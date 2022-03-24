law
Betting on sports in Nigeria How do I comply with the regulations and rules?
In 2020, it was estimated that 60 million Nigerians were actively betting on sports. It is no doubt that betting on sports is now an increasingly popular pastime in Nigeria. Many betting websites on sports offer their services to residents, and as a result, Nigerians get to enjoy some of the top betting odds available.
The punters can visit websites such as bettingsites24.ng to find the top betting websites online across the nation. Some of the most well-known bookmakers in Nigeria today are 1xBet, 888sport Paripesa, and Marathon Bet. With the increasingly growing popularity of betting on sports in Nigeria, many people wonder what laws are currently in place.
You need to be aware that betting on sports can be legalized in Nigeria. That means you won’t need to worry about getting into legal trouble if you bet online. Be aware that many bookmakers offer casino services, and the online casino game is on the dark side of Nigeria.
Nigerian Gambling Law
Gambling in the United States is controlled under the supervision of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. The rules are based upon the National Lottery Act of 2025, which legalizes lottery. But, different kinds of gambling are categorized as illegal according to the Criminal Code Act of 1990. In addition, the Lagos State Lottery Law of 2004 also serves to regulate gambling in the country.
According to these laws, the only legal gambling options in the United States include lottery, land-based casinos, and betting on sports. However, games such as Roulette or dice games and games that are not skilled are classified as unlawful. Slot machines are also regulated; however, only government license operators are permitted to sell these games.
Suppose it concerns gambling online within the country controlled through the Nigerian Lottery Commission. Sportsbooks that operate online must have approval from this organization to provide their services to the nation.
But, there isn’t a Nigerian law that expressly declares that residents are not allowed to place bets on foreign or offshore gambling websites. However, most online bookies in the country adhere to the rules and laws that land-based casinos are required to follow. They also do not provide illegal games within the country.
Another rule to keep at hand is that the legal age for gambling in the country is 18 years old. There are betting limits enforced by bookies; however, since they don’t have to be met, you might not see this in all of them.
In the case of transactions, there aren’t strict rules. In certain countries, bookmakers from overseas are permitted to provide their services if they can accept the country’s currency. However, this is not the case in Nigeria. One of Nigerian users’ most frequently used payment methods includes debit and credit cards, electronic wallets, and USSD services.
More Information About the National Lottery Regulatory Commission
The NLRC was created at the inception of the National Lottery Act of 2005. The NLRC was established to supervise the operation of lottery companies across the country. The headquarters of the group is in Abuja. They also have offices in other states, including Lagos, Delta, Edo, and Kano.
The NLRC can issue three kinds of gambling licenses, including the Lottery License Online and Offline sports betting licenses and promotional licenses. They ensure that operators follow the process of applying for the license.
The cost for the application is 2 million nairas. In addition, the company must have at least $30 million. The permit for sports betting is valid for five years. The operator must contribute 3% of the annual sales turnover in both NLRC and the National Lottery Trust Fund.
Here are a few licensed sportsbooks operated by the NLRC at the time of writing:
- Africa Betting Company Nigeria Ltd
- KC Gaming Ltd
- AlphaGram West Africa Ltd
- Sporty Internet Limited
- Promoserve Inter Links Ltd
- Digi Bay Limited
- Over the Top Entertainment Ltd
- TM Gaming Ltd
- Blackbelt Ltd
- Crystal Gaming Limited
- Naijabet Limited
- Interactive Gaming Solutions
- Calgary Online Limited
- Bet24HRS Gaming Company Limited
- EPL Partners Nigeria Limited
- Infinity Mobile Gaming & Entertainment Limited.
- Otrada Hospitality Limited
- Winners Golden Bet Nigeria Limited
- Ogabet Games Global Limited
There are only 20 bookshops that are officially licensed in Nigeria. Forty-one businesses are recognized as being licensed in Nigeria. Check the official NLRC website for this information and all other apps and casinos online that the commission licenses.
Search
Betting on sports in Nigeria How do I comply with the regulations and rules?
Viv Helwig says that the steel industry is all about relationships
The Kashmir Files crosses Rs 200 crore mark and surpasses the all-time revenue of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi in just two weeks.
Small Museum, Known as the home of Ground Zero Tours, Could Shut down within a few weeks.
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
A Closer Look At Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)’s Financials.
The rumbling continues to grow. In the meantime, Hong Kong sticks with a zero-COVID policy.
US politicians urge Biden to exert pressure on Saied to bring back “democratic rule” in Tunisia.
McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Starbucks quickly suspend all business in Russia.
Three Methods To Match Your Little Business’ Short- And Long-Term Funding Needs.
Hajj 2018: Live updates from Makkah
Hajj 2018: When does Hajj start? Who performs Hajj and where is pilgrimage?
Stephen Miller’s Uncle Blasts Him As ‘Immigration Hypocrite’
Illinois’ financial crisis could bring the state to a halt
The final 6 ‘Game of Thrones’ episodes might feel like a full season
Sponsors
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Small Museum, Known as the home of Ground Zero Tours, Could Shut down within a few weeks.
-
Business2 days ago
The Kashmir Files crosses Rs 200 crore mark and surpasses the all-time revenue of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi in just two weeks.
-
Business2 days ago
Viv Helwig says that the steel industry is all about relationships
You must be logged in to post a comment Login