it to create highquality thumbnails. You do not need to spend a single penny on this app, you can create thumbnails from here absolutely for free, and you can put them on your YouTube videos. Friends, the name of that application is pixel lab. Application friends, you will easily find it on the play store. You have to install it from there simply and if you do not know how to make a thumbnail from it, then you can also go to YouTube and watch its tutorial. By which you will understand very easily. Friends, now you have also made thumbnails, so now friends, it comes to your title how can I write it attractive, so let’s go friends, now let’s cover this point as well.

How to write a title?

Friends, you people have not learned how to make a thumb, so now it comes to how you can write the title well, then friends, I will comment you personally for this tube buddy application, you will also get this application very easily on the play store. . You can install from there. In this application, there is a tool called Keyword Explorer, in which you can see its SEO ranking by typing your title, which will tell you this application very easily. This application is quite easy. Friends, if you use this application, then you can write a very good title for your video, and you can also get it ranked on YouTube. I hope friends, you must have understood how to make both title and thumbnail attractive.

How to put tags?

Friends, what are tags, many of you may not know, so friends, let me tell you that tags bring the video to the search rankings. All your views come from search, all come because of tags. That is why it is also very important for you to put tags in your videos. So, friends, I would recommend Tax Explorer for tax, you will find a tool on chrome. You can go there and paste your title, which will give you a lot of tags, and you can use it in your videos. Due to which your video will have a good ranking on YouTube and a lot of views will also come on your videos.

The right way to publish a video

Friends, if you do not know the right way to publish the video, then your video will not be viral than this, then friends, you have to know the right way to publish the video, so friends, I will tell you how to make your video public on YouTube. To do. Friends, first of all, you should never publish YouTube’s apps videos. If you have a mobile then you can open YouTube in desktop mode by going to chrome and uploading the video there.

If you have a laptop, then you will have to do it on chrome only. After uploading the video to YouTube, you have to make the video of the video private, then you have to write Tags, Title and Description and you have to allow the video to be uploaded completely, only then do you have to publish the video. Friends, it happens that notifications reach your subscribers quickly and more people are able to see your videos. As soon as more people see your video, then YouTube thinks that yes this video is correct and YouTube forwards it to you, which makes your videos viral.

Friends, I hope that you have liked my article or if friends, if you have any problem or problem in this article, then you can not ask me to check comment, I will definitely reply to your comment, so friends that’s all for today BYE for then.

THANKS….

Hi. I am Muhammad Mubeen Hassan. I am SEO Expat and Wordpress Websites Developer &  Blogger. 30 years old.  

According to Wikipedia, the brand is a manufacturer’s mark and a trademark having a high reputation among consumers.

We should note that the concept of the brand is much narrower than that of a company;  a company may possess several brands, for example, Google is a brand, and Alphabet Inc. is the company owning that brand.

In this article, we collected the current information on the most valuable (richest) global brands as of 6 October 2020.

We suggest you have a look at it and compare it with our list of the largest companies by market capitalization.

So, let’s get started.

TOP 10 Most Valuable Brands In The World

#1

Apple inc.

$205.5 bln.
Apple Inc

Industry: Electronics, information technology.
Products: Personal computers and tablets, mobile phones, audio players, and others.

Apple is the most valuable brand in the world. Today the company’s logo is recognized by a lot of people, as Apple truly became the most successful and powerful brand ever. Its value is estimated at $205.5 billion by rating agencies experts.

The company was established on 1 April 1976 by Steve Wozniak, Ronald Wayne, and Steve Jobs. The trio initially engaged in the assembly of home computers and the production of proprietary models of PC. But their greatest success came in recent years when Apple introduced its line of mobile products to the world — iPhone smartphones and iPad tablets.

Nowadays, the range of Apple products is wide and includes smartwatches, computers and laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. However, the hallmark of “apple” gadgets’ popularity is high quality, stylish design, and a brilliant marketing program by Steve Jobs.

Today the company has thousands of offices, brand stores, and service centers worldwide with a staff of nearly 132,000 employees.

