4 best leather jacket brands for men and women

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means there are sure to be plenty of gatherings with your friends, family, and colleagues. To ensure you are looking your best for all your calendar invites, read on for the five steps for getting holiday party-ready.

1. Refresh your hair.

There is no better time to give your hair a refresh than before the holiday party season. If you have been looking for an excuse (or extra motivation), then your social calendar should be enough to convince you to book the appointment. This is the time to treat yourself to a hair treatment from the best hair treatment salon in Dubai (or wherever you reside).

One of the most popular hair treatments for this time of year is a Macadamia Hair Treatment as it works effectively for rebuilding and enhancing the health of your hair. Plus, it is suitable for all types of hair, even hair that has been color-treated. Another popular option is an Olaplex Bond Enhancer treatment as it restores weakened hair caused by chemical, thermal, and mechanical damage. This type of hair treatment will leave you with stronger, shinier, and healthier hair.

2. Plan your outfits.

The holiday season is the perfect time to wear pieces that are full of texture (velvet, leather, jacquard) and that come in deep jewel tones. It is also essential to have a couple of statement jackets, party shoes, and accessories that you can mix and match with your party outfits.

For your office party, consider wearing a black turtleneck bodysuit, a pleated midi skirt in a jewel tone, heeled booties, a simple clutch, and gold earrings. For a date night look, pair your favorite high-waisted black jeans with a satin top, block heels, and a velvet headband. Lastly, for an evening soiree, wear a satin midi dress with knee-high boots, a long wool coat, and a velvet bag.

3. Get a manicure and pedicure.

There is no better feeling than looking down at your hands and toes and seeing them beautifully done. Getting a manicure and pedicure makes you feel ready to conquer the world and is a fantastic finishing touch for any party outfit. This holiday season, consider choosing a gel manicure or semi-permanent nail polish as these will last the longest.

When picking colors, think about what you are going to wear to your social gatherings and choose a shade that will complement your holiday wardrobe. Alternatively, you could opt for a holiday-related design or more sophisticated embellishments that can see you through the New Year. Swarovski crystal nails are another fantastic option as they take glamour and luxury to the next level. The result of this kind of nail design is stunning and guaranteed to bring you a lot of compliments!

4. Focus on your brows and lashes.

Your brows help accentuate your eyes and shape your face, which is why you want to focus on achieving an aesthetically pleasing look. When filling in your brows, make sure you are applying the product in small flicking motions to ensure you are creating tiny hair-like strokes. Additionally, you want your eyebrows to end at a spot that lifts your face up and out – overextending the tail is likely to cause a droopy effect.

Just as important are your lashes, especially if you want your features to stand out in the inevitable party photos. For this reason, it is recommended that you try the best eyelash extensions in Dubai. NOUVEAU Lash Extensions are the best on the market because they not only produce high-quality results, but they are also the “healthiest and safest” professional lash system available. By having lash extensions, you don’t have to worry about topping up your mascara each day or messing it up while you are having fun. Simply roll out of bed looking gorgeous!

5. Update your makeup bag.

This is the time of year when you want your makeup bag to be filled with sparkly and glittery make-up products. You want to look as glowy as possible! One of the best ways to achieve this look is by using a shimmery highlighter that can be placed around the corner of your eyes and across your cheekbones. For the ultimate glam look, dust the highlighter on your nose and brow bones.

Other essential holiday party makeup products include a smudgy pine tree-colored eyeshadow for a sultry eye look, a berry matte lipstick, and an emerald, scarlet, or teal eye-liner. If you are wearing a more dramatic outfit and want to keep your makeup simple, consider wearing a pretty yet subtle nude pink lip gloss to balance the look. Also, dramatic metallic eyeshadow looks fantastic when paired with nude lips and a dewy face.

How do you like to get ready for holiday parties? What are your essential products or treatments? Let us know your tips and tricks in the comments below!

AUTHOR BIO

Hillary Kozma is the Owner/Managing Director/Creative Director of Kozma & Kozma Salon. Having built the foundation of her skills with an apprenticeship under a direct protege of Vidal Sassoon, Hillary and her husband opened Glow American Salon in Qatar in 2007 before expanding to Dubai as Kozma & Kozma in 2016. Hillary is hailed by the media as a “pioneer in her field” for introducing new talents, concepts, philosophies, and techniques to the Middle East.