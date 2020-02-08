Fashion
4 best leather jacket brands for men and women
Men and women all around the world take inspiration from celebrities or fashion icons who set the trend and the items start selling like hotcakes. The leather jacket is one such popular clothing article due to its classy appeal and the tough attitude that it exudes. If you ask a man what the one must-have article in their winter wardrobe is, the answer would be a leather jacket. A classic clothing item, Leather jackets have been worn by many including celebrities and fashion icons all over the world.
Initially popularized during the rock and roll era of the 40s, leather jackets became a staple winter wear for men after the Hollywood icon James Dean and yesteryear’s singing legend, Elvis Presley. Presley was known for his leather ensembles, especially the motorbike style black leather jackets he wore during tours and concerts. Tom Cruise popularized bomber leather jackets when he played the character Maverick in the 80’s classic Top Gun. Famous Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson, Bradley Cooper and Justin Theroux have worn stylish leather jackets in their most successful movies. And who can forget Michael Jackson’s famous red leather jacket?
While being comfortable and easy to maintain, leather jackets never go out of style. That’s one of the main reason for their undying popularity amongst men. But most of the good things in life are either expensive or rare, so is the leather jacket that is curated out of 100% pure leather. While brown is still the most popular leather jacket colour, they come in all sorts of colors and a variety of styles including racer, varsity, biker, fatigue, moto, bomber etc. Fur collars add an edgy twist to the classic style and make for even comfortable and warmer clothing option for winters.
Famous brands such as Outfitters Pakistan, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Saint Laurent, Dunhill, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, AllSaints are some of the most popular names known for their durable leather jackets for men. Their jackets are claimed to be curated out of 100% pure full-grain leather. The versatile garment is adaptable to any outfit and would make the wearer appear however they want to. You can wear a leather motorcycle jacket with a pair of washed-out blue jeans and it will add a grunge essence. Unleash the rock star in you by donning a stylish black leather jacket paired with leather pants and chunky boots. Or simply wear a moto-style red leather jacket to channel your inner Thriller.
No matter what style you choose, leather jackets are here to stay and the premium quality leather variety will last a good 20 years if taken good care of. Just make sure not to stay out in the rain for too long while you are wearing your leather jacket. Though the premium quality leather jackets are water-resistant and close fibred, the longer they will be exposed to moisture, the more the risk of damage. Wipe your jacket dry as soon as you get home to ensure durability and eliminating chances of damage.
Fashion
5 Steps for Getting Holiday Party-Ready
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means there are sure to be plenty of gatherings with your friends, family, and colleagues. To ensure you are looking your best for all your calendar invites, read on for the five steps for getting holiday party-ready.
1. Refresh your hair.
There is no better time to give your hair a refresh than before the holiday party season. If you have been looking for an excuse (or extra motivation), then your social calendar should be enough to convince you to book the appointment. This is the time to treat yourself to a hair treatment from the best hair treatment salon in Dubai (or wherever you reside).
One of the most popular hair treatments for this time of year is a Macadamia Hair Treatment as it works effectively for rebuilding and enhancing the health of your hair. Plus, it is suitable for all types of hair, even hair that has been color-treated. Another popular option is an Olaplex Bond Enhancer treatment as it restores weakened hair caused by chemical, thermal, and mechanical damage. This type of hair treatment will leave you with stronger, shinier, and healthier hair.
2. Plan your outfits.
The holiday season is the perfect time to wear pieces that are full of texture (velvet, leather, jacquard) and that come in deep jewel tones. It is also essential to have a couple of statement jackets, party shoes, and accessories that you can mix and match with your party outfits.
For your office party, consider wearing a black turtleneck bodysuit, a pleated midi skirt in a jewel tone, heeled booties, a simple clutch, and gold earrings. For a date night look, pair your favorite high-waisted black jeans with a satin top, block heels, and a velvet headband. Lastly, for an evening soiree, wear a satin midi dress with knee-high boots, a long wool coat, and a velvet bag.
3. Get a manicure and pedicure.
There is no better feeling than looking down at your hands and toes and seeing them beautifully done. Getting a manicure and pedicure makes you feel ready to conquer the world and is a fantastic finishing touch for any party outfit. This holiday season, consider choosing a gel manicure or semi-permanent nail polish as these will last the longest.
When picking colors, think about what you are going to wear to your social gatherings and choose a shade that will complement your holiday wardrobe. Alternatively, you could opt for a holiday-related design or more sophisticated embellishments that can see you through the New Year. Swarovski crystal nails are another fantastic option as they take glamour and luxury to the next level. The result of this kind of nail design is stunning and guaranteed to bring you a lot of compliments!