The headquarter is located in Cupertino, California, USA.




#2

Google

$167.7 bln.
Google is the second richest brand in the world

Industry: Internet.

Google is the second richest brand in the world. As it is the most used search engine on the internet, probably all users of the global network know Google. That is why the “Google” brand is one of the most expensive in the global ranking.

The experts estimate its value at $167.7 billion, which makes it the second most expensive brand in the world.

The company was established in 1993 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page. It provides the search service that processes billions of queries per day. Because of its advanced search engine, the Google creators managed to implement one of the most powerful advertising aggregates on the Internet, which generates the single largest share of the revenue for the company.

However, it is not the only product of the company. Alphabet Inc. constantly develops new projects. For example, Google currently releases mobile gadgets of its own making, creates software (e.g., Android OS) intended to work with them, and owns many popular Internet services such as YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, Google AdWords and so on.

Headquarter is in Mountain View, California, USA.

#3

Microsoft

$125.3 bln.
microsoft brand

Industry: Software development.
Products: Microsoft Office, Microsoft Windows, Xbox.

The internationally famous Microsoft Corporation was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates. At that time, Microsoft was the first software developer that suggested using packaged software for personal computers (PC) that would thereby make the PC experience user-friendly and intuitive. This software – the Windows operating system – was a real breakthrough since it allowed ordinary users to master PC skills easily. The system brought the company an incredible success and huge profits.

Today Microsoft is one of the leading companies in the PC software market as well. It releases the new-generation Windows operating systems, a set of applications to work with documents called Microsoft Office, and many other software programs. Besides, Microsoft produces own mobile devices and accessories, video, audio, and office equipment.

The headquarter is in Redmond, Washington, USA.

#4

Amazon

$97 bln.
amazon inc

Industry: retail business.

Being the 4th largest brand in the world, Amazon also ranks fourth as the most expensive company by market capitalization.

Amazon is the American biggest retail company selling and delivering various goods over the Internet.

Internet users, suppliers, and producers can sell any goods on their own by using Amazon’s website as an online platform. So, the company’s major business line is the sale of products. The popularity of the service soared due to high-quality goods, low prices, prompt delivery, and a wide assortment.

The company was established in 1994 by Jeff Bezos. Amazon is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

According to overall estimations, the company employs about 647,500 employees and has more than $162 billion in assets. Its annual turnover amounts to approximately $232 billion.




#5

Facebook

$88.9 bln.
facebook brand

Industry: Internet.
Products: social network.

Facebook was developed by Mark Zuckerberg in February 2004. The Facebook social network is currently being visited by more than 2 billion people every day. The value of $88.9 billion is simply an astronomical indicator of the popularity and demand for an Internet project.

Today Facebook yields more than $22 billion net yearly profit thanks to online advertising.

The headquarter is in Menlo Park, California, USA.

#6

Coca-Cola

$59.2 bln.
coca cola brand

Industry: food industry.
Products: non-alcoholic drinks.

Coca-Cola is the most famous worldwide carbonated soft drink that brings more than $6 billion in net profit for its company per year.

The famous beverage brand was established in 1882. Today the company’s product suite also includes Fanta, Sprite, Diet Coke, and Schweppes.

Due to the large value of its assets, high profitability, a huge staff, and high profits, the value of the “Coca-Cola” brand is estimated at $59.2 billion.

The headquarter is located in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

#7

Samsung

$53.1 bln.
samsung group

Industry: Electronics.
Products: Electronics, household appliances, shipbuilding, aircraft engineering, finances, chemicals, and entertainment.

Samsung is globally known as a consumer electronics producer.

The company was established in South Korea in 1938. In 1969 Sanyo merged with Samsung, which gave birth to Samsung Group and changed the marketing approach and company mission.

In 1980, the first models of Samsung air conditioners appeared in the market. This was the beginning of the successful development in the European and Asian markets of climatic equipment.

In 1983, the Samsung company started the production of personal computers. By 1991-1992 the development of the first product line of mobile phones was completed. And in 1999, Samsung Electronics won the Forbes Global award in the category of consumer electronics manufacturing.

