Here’s Why Decentraland Metaverse Fashion Week Designer Philipp Plein Is Kitting Out His New London Store With A Web 3.0 Genius Bar And NFT Museum
“My mission is to make the Metaverse accessible to normal people,” said Philipp Plein, CEO, and showman, a maverick behind the label. “The Metaverse will become truly successful when my mother goes there.”
It’s a great soundbite. He’s a pro at soundbites. However, he’s also right on the price.
As per Morgan Stanley MS -1.2%, Web 3.0 revenue opportunities for the luxury and fashion industries could reach $5 billion in 2030, with analysts at Morgan Stanley predicting that social gaming and NFTs were the most promising areas for expansion.
Plein, who recollected the birth of internet technology and observed its growth over the past 20 years, believes that its Metaverse successor, an advancement that accommodates spatial experiences, will grow much faster thanks to advances in technology.
Philipp Plein Decentraland Metaverse Fashion Week digital wearable ‘Lil Monster shirt and bucket … [+]
BACK TO SCHOOL WITH THE WEB 3.0 GENIUS BAR
To tap into this substantial untapped market, according to research conducted by Finder.com that only 2.8 percent of American internet users own an NFT. He’s beginning an educational drive to make the metaverse more accessible to everyday users.
As with the majority of us, the majority of our customers don’t have cryptocurrency wallets, so when he introduced NFTs, the company sold them on its website that allows customers to make payments using debit or credit card, ApplePay, along with crypto.
He’s recently leased a store on London’s Old Bond Street — the townhouse that Michael Kors once owned –, but as he waits for the necessary permits to open and open the doors officially, he’ll be launching an online store this spring.
Philipp Plein digital wearable for Decentraland Metaverse Fashion Week, oversize logo coat,
“When you come in we’ll assist you to make a Metamask wallet; we want to be a kind of information center for people who want to get into this world and crypto is a part of it because one is linked to the other,” said the official.
The first floor is an exclusive museum with screens that will display the brand’s Crypto King$ NFT artworks by the artist Antoni Tudisco and physical sculptures collected by collectors as utilities “because, for the moment, you can mostly only buy NFTs online.”
In the last year, he started using cryptocurrency to offer a payment method for physical products sold online and in stores. He’s open about his initial purpose. “I did it because I wanted to be cool and create hype,” he stated, “but it’s been a huge success; we now take $100,000 in crypto every day.” Customers can pay using 20 different cryptocurrencies with updated rates every 10 minutes as the market changes.
LET’S GET PHYGITAL
His method of connecting NFTs with physical parts has yielded results. He has created a game using Tudisco’s NFT “Lil Monsters Gang Crypto King$ characters. The players who collected all six characters could trade them in to get a rarer 3D version, and six of them got an actual sculpture worth $20,000. He created the sculptures in 80 pieces, and all are now in the hands of a private collector.
At Christmas, he’ll offer NFTs at the store that includes physical versions of the frames “so people can carry them home and put them under the Christmas tree and open a box because people still want to touch something and they want to feel something.”
An avatar model on the Philipp Plein Robotron runway at Metaverse Fashion Week in Decentraland.
COURTESY
Another strategy is up-selling by offering digital wearables to customers who purchase physical products. “You’ll go to the cash desk, and while you’re paying, the sales assistant will encourage you to buy the same cap for your avatar in the Metaverse,” said the man. Stated.
Alongside other designers, including Dundas, Plein presented his first complete line of digital Decentraland specific wearables during an event that took place during the most recent Metaverse Fashion Week on fundamental properties he’s purchased in the virtual space. There were some new looks on the tongue of a specially designed digital Robotron
His most popular product in the Decentraland Marketplace was a costly gold puffer jacket with a UV backpack floating on the snowboard since accessories are the most important thing.
Philipp Plein gold puffer digital wearable with surfing monster accessory at Decentraland Metaverse
Karla Welch, ThredUp Team on Thrifted Festival Shopping Experience
Fashion stylists and the thrifting retailer have teamed up to provide discounted looks from Welch’s style closet to tackle the clothing waste associated with music festivals.
Karla Welch and ThredUp have joined forces to address the problem of fashion waste arising from music festivals.
Fashion stylists and the online thrift store are collaborating on the ThredUp and Karla Welch festival shop, which will feature items that are thrift, many of which come made by Welch herself from her style wardrobe — perfect for a concert.
The idea was sparked by the data of ThredUp, which showed that nearly three out of three festival patrons purchase a new outfit that they wear just at least once for a festival and addresses the ever-growing fashion waste problem in the fashion industry.
“I love music festivals and am passionate about promoting sustainability, so thrifting is one of the easiest ways to get a unique, eco-friendly festival look that’ll make you stand out from the crowd,” Welch declared. “Reusing all the wonderful clothes we have is among the most effective ways to decrease our fashion footprint. I’ve been awestruck by the partnership with ThredUp as a style resource, and I hope that this shop encourages all to get thrifty throughout the festival year and for years to come.”
Welch will be offering more than 30 items from her closet of style, and some of them have been worn by famous clients for the project. It includes items from Skims, Birkenstock, and Levi’s, among others. The ThredUp x KarlaWelch festival store offers clothing, footwear, accessories, and shoes.
“Stylists are the arbiters of taste, dictating what’s cool on the red carpet, in street style, on social media, and beyond,” said Erin Wallace, senior vice president of integrated marketing at ThredUp. “We believe that stylists can redefine what’s trendy while promoting circularity and reuse to counter the wastefulness of the fashion industry. We’re excited to collaborate with Karla Welch, one of the business’s most vocal and influential stylists, to help inspire others to use their talents to save the planet.”
ThredUp’s sustainability report reveals an average of 42 percent of people attending festivals are planning to purchase a new outfit for this year’s festival, and that’s about 27 million outfits bought during the festival season. Furthermore, 40% of Gen Z surveyors stated it’s unlikely that they would wear the outfit they bought for a concert.
The ThredUp shop, in conjunction with the Karla Welch festival shop, is accessible on the ThredUp website.