4. Focus on your brows and lashes.
Your brows help accentuate your eyes and shape your face, which is why you want to focus on achieving an aesthetically pleasing look. When filling in your brows, make sure you are applying the product in small flicking motions to ensure you are creating tiny hair-like strokes. Additionally, you want your eyebrows to end at a spot that lifts your face up and out – overextending the tail is likely to cause a droopy effect.
Just as important are your lashes, especially if you want your features to stand out in the inevitable party photos. For this reason, it is recommended that you try the best eyelash extensions in Dubai. NOUVEAU Lash Extensions are the best on the market because they not only produce high-quality results, but they are also the “healthiest and safest” professional lash system available. By having lash extensions, you don’t have to worry about topping up your mascara each day or messing it up while you are having fun. Simply roll out of bed looking gorgeous!
5. Update your makeup bag.
This is the time of year when you want your makeup bag to be filled with sparkly and glittery make-up products. You want to look as glowy as possible! One of the best ways to achieve this look is by using a shimmery highlighter that can be placed around the corner of your eyes and across your cheekbones. For the ultimate glam look, dust the highlighter on your nose and brow bones.
Other essential holiday party makeup products include a smudgy pine tree-colored eyeshadow for a sultry eye look, a berry matte lipstick, and an emerald, scarlet, or teal eye-liner. If you are wearing a more dramatic outfit and want to keep your makeup simple, consider wearing a pretty yet subtle nude pink lip gloss to balance the look. Also, dramatic metallic eyeshadow looks fantastic when paired with nude lips and a dewy face.
How do you like to get ready for holiday parties? What are your essential products or treatments? Let us know your tips and tricks in the comments below!
AUTHOR BIO
Hillary Kozma is the Owner/Managing Director/Creative Director of Kozma & Kozma Salon. Having built the foundation of her skills with an apprenticeship under a direct protege of Vidal Sassoon, Hillary and her husband opened Glow American Salon in Qatar in 2007 before expanding to Dubai as Kozma & Kozma in 2016. Hillary is hailed by the media as a “pioneer in her field” for introducing new talents, concepts, philosophies, and techniques to the Middle East.
Fashion
How Do I Pick The Right Shade Of Red
Lots of people use rigid bristle brushes, but these could be damaging. On dried hair, I prefer using the Builder Pearson brush as it generates your hair shine. Created using boar-bristles mixed with abs, it encourages the follicle at the basis, and it’s especially most readily useful for thick hair. Handmade in England, this really is an expense brush that could last all of your life.
The Damp Comb (For Damp Hair)
We use these in the salon. The Damp Comb is perfect for detangling hair after applying the conditioner. It is useful on great Boca Raton Celebrity hair salon Raton Hair salon that will tangle. It’s simpler to utilize when compared to a brush and much less damaging. Use your Damp Comb in the bath or with a leave-in product.
The FiHair Round Comb (For Styling)
I use that a whole lot! These circular brushes will come in different measurements according to your hair length. Round brushes may often get found in your hair as the handle is really a separate part, but that one is seamless. It is really an adaptable tool. You’ll need to utilize it for blowouts, creating dunes, smoothing. Also, it supports blocking frizz to help you often actually miss out on the smooth iron. If you’d like size, raise the brush since higher up = more volume!
The Avanti Ultra Flatiron
This straightener is really a full winner for me. I use that multi-purpose tool for right hair, wild hair, or to produce waves. It’s inexpensive, and of all of the methods I have ever possessed, that one has survived the longest! It does all that’s necessary and is perfect for touring when you’re ready only to create one tool. But hiring a flatiron to produce dunes does involve some technique. I tell my customers if there aren’t, the abilities go with a styling wand instead.
Y.S. Park Hair Sectioning Movies
These sectioning videos produce hit drying and temperature styling a whole lot easier. I use them for teaching my customers just how to hit out their very own hair. If you clip half your hair up, you’ll obtain solution sections. You will see plenty of hair videos accessible, but I get the Y.S. Park people best to utilize, and they last a lengthy time.
Parlux Hair Dryer
Everyone always continues about the Dyson dryer, but it’s costly and I do not love it to be honest. I believe Parlux makes the most effective hairdryers available on the market today, equally in terms of value and quality. Many of the stylists at our salon use them. The light versions (one of the weighs significantly less than 1lb!) are good when you yourself have lots of hair or hit dried every day. I personally use my wrist so significantly each day, so I do not need a major! At about $200, they aren’t the cheapest listed available on the market, but they are excellent quality. I have had mine for five years and use it over and over repeatedly each day on customers!
Diane Ionic Mesh Diffuser
This mesh diffuser glides onto in the conclusion of your dryer. It’s way greater compared to plastic sort as it meets many hair dryers, you can stuff it in a bag when touring, and along with so it the mesh is implanted with titanium that creates sparkle and reduces frizz.
