Relaxing laws on alcohol licenses to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee are welcomed.
An anticipated relaxing of the laws governing alcohol licensing for England and Wales in celebration of the Queen’s platinum anniversary could provide bars, pubs, restaurants, hotels, and other establishments with a “financial boost” through the summer months reputable experts.
The UK government has announced that it will bring in new legislation to create an order for licensing hours by section 172 of the 2003 Licensing Act. The law will extend license hours of licensed establishments from 11:00 pm until one is on the next day, June 2, Thursday on Friday, June 3, and the Saturday of June 4 in 2022. Off-license sales aren’t covered by the expanded hours because of “concerns of an increased risk in disorder and crime.”
As ministers prepare an all-weekend bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year of reign, the announcement will be announced. The celebrations will include:
- Trooping the colors ceremony and a light-up of beacons.
- A celebration of thanksgiving.
- Massive street celebrations across the nation.
The announcement of the government comes after a previous consultation in December 2021. The talk addressed whether license hours could be longer and the extent of a licensing order, including the time, date, geographic range, and the activities for licensable the actions it is expected to apply.
Hannah Burton of Pinsent Masons stated: “It is good to observe the secretary of state making use of the powers granted by the Licensing Act to relax opening hours for England and Wales in the lead up to the Queens platinum anniversary. These directives have, over time, been utilized with great success to allow establishments to capitalize on National events.”
“Without the order in section 172, every business would need to apply individually to local authorities to extend hours. This is a cost-intensive and time-consuming task. The ability to avoid this hassle in a sector that is already trying to heal from the pandemic should be appreciated. I hope it gives the holders of premises licenses an advantage towards the summer months,” she added.
“The conditions of the license for premises remain in force for these hours. Therefore, the holders of a premises licence must ensure they fulfill their obligations and do not violate any of the requirements of the license for their premises,” Burton said.
In Scotland, The legislation of the 2005 Scotland Licensing (Scotland) Act gives the local licensing boards the ability to extend hours without legislation. While a few boards have implemented this, the exact hours of operation vary by region.
For Northern Ireland, section 7 of the 2021 Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Act (Northern Ireland) allows ministers to create a “major event order” that could include the extension of the hours of licensed premises. The Act is being implemented in stages, and the power of significant event orders is not yet brought into effect. They are anticipated to be in force on April 6; consequently, the developments after April 6 must be watched closely to determine if extended hours will be in effect overtime during the Platinum Jubilee period.
National events where there was an extended license period by the federal government had included royal weddings in 2011 and 2018 when they extended the hours of licensing to 1 am for two consecutive nights to help with celebrations in the country. The hours of licensing have also been extended to celebrate her 90th birthday celebration in 2016 and when she was a participant in the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Past national events where the government extended licensing hours include the royal weddings held in 2011 and 2018. They opened the licensing hours to 1 am for two nights to make it easier for the celebrations. The licensing hours have also been extended to celebrate her 90th birthday celebration in 2016, the FIFA World Cup in 2014, and the Queen’s diamond anniversary in 2012.
The platinum jubilee will be one of the three scheduled “landmark events” in 2022, along with those of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Unboxed festival.
Clyde & Co and BLM Merger: The Pressures Facing Insurance Firms
There is a fierce battle between law firms to be on insurance panels; some think that pressure for consolidation is growing.
The second-largest law firm merger to ever occur across the U.K. is currently happening. What has caused Clyde & Co and BLM to merge their 2,600 lawyers?
For BLM, an audit in 2019 put the company in doubt about whether the pressures of the market forced an arrangement.
“We recognized at the time there was going to be more consolidation in the U.K. insurance market,” BLM’s senior associate Matthew Harrington. “We concluded that a merger would provide us with the scale and resources that we really needed to invest in people, processes, and technology.”
The need for consolidation is driven by insurance companies’ needs, as per James Cooper, chair of Clyde & Company’s global insurer practice team.
“Insurers, especially in the casualty space, are looking to consolidate panels so they can get more services from fewer providers and they also expect technology, data, and innovation to be offered.”
A few years ago, it didn’t matter as much. In 2017, for instance, it was the case that AIG, the U.S. Insurance giant AIG, appointed 29 companies as members of the U.K. legal panel, comprising Clifford Chance, DLA Piper, and RPC. However, the times have changed. Last year, Zurich Insurance appointed just four firms to its panel of companies to deal with complex and large claims across the Asia Pacific. As an aside, two of those companies included Clyde & Co and BLM.
According to Cooper, a lot of insurance companies were restricting their panel size to a small number. They added that there are numerous legal companies in the insurance industry and that the growing insurance companies’ demand for panels that are consolidated are two factors that are putting pressure on law firms to combine.
“If you want to remain competitive and win market share, then finding like-minded organizations with a complementary range of services and specialisms to combine with is a good formula and one we’ve followed in the past.”
According to someone who knows the matter, the newly merged firm will represent clients that include Zurich Insurance, Direct Line, Hastings, and AIG.
to merge, or whether the merge
Will other companies in the insurance sector follow BLM’s example and think that a merger might be the best way to secure an increase in market share?
The London-based insurance practice director who isn’t so confident about the Clydes merger will trigger an influx of consolidation within the industry.
While they think that there’s a desire for larger composite insurers to limit their panels to just one or two companies, They say that it isn’t a recent phenomenon. Instead, it is the trend that began around seven or eight years back.
They are also skeptical that the merger would need a shift in thinking of the top law firms that operate in the insurance industry.
“From my point of view, the merger has been in the news for some time and is still in the news. Did it alter the dynamics that my customers have been wanting from me when the news first was announced? Absolutely not.”
They believe that the market isn’t as crowded as the recently joined Clyde & Co makes out: “As long as firms play to their strengths, there’s tons of opportunity in this insurance market.”
What’s is next?
Many insurance companies seem to be trying to get a smaller amount of panel positions.
Other major lawful players in the insurance sector comprise Keoghs, DAC Beachcroft, DWF, RPC, Kennedys, Plexus, Weightmans, Horwich Farrelly, and Browne Jacobson.
In the top portion of this range, which is behind Clyde & Co, companies like DWF had revenues of PS338.1 million in the year before and DAC