Nowadays, Samsung Group has plenty of lines for various kinds of products.

The company is headquartered in Suwon, the provincial capital of Gyeonggi-do, Republic of South Korea.




#8

Disney

$52.2 bln.
Disney pictures

Industry: broadcasting, animation, movie-making, and theme parks.
Products: feature-length animated cartoons.

The brand was created back in 1923 by Walt Disney and his brother Roy Disney. The brand started as a small animation studio and is now one of the largest in Hollywood.

The company also owns 11 entertainment parks, two water parks, and ABC – the major television and radio broadcasting network.

The headquarters and primary production facilities are located in Burbank, California, USA.

#9

Toyota

$44.6 bln.
toyota brand

Industry: automobile manufacturing.
Products: automobiles.

Toyota is a Japanese company founded in 1924 by Sakichi Toyoda. It is interesting that initially he didn’t even engage in the manufacturing of automobiles, but was producing weaving looms.

His son, Kiichiro Toyoda, took an interest in automobile manufacturing and established the division with the funds received from selling a patent on an intelligent production machine.

Global annual sales of Toyota cars almost reached $272 bln. in 2018. And, as car sales in Japan declined significantly, it is a testimony to the company’s activity in the global market.

The headquarter is in Toyota, Aichi, Japan.

10

McDonald’s

$43.8 bln.
McDonalds

Industry: food.
Products: fast food.

McDonald’s is a worldwide chain of fast-food restaurants that places 10th in the ranking of the most valuable brands. The company’s current estimated value is $43.8 billion despite its capitalization decreased in 2015 by 11% as a result of a series of incidents.

The company was founded in 1940 by two brothers, Mac and Dick McDonalds, who opened their first restaurant in San Bernardino, California.




#11 – #30 most valuable brands list

# Brand Value Industry
11 AT&T $41.3 bln. Telecommunications
12 Louis Vuitton $39.3 bln. Luxury
13 Intel $38.8 bln. Technology
14 NIKE $36.8 bln. Apparel
15 Cisco $34.5 bln. Technology
16 General Electric $34.3 bln. Conglomerate
17  Mercedes-Benz $33.2 bln. Automobile industry
18 Oracle $32.2 bln. Technology
19 Verizon $31.7 bln. Telecommunications
20 IBM $31.5 bln. Technology
21 BMW $29.8 bln. Automobile industry
22 SAP $28.7 bln. Technology
23 Marlboro $28.5 bln. Tobacco industry
24 Budweiser $27.2 bln. Alcohol industry
25 Visa $26.9 bln. Financial services
26 Walmart $26.3 bln. Retail
27 American Express $26 bln. Financial services
28 Honda $25.8 bln. Automobile industry
29 Pepsi $18.8 bln. Beverage industry
30 Gucci $18.6 bln. Luxury

*Some data may not be accurate for lack of or limited access to published reports in recent periods.




How is the brand value estimated?

There are different ways to estimate brand value, but many of them are controversial. Everyone understands the concept of value in their manner, so estimation is generally subjective.

Popular methods and approaches to the estimation of the brand value are the following:

Total Costs. The brand is estimated based on the sum of all costs incurred to build the brand since its creation. Those may include advertising costs, costs for assets purchase, employee salaries, etc. After adjusting the annual values for inflation, the obtained sum shall stand for the real value of the brand.

Note that the resulting value will reflect only the cost of brand creation, and the owners most likely will refuse to sell it for that price.

Market Value. This is the easiest method of estimation. We simply multiply the number of issued shares by their current market price. By the way, we have a list of  the most expensive shares in the world.

The drawback of this method is the following: stock prices change rather fast, the brand value drops significantly during a crisis and, on the contrary, an asset might be overvalued by investors.

Income. The essence of the method is that future net income, which is directly related to the brand, is calculated to estimate the value of the brand at the moment.

The methods described above generate raw information, so in this article, we have used data on value according to the online edition of Forbes.

