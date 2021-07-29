To make sure that the office does not become the most despised place of your lives, the leaders keep coming with team building exercises like watch parties. If you are a team leader and want to strengthen your relationship with your team as well as the bond that your teammates share with each other, then you should definitely choose any of the following top five Netflix series which can be watched at an office watch party.

COBRA KAI

The Next Hint has reported that Cobra Kai season 4 is soon going to release after Netflix evaluated the response of viewers to this show which is an extension to the story of The Karate Kid movie series. Cobra Kai is a fun show to watch and you can have a good time watching it with your colleagues and who knows your boss might give you a raise after knowing how wonderful your choices are in the Netflix series.

BREAKING BAD

If you think that this show is not a good option for a watch party at your office then you are highly mistaken, sir! One of the greatest shows to ever exist in the history of television is Breaking Bad and there are a lot of great things about the show which makes it a complete entertainment package and a thrilling crime drama. Put this one on the list the next time your organization organizes a watch party for their employees and you are leading the organizing committee.

RICK AND MORTY

This adult cartoon series is an extremely hilarious yet brilliantly crafted show which is going to leave you and your colleagues in splits. The reason behind that is the chemistry between the leading duo and how they interact with the rest of the worlds. Plural form of the word is used because the show deals with a lot of alternate realities and timelines which makes the use of that word appropriate.

DARK

It is said that Dark is one of the most confusing shows ever made and rightly so because people literally had to keep a notebook and pen by their side in order to remember the crucial moments of the show. If you think you are unable to understand this show all on your own, then you must cleverly ask your colleagues to watch this crazy show which would require their full attention.

OZARK

Ozark is one of those rare shows which you would not want to miss. It has all the elements of a good show and entertains the viewers throughout its run. It is recommended that you watch this show in order to spend some good time with your colleagues and even your bosses.

It should be noted that these series do not have a lot of adult content in them and they would not make your female co-workers uncomfortable. Also, as a team leader you can always run a vote as to which show should be put on for a particular watch party and enjoy the chosen one.