Know Your Product: A Quick Guide to Organic Cotton

Getting to know your textiles is a huge part of learning how to shop sustainably and ethically. If you’re hopping on the bandwagon and seeking out a little ethical education, then well done you! Change really does start with shifting small habits, and given the fact that fashion is the number two contributor to global warming, it’s an awfully good place to start. When you’re starting to shop more sustainably and responsibly, you’ll notice that some brands will put up a big front claiming to be ethical and yet still use unsustainable materials and practices. A key fabric used in the world of fashion is cotton, in fact, it’s one of the most popularised, varied and widely used textiles out there. You might read cotton on a label and breath a sigh of relief, it is all natural and recyclable after all, right? The truth is not so simple. Here are the differences between run of the mill cotton and eco-friendly organic cotton, as well as a full run down on the benefits of going organic…

The Harvesting Process

The harvesting process for both organic and inorganic cotton is largely the same, the difference really starts in the kind of crop that’s being used. Organic cotton starts with a larger growing operation, as only the top quality segments of the crop are harvested instead of plucking as much as the plant as possible (as is the case with your regular cotton harvest).

Water Consumption

Due to the larger surface area utilised during the growing of organic cotton, the crops are rotated more regularly. This rotation means that nutrients and natural soil properties are nourished instead of depleted. Overall, organic cotton growing uses 71% less water than regular cotton – which is an absolutely massive sum. Water usage restraint and conservation is vital for caring for the planet and treating the earth as kindly as we can.

Weeding and Chemicals

Organic cotton uses a natural weeding technique, meaning it is physically removed either by hand or by a machine. Regular cotton, on the other hand, relied on chemicals known as herbicides to kill weeds. This additional chemical is damaging to the environment and not great for the actual cotton either, the physical removal is far superior both for nature and for our final product. The same goes for insecticides, organic cotton harvesting chooses to use no chemical options whilst cotton uses toxic, chemical packed products to remove pests.

Energy Usage

The differences noted throughout this article all contribute to the fact that organic cotton simply uses less energy in the harvesting and treatment process. This is largely due to reduced machinery use and less need for fertiliser or other chemicals. Organic cotton actually eats up a whopping 61% less energy than your generic cotton harvest – which is absolutely staggering when you think about it! This decrease in energy use is far better for the environment and results in a softer, more natural fabric for our clothing.

Your Final Product

Speaking of clothing! Your pieces are going to be far softer, more luxurious feeling and longer lasting – what more could you want out of your basics? Investing in an eco-friendly organic cotton tee shirt will actually save you money in the long run. If you do the maths, replacing a low quality tee shirt that damages the environment every year will cost you more than purchasing one beautifully made, soft piece that lasts you season after season.

Well, if you’re not switching to organic by now then what would it take to convince you? Get shopping for organic cotton clothing to treat the world and your wardrobe.