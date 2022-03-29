Suppose you’ve decided you want to replace the functionality of your Apple Watch and are wondering what you can do to unplug the previous Watch from your iPhone. In that case, this short guide will walk you through the steps of removing and unpairing the original Apple Watch, ready for resale or gifting to someone in your family or a family member. Fortunately, Apple makes the pairing process simple, and it is possible to reset the settings of your Apple Watch to its factory settings.

Get rid of Transit cards first.

It is essential to note this before beginning the process of unpairing. If you are using a transit card within the Wallet app on your Apple Watch, you need to take out the card associated with your Watch before unplugging that card on your iPhone.

To take the transit card off your Watch, simply start your Wallet apps on your wrist. Select the card you want to eliminate, then scroll to the bottom of the screen and choose”Remove. The card will be removed from the Apple Watch but not your iPhone. It is now time to unpair your Watch on your iPhone.

Unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone

To remove the original Apple Watch from your iPhone. Both devices should be close to one another. If they are, follow the steps below, and make sure you don’t place them away.

Start the official Apple Watch application for your iPhone and then select your My Watch tab. Choose the option All Watches Tap the Info icon located on the right side of what you would like to remove from your iPhone. In the lower part of the screen, you’ll notice in red the option for you to “Unpair Apple Watch” select this option. If you’re a subscriber to a cellular plan linked to the Watch, there are two choices. If you’d like to connect the Apple Watch and iPhone again, you can keep your project or just take it off if you aren’t interested in pairing with your Apple Watch and iPhone again. Make sure you confirm your selection and enter the Apple ID password to authenticate your choice. It could take some time, as Apple will make an archive of your Watch’s data After the process is complete, you are now able to connect your brand new Apple Watch with your iPhone

Cleanse your Apple Watch

After successfully unpaired your Apple Watch from your iPhone Now, you can delete all content, apps, and settings from the Watch and restore it to original settings. This can be done for your device.

Open the Settings app, and then select General. Choose Reset and erase all content and Settings. you may be asked to input your password for verification You will then be asked if you’d prefer to keep or delete your cell phone plan if one is installed on your Watch If you’re happy to move forward, tap the All option to erase the All option to complete the erase process. Your Apple Watch is now reset to factory settings and ready to be sold or gifted to a family member or a loved one.

Install your brand new Apple Watch

To get your brand new Apple Watch, you will be required to have the iPhone 6s and greater that has iOS 15 or newer installed. Before you begin setting up the new Apple Watch, it is highly recommended to upgrade to the most recent version of Apple iOS.

You can turn off the Apple Watch by pressing your side button until you can see the Apple logo. Place your new Watch next to your phone. “Use your iPhone to set up this Apple Watch.” Press the “Continue” button. If you cannot receive the message, go to Watch in the Watch program on the iPhone, enter All Watches, and select”Pair New Watch” as an option “Pair New Watch.” Keep both the Watch and the iPhone close to each other throughout the set-up process. Follow the prompts on the screen and select the settings you prefer based on your personal preferences. Create an account with a passcode Configure Apple Pay using the on-screen instructions Install your preferred watch applications You must wait until your iPhone and your Apple Watch sync. It could take a couple of minutes.

If you’re still curious about how to configure or remove the Apple Watch, it is worth visiting Apple’s official Apple support site, where you can request assistance if you need it.