Hair Professionals make use of the most advanced understanding of the scalp to encourage good hair health and limit further loss.

The ultimate goal of Hair Professionals in West Palm Beach, FL is to aid our clients to achieve fulland healthy hair. Of course, there’s greater to the story than that. One thing is that it’s not only about hair. The scalp is also a factor. A soiled scalp and other skin conditions can lead to loss of hair, but healthy scalps provide the perfect environment for hair growth to develop naturally. One of the best methods to encourage hair growth and also prevent the loss of hair in the future, is to maintain a healthy scalp. It’s a branch of dermatology, also known as trichology and is something we’re taking seriously here with us at Hair Professionals.

Actually, we provide regular trichology education for all our technicians and consultants, which keeps our entire team up to current on the most recent technologies and breakthroughs in trichology. This allows us to offer long-lasting hair growth for customers, rather than only temporary solutions. We’d like to ensure that we’re focusing on the overall health of your hair and head, not just the appearance.

Our Hair Professionals team is proud of their exclusive association and accreditation by two leading international experts in trichology: Capilia International and CRLAB (formerly named Cesare Ragazzi Laboratories). Both of these trichology programs have successful in restoring energy, fullness and vitality to thin hair. They can improve the condition of your scalp and create a healthy environment to grow hair, and at the same time, fighting harmful enzymes, cleaning the scalp, clearing your hair’s shaft promoting the flow of blood, and allowing healthy hair growth.

We believe that the field of trichology goes beyond an academic discipline. It’s an opportunity to assist our clients in achieving the hair style they desire. How do we begin the process? We suggest you come in to our clinic for an assessment. Our consultants will review the condition of your scalp and go over various ways to improve it.

CRLAB Trichological Treatment

The CRLAB product line comprises several innovative products that improve the conditions for hair growth on the scalp.

We at Hair Professionals we use all the tools we have to combat loss of hair and assist our clients in restoring lush, luxurious, and thick hair. Hair Professionals is proud to be an exclusive partner of CRLAB which is based in Bologna, Italy, and Europe’s leading research institute in the field of scientific study of scalp and hair issues as well as the creation of efficient treatments.

CRLAB Products

There are many different products available from the CRLAB line. Our goal to Hair Professionals is to taking an individual approach. We assess the individual requirements of each client and then help them choose the hair products that are most effective for the client.

They are available in various types: