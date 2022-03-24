In 2020, it was estimated that 60 million Nigerians were actively betting on sports. It is no doubt that betting on sports is now an increasingly popular pastime in Nigeria. Many betting websites on sports offer their services to residents, and as a result, Nigerians get to enjoy some of the top betting odds available.

The punters can visit websites such as bettingsites24.ng to find the top betting websites online across the nation. Some of the most well-known bookmakers in Nigeria today are 1xBet, 888sport Paripesa, and Marathon Bet. With the increasingly growing popularity of betting on sports in Nigeria, many people wonder what laws are currently in place.

You need to be aware that betting on sports can be legalized in Nigeria. That means you won’t need to worry about getting into legal trouble if you bet online. Be aware that many bookmakers offer casino services, and the online casino game is on the dark side of Nigeria.

Nigerian Gambling Law

Gambling in the United States is controlled under the supervision of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. The rules are based upon the National Lottery Act of 2025, which legalizes lottery. But, different kinds of gambling are categorized as illegal according to the Criminal Code Act of 1990. In addition, the Lagos State Lottery Law of 2004 also serves to regulate gambling in the country.

According to these laws, the only legal gambling options in the United States include lottery, land-based casinos, and betting on sports. However, games such as Roulette or dice games and games that are not skilled are classified as unlawful. Slot machines are also regulated; however, only government license operators are permitted to sell these games.

Suppose it concerns gambling online within the country controlled through the Nigerian Lottery Commission. Sportsbooks that operate online must have approval from this organization to provide their services to the nation.

But, there isn’t a Nigerian law that expressly declares that residents are not allowed to place bets on foreign or offshore gambling websites. However, most online bookies in the country adhere to the rules and laws that land-based casinos are required to follow. They also do not provide illegal games within the country.

Another rule to keep at hand is that the legal age for gambling in the country is 18 years old. There are betting limits enforced by bookies; however, since they don’t have to be met, you might not see this in all of them.

In the case of transactions, there aren’t strict rules. In certain countries, bookmakers from overseas are permitted to provide their services if they can accept the country’s currency. However, this is not the case in Nigeria. One of Nigerian users’ most frequently used payment methods includes debit and credit cards, electronic wallets, and USSD services.

More Information About the National Lottery Regulatory Commission

The NLRC was created at the inception of the National Lottery Act of 2005. The NLRC was established to supervise the operation of lottery companies across the country. The headquarters of the group is in Abuja. They also have offices in other states, including Lagos, Delta, Edo, and Kano.

The NLRC can issue three kinds of gambling licenses, including the Lottery License Online and Offline sports betting licenses and promotional licenses. They ensure that operators follow the process of applying for the license.

The cost for the application is 2 million nairas. In addition, the company must have at least $30 million. The permit for sports betting is valid for five years. The operator must contribute 3% of the annual sales turnover in both NLRC and the National Lottery Trust Fund.

Here are a few licensed sportsbooks operated by the NLRC at the time of writing:

Africa Betting Company Nigeria Ltd

KC Gaming Ltd

AlphaGram West Africa Ltd

Sporty Internet Limited

Promoserve Inter Links Ltd

Digi Bay Limited

Over the Top Entertainment Ltd

TM Gaming Ltd

Blackbelt Ltd

Crystal Gaming Limited

Naijabet Limited

Interactive Gaming Solutions

Calgary Online Limited

Bet24HRS Gaming Company Limited

EPL Partners Nigeria Limited

Infinity Mobile Gaming & Entertainment Limited.

Otrada Hospitality Limited

Winners Golden Bet Nigeria Limited

Ogabet Games Global Limited

There are only 20 bookshops that are officially licensed in Nigeria. Forty-one businesses are recognized as being licensed in Nigeria. Check the official NLRC website for this information and all other apps and casinos online that the commission licenses.