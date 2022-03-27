health
Opinion: How can you prepare for the following Covid-19 variant
Colorado now has Omicron gone, but there is still time for normalcy. This allows us to learn from previous waves and prepare for the next wave.
As the Omicron surge reaches its peak, Colorado’s number of people still susceptible to the virus decreases rapidly. Our communities are returning to normal.
A new Omicron subvariant, which appears to overcome the preexisting immunity to Omicron partially, is expected to increase Colorado’s infection rate in the next few weeks. These infections are unlikely to cause hospitalizations or deaths.
According to Dr. Christopher Murray of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (Seattle), the Omicron wave will infect approximately 50% of the world’s population before March ends. Murray believes that SARS CoV-2 could become an endemic disease and have an impact similar to influenza in a lousy season.
As we move into the Omicron recovery phase of Colorado, it’s time for a thorough analytical review. This is called a “hot washer” and identifies what we did right, wrong and what needs to be done to prepare for new SARS-CoV-2 variants.
The Omicron wave saw the United States suffer the most cumulative deaths of wealthy countries. Covid-19 is not only dangerous for our mental and physical health but also threatens our economy and our livelihoods.
The pandemic has revealed deep divisions in terms of health equity and access to vaccines, medication, and medical care. Other deep divisions in society are also exposed and exacerbated by the pandemic. These include beliefs and values related to individual freedoms versus community responsibility and respect for evidence and scientific thinking.
Due to Congress’s reluctance to authorize additional Covid-19 funding, there will be many areas that this analysis will likely highlight as crucial for strengthening our preparedness and capacity to respond to and cope with the unexpected.
First, improve our surveillance systems to detect new SARS CoV-2 variants. Monitoring methods must be updated from passive to active modes that target vulnerable and high-risk groups in real-time. To quickly identify the variants of concern, we need to use genetic sequencing for a reasonable number of SARS CoV-2 infection cases.
Active multidimensional surveillance systems should include regular PCR testing, wastewater monitoring, and disease monitoring at congregant educational or work locations, such as schools, colleges, universities, high-risk jobs like police officers and first responders, and work locations such as meatpacking plants.
Both the State and Colorado Department of Public Health has done outstanding work in this field while acknowledging the limitations of our county-based public healthcare system. To access federal funds and mobilize financial and logistic resources of the state, local private foundations, private diagnostic laboratories, and our research universities, a community-wide consortium is needed.
The second is to strengthen our public-health capability to test quickly and conduct contact tracing as soon as more dangerous SARS CoV-2 variants become available and before widespread community transmission. Again, this will require a collaborative approach that goes beyond what the health department can do.
We will also need adequate monitoring and quality control measures at the county level to ensure quality testing.
The third step is to establish a plan that includes all critical players in the financing, acquiring, and distributing of supplies, vaccines, and medication. Our complex healthcare delivery system includes hospitals, clinics, private physicians’ offices, urgent-care centers, and state and county health departments. These entities must be coordinated and, where possible, integrated into one seamless system that can respond quickly and fairly.
Fourth, create a working group that includes key government and community officials to monitor and assist the federal-state response and ensure it is fair in terms of race, income, vulnerability, and ethnicity. Many Coloradoans, particularly the elderly, could not get monoclonal antibody therapy or were denied vaccinations.
It is essential to engage the community to create communication methods and messaging that reach community that is skeptical of our traditional healthcare system or our government. It is crucial to have a strategy for communicating with immigrants and families who are not English speakers to decrease community transmission.
It is now that we need to improve our preparedness. Benjamin Franklin once stated, “Failing to plan means planning to fail.”
Stephen Berman is a professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado and the Center for Global Health director in the Colorado School of Public Health.
How obesity can affect the chance of complications during pregnancy
A new study by Sydney researchers has suggested that women who are severely obese can lower their chances of having difficulties during pregnancy, such as gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia.
This report is released amid concerns about the insufficient response to obesity during the pandemic.
Northern Sydney Local Health District researchers compared the patient records of more than 2500 obese mothers over five years. They adjusted for demographic factors like age.
Previous studies have indicated that obese women are more likely to experience complications than women who maintain a healthy weight. However, new Frontiers in Endocrinology research published this week in Frontiers in Endocrine showed a greater risk for women with Class III obesity (previously known as morbid obesity) than women with Class I (a BMI between 30 and 34.9).
Pre-eclampsia was more common in those who were obese to class III than those who were obese to type I (6.2% vs. 2.8%).
They were also more likely than their counterparts to develop gestational diabetics (28% of class III mothers, versus 21%) and to need a cesarean birth (54% vs. 40%), which is slightly higher than the state average of 37%.
The most recent Mother and Babies Report from NSW Health, published earlier this year, shows that 15% of all women who gave birth to babies in 2020 were obese.
Rates varied from less than 9 percent for mothers in Sydney, Northern Sydney, and South Eastern Sydney local healthcare districts to more than 26 percent in the state’s west and more than 20 percent in the Nepean blue mountains, Hunter New England, and Murrumbidgee districts.
Professor Sarah Glastras (Endocrinologist Associate) led the study. She said that she hopes the findings encourage women with obesity to consider reducing their weight before they try to get pregnant.
She stated that “You are not only putting yourself at risk but also the health of your unborn child.” Women need to be informed to make the best decisions before having a baby.
Australia may be facing an obesity crisis after two years of restrictions on pandemics, according to Associate Professor Sof Andrikopoulos of the Australian Diabetes Society. He is also the CEO of the Australian Diabetes Society and heads the Biology and Metabolism research group at the University of Melbourne.
He said that lockdowns had led to people being more likely to stay at home and eat less healthily. People have also not been to their GP for weight monitoring. He noted that elective surgery restrictions have also affected bariatric surgery.
Dr. Andrikopoulos stated that the study, which he did not participate in, had similar results to other obesity-related conditions.
He said, “If you are obese, any weight loss will have positive outcomes for chronic diseases.”
Dr. Glastras stated that while it was too early to know the effects of the pandemic obesity rate, some people have been able to work from home and exercise more.
She expected that she would be affected by the move to learn from home and lose access to organized sports and school students.
“It has had a particularly significant impact on the lifestyles of younger people. They are our reproductive future.”
Emma MacCarthy was 50kg above her healthy weight when she became pregnant in 2017. It was not something she knew would affect the type of pregnancy.
The 45-year-old mother from northwest Sydney was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, and her pregnancy was considered high-risk. She gave birth to a healthy boy, but a second pregnancy ended in miscarriage.
She said, “Having a child seemed like the most natural thing and joy in the world.” “I was certainly naive to the risks – oblivious – but I was very, very fortunate my doctors weren’t.”
Ms. MacCarthy was three years old when she gave birth to her child. The pandemic prompted her to alter her diet and exercise habits. Her weight dropped by a healthy amount in 12 months.
“COVID was beginning, and I realized: I have two young children, and if it gets me, it could get me into serious trouble. This is something I must do.
How obesity can affect the chance of complications during pregnancy
