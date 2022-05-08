I heard the day’s first Cicada in the early morning, much too early and not at all by choice. As an anthem, it’s a well-known summertime sound to me. However, the solo was awe-inspiring and took me a few seconds to figure out. Others joined in, and the songs blended with the white-noise background noise I recognized. A Tui (Prosthemadera novaeseelandiae), an endemic New Zealand songbird) began to chirp and laugh. The first commuter on my street jumped into their vehicle.

As the soundscape got more complex, the various components offered me little tiny bits of details. They gave me information about the timing of the day, the change of seasons, the existence of specific flowers (which attracted tui to my garden), my neighbor’s schedule, and much more.

As we all live in societies dominated by sight, it is crucial in how we perceive and evaluate the world surrounding us. Most of the time, we perform this task in our minds as we can be calmed by the steady hum of raindrops falling on the roof or the sound of speeding vehicles or sirens, not being aware of the fact that we’re doing this.

Indigenous cultures frequently use sounds to assess the well-being of their natural ecosystems holistically. The Tuhoe Tuawhenua, a Maori tribal group based in the Te Urewera region of New Zealand’s North Island, has developed its culturally-appropriate biodiversity indicators for forest health, which include audible signs such as the quality of the river’s waiata (song) and the thundering noise of large flocks of kereru (native woodpigeon, Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae) beating their wings as they pass overhead.

Acoustic ecologists use the equipment for recording sound and computer algorithms to gather the information needed to assess forest health in a similar and more scalable manner. Residents and NGOs can utilize them, and government officials to monitor the effects of various interventions and development. “Working to safeguard the diversity of tropical forests, I’ve been annoyed that I could not assess the biodiversity as thoroughly as I would like to.” said acoustic ecologist Zuzana Burivalova, the director of the Sound Forest Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Recording sounds seemed like a great method of being everywhere simultaneously.”

The process is relatively straightforward: scientists tie the bio-acoustic recorders, which are brick-sized, on trees at regular intervals. The writers are programmed to record specific times, like on particular day dates. After the recording time is over, researchers collect and analyze the information, employing algorithms and machine learning to detect different species wherever they are and determine the complexity and variety of the entire soundscape. A more diverse soundscape indicates greater diversity. There are many species that soundscapes do not cover, like species of plants and insects that are not noisy; however, they provide the fastest, most affordable, and broad-ranging method of gaining a general understanding of the diversity levels.

Burivalova’s team of researchers has discovered the following: a study has found that in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, human actions like selective logging create quieter forests at a particular time during the daylight hours. The team is now trying to figure out if the same patterns exist across other rainforests in the tropical zone like Gabon and Gabon, the Congo Basin, Mexico, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. “We would like to know what we can do to create a universally valid method to analyze the data, which would allow those who, for instance, would like to source their timber sustainably and compare the effects of different log firms on biodiversity and forest health in the area where they operate,” says Burivalova.

Since she spends a lot of time in forests listening, I think that Burivalova’s choice of career could have sharpened her hearing more improved. However, she believes it’s the reverse. “I’ve always been like this, and I hear more clearly than others,” she says. “I’m fortunate to be capable of putting that talent to good use.”