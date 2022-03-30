law
Do the so-called “Don’t Say Gay laws also apply to FL’s private charter schools?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made national headlines Monday after the governor signed the controversial bill prohibiting certain classes about sexual orientation or gender identity within public education.
But the bill-signing ceremony held at the non-traditional charter high school situated in Pasco County sparked questions about whether charters, which are considered public schools, are required to adhere to the new legislation when it becomes effective on July 1.
The press secretary of the governor, Christina Pushaw, told the Phoenix via email on Tuesday in which she said the law “would apply to all public schools including public charters.”
However, the bill sponsors Senator. Dennis Baxley told the Phoenix that “I don’t believe they (charter schools) would be” included in the legislation.
Baxley, the representative for Central Florida counties, understands that charter schools are not public.
The charter schools scattered across Florida and in other states have been operating for over 25 years, sparking controversy, criticism, and even opposition and establishing an environment and offering options for families that may need something different from their local schools.
Charter schools are funded by the state and administer state examinations in Florida and other requirements. However, generally speaking, they are privately owned and offer more flexibility and freedom in specific areas of academics and school administration.
HB 1557, which is officially titled “Parental Rights in Education” but also referred to by the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is formally titled “Don’t Say Gay” bill that is now a law. However, “charter school” and “charter school” do not appear in the account. It’s not yet sure if charter schools in Florida must follow the law when it comes to classrooms.
The Phoenix sought out the Florida Department of Education to clarify whether charter schools would be included under the new law. However, they did not receive any response.
Jon Harris Maurer is the public policy director of Equality Florida, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group vehemently opposed to the new law. He wrote to The Phoenix in a statement that:
“Florida law regarding charter schools generally exempts charter schools from regulations of the Florida Education Code. Some bills say they must regulate charter schools, in addition to the other schools that are public, the bill doesn’t make it clear.”
“The lack of clarity on this is representative of the bill’s overall vagueness and ambiguity,” Maurer declared.
Baxley, the Senate bill’s sponsor, informed The Phoenix newspaper that this law would be used only for traditional public schools and not for charters that are not traditional.
“It was definitely my intention to speak specifically about the schools we manage in a more specific way. I view the charter schools are under supervision — they are not the schools which we manage,” Baxley told the Phoenix.
However, as Pushaw stated, he pointed out that the lawyer he isn’t and that different interpretations might indicate that charter schools are included.
“I might not be right. There could be a variety of different legal views,” he said.
“This is a new law. It’s where it begins and how it moves through the procedure, what it will look like at the end of the day, how different people’s perception of its use is — it really plays out over time and will be revealed certainly in court decisions when they’re made,” Baxley said.
Baxley said that a part of the meaning of the law, which is in effect, could be clarified through anticipated court cases.
“I believe that since this legislation is approved, it will take a time of work to determine how this is going to be implemented. Therefore, you could get various legal interpretations on how to go about it. This isn’t unusual. It happens frequently in-laws,” Baxley said.
He said: “A lot of these things will filter out as they work down through the professional educators and with the attorneys who are challenging the wording of this statute.”
Equality Florida previously stated plans to sue if the law’s effects injure a student.
The law permits parents to file a suit if their school district fails to provide information about their child’s health or wellbeing or if the child is subjected to instruction in the classroom on gender identity or sexual orientation that is deemed to be to be “age-appropriate.” The bill is aimed at children from kindergarten to third grade, but it could include counseling and instruction through high school.
Opponents call it “Don’t Say Gay” because of the fear of a negative impact in classrooms of public schools regarding LGBTQ children, their teachers, or even topics.
For charter schools, 341,926 students were in one of the state’s charter schools from 2020-21. According to information from the Florida Department of Education, this is a fraction of the 2.8 million students in public schools totals in September 2021.
The schools are established through an agreement or “charter,” usually signed between the schools and the district school board.
Relaxing laws on alcohol licenses to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee are welcomed.
An anticipated relaxing of the laws governing alcohol licensing for England and Wales in celebration of the Queen’s platinum anniversary could provide bars, pubs, restaurants, hotels, and other establishments with a “financial boost” through the summer months reputable experts.
The UK government has announced that it will bring in new legislation to create an order for licensing hours by section 172 of the 2003 Licensing Act. The law will extend license hours of licensed establishments from 11:00 pm until one is on the next day, June 2, Thursday on Friday, June 3, and the Saturday of June 4 in 2022. Off-license sales aren’t covered by the expanded hours because of “concerns of an increased risk in disorder and crime.”
As ministers prepare an all-weekend bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year of reign, the announcement will be announced. The celebrations will include:
- Trooping the colors ceremony and a light-up of beacons.
- A celebration of thanksgiving.
- Massive street celebrations across the nation.
The announcement of the government comes after a previous consultation in December 2021. The talk addressed whether license hours could be longer and the extent of a licensing order, including the time, date, geographic range, and the activities for licensable the actions it is expected to apply.
Hannah Burton of Pinsent Masons stated: “It is good to observe the secretary of state making use of the powers granted by the Licensing Act to relax opening hours for England and Wales in the lead up to the Queens platinum anniversary. These directives have, over time, been utilized with great success to allow establishments to capitalize on National events.”
“Without the order in section 172, every business would need to apply individually to local authorities to extend hours. This is a cost-intensive and time-consuming task. The ability to avoid this hassle in a sector that is already trying to heal from the pandemic should be appreciated. I hope it gives the holders of premises licenses an advantage towards the summer months,” she added.
“The conditions of the license for premises remain in force for these hours. Therefore, the holders of a premises licence must ensure they fulfill their obligations and do not violate any of the requirements of the license for their premises,” Burton said.
In Scotland, The legislation of the 2005 Scotland Licensing (Scotland) Act gives the local licensing boards the ability to extend hours without legislation. While a few boards have implemented this, the exact hours of operation vary by region.
For Northern Ireland, section 7 of the 2021 Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Act (Northern Ireland) allows ministers to create a “major event order” that could include the extension of the hours of licensed premises. The Act is being implemented in stages, and the power of significant event orders is not yet brought into effect. They are anticipated to be in force on April 6; consequently, the developments after April 6 must be watched closely to determine if extended hours will be in effect overtime during the Platinum Jubilee period.
National events where there was an extended license period by the federal government had included royal weddings in 2011 and 2018 when they extended the hours of licensing to 1 am for two consecutive nights to help with celebrations in the country. The hours of licensing have also been extended to celebrate her 90th birthday celebration in 2016 and when she was a participant in the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Past national events where the government extended licensing hours include the royal weddings held in 2011 and 2018. They opened the licensing hours to 1 am for two nights to make it easier for the celebrations. The licensing hours have also been extended to celebrate her 90th birthday celebration in 2016, the FIFA World Cup in 2014, and the Queen’s diamond anniversary in 2012.
The platinum jubilee will be one of the three scheduled “landmark events” in 2022, along with those of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Unboxed festival.