The Traditional Curling Wand
This wand is good for when you’re pretty quickly since it’s easy to use and doesn’t need significantly experience to get good results. It is an excellent measurement for dunes or curls and retains a direct heat. Additionally, it offers a tourmaline clay computer that makes your hair bright and is not also damaging. When you yourself have blonde or red highlights or any style shade like red or orange, I’d suggest maybe not planning over 275-300 degrees since it may result in damage, but you can go warmer when you yourself have coarse hair.
Temperature Guard
Never work with a warm styling tool without first applying something that could defend your hair! When I am suggesting anyone to my customers, I question when they prefer to incorporate it into wet or dried hair. Goldwell’s Glossy Perfection Thermal Apply Serum is useful on equally wet or dried, right, or curly. I also love Cream d’Or Temperature Styling Guard by Oribe since it’s a therapy and also a protector. It is really a creamier serum, therefore it provides the humidity you will need if your hair is specially dried, lightened, or coarse. I also actually just like the scent!
Culture & Arts
Products Everyone Needs for Healthy Hair
Healthy hair is something that everybody wants. This is often hard to reach occasionally, but, since so most of us use design tools, do not get haircuts as often as we must, and expose our hair to harmful products. If you are fed up with having lifeless, dry, and damaged hair, you will need to learn that website! While we speak about several other ways to boost the health of your own hair inside our website, today we shall concentrate on products!
At The Hair Business in Nashua, we realize that it could be hard to improve your habits to be able to hold your own hair healthy. You’re maybe not going to prevent design your own Hair salon Boca with heat, you’re maybe not going to begin getting your own hair reduce every couple weeks, and you’re maybe not going to prevent coloring it really to keep it healthy. But, you will find however ways as you are able to improve the health of your hair. By adding specific products to your toilet, you will be able to keep your own hair healthiest, despite most of the harming habits.
In that website, we are getting to fairly share these products that everybody needs for healthiest hair! Keep reading and include the products to your market list.
Restorative Shampoo
Restorative wash is a must if you prefer your own hair to look and sense healthier. This type of wash works together with the keratin in your own hair to correct injury and help recover the health of your hair. Other shampoos strip the sebum from your own hair, causing it dry and damaged. Whenever you get restorative wash, you help to protect your own hair and hold it from getting more damaged. Look for shampoos which can be labeled “strengthening,” “repair,” “anti-breakage,” or “restorative.” These shampoos may improve your hair’s health dramatically.
Heat and UV Protectant
If you use heat design tools, a temperature protectant is really a necessity. Flatirons, curling iron, and actually hit dryers can cause harm to your own hair for their extreme heat. They will dry up your own hair, cause injury, and cause breakage. As you really should take to avoiding these design tools entirely, we realize that is anything many individuals cannot do. A heat protectant will help hold your own hair watered and protect the cuticles, enabling you to style your own hair without causing an excessive amount of damage.
Deep Conditioner or Hair Mask
A deep conditioner or hair disguise may be used once per week to correct injury and give your own hair a increase of health. When you yourself have extended hair and split ends, that is a great product to help keep your own hair healthy. That is an especially great product if your own hair is extremely dry and frizzy. Work with a deep conditioner or hair disguise once per week for healthy, delicate, and watered hair!
These are only some of many products you will need for healthy and lovely hair. A superabsorbent towel, ionic blow dryer, split end treatment, and more may all allow you to hold your own hair in great condition.
Regardless of which kind of hair you’ve, when cold weather sheets about, you should be certain to include more hair remedies to your routine. Since there is maybe not plenty of water in the air, your own hair dries out. This is the reason it is essential to make use of different hair remedies to replace that missing moisture. Keep your own hair watered with hair markers or simply just make use of a great conditioner. Once per week, include conditioner to your own hair and hold it set for about half an hour, allowing the conditioner to moisturize and soak to the hair shafts.
Use Leave-In Conditioner
If your own hair gets additional static in the wintertime, use leave-in conditioner. Keep your own hair properly conditioned and watered and include a supplementary defense against static with a leave-in conditioner. This may help to keep your own hair properly watered and enable you to avoid the terrible static better!
Dye It Dark
All through the wintertime, try to avoid dying your own hair blonde. Dying your own hair a jewelry shade is incredibly harming to your own hair, and all through the wintertime, it could be actually worse. If you prefer to change up your own hair shade frequently, switch to a deeper shade in the winter. If you like your gothic hair, apply a semi-permanent hair shade that is richer through the winter. This may hold your own hair healthiest in the wintertime but enable you to switch back again to your platinum shade without causing more damage.
Go Natural
Cutting back on using heat-styling tools as much as possible may help to keep your own hair healthiest in the winter. As you should avoid an excessive amount of heat all year extended, it is particularly crucial in the winter. Heat and dry air can create more injury, causing you with harm and split ends. Understand some tricks to giving your own hair different types with twists, braids, and buns.