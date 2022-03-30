An anticipated relaxing of the laws governing alcohol licensing for England and Wales in celebration of the Queen’s platinum anniversary could provide bars, pubs, restaurants, hotels, and other establishments with a “financial boost” through the summer months reputable experts.

The UK government has announced that it will bring in new legislation to create an order for licensing hours by section 172 of the 2003 Licensing Act. The law will extend license hours of licensed establishments from 11:00 pm until one is on the next day, June 2, Thursday on Friday, June 3, and the Saturday of June 4 in 2022. Off-license sales aren’t covered by the expanded hours because of “concerns of an increased risk in disorder and crime.”

As ministers prepare an all-weekend bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year of reign, the announcement will be announced. The celebrations will include:

Trooping the colors ceremony and a light-up of beacons.

A celebration of thanksgiving.

Massive street celebrations across the nation.

The announcement of the government comes after a previous consultation in December 2021. The talk addressed whether license hours could be longer and the extent of a licensing order, including the time, date, geographic range, and the activities for licensable the actions it is expected to apply.

Hannah Burton of Pinsent Masons stated: “It is good to observe the secretary of state making use of the powers granted by the Licensing Act to relax opening hours for England and Wales in the lead up to the Queens platinum anniversary. These directives have, over time, been utilized with great success to allow establishments to capitalize on National events.”

“Without the order in section 172, every business would need to apply individually to local authorities to extend hours. This is a cost-intensive and time-consuming task. The ability to avoid this hassle in a sector that is already trying to heal from the pandemic should be appreciated. I hope it gives the holders of premises licenses an advantage towards the summer months,” she added.

“The conditions of the license for premises remain in force for these hours. Therefore, the holders of a premises licence must ensure they fulfill their obligations and do not violate any of the requirements of the license for their premises,” Burton said.

In Scotland, The legislation of the 2005 Scotland Licensing (Scotland) Act gives the local licensing boards the ability to extend hours without legislation. While a few boards have implemented this, the exact hours of operation vary by region.

For Northern Ireland, section 7 of the 2021 Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Act (Northern Ireland) allows ministers to create a “major event order” that could include the extension of the hours of licensed premises. The Act is being implemented in stages, and the power of significant event orders is not yet brought into effect. They are anticipated to be in force on April 6; consequently, the developments after April 6 must be watched closely to determine if extended hours will be in effect overtime during the Platinum Jubilee period.

National events where there was an extended license period by the federal government had included royal weddings in 2011 and 2018 when they extended the hours of licensing to 1 am for two consecutive nights to help with celebrations in the country. The hours of licensing have also been extended to celebrate her 90th birthday celebration in 2016 and when she was a participant in the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The platinum jubilee will be one of the three scheduled “landmark events” in 2022, along with those of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Unboxed festival.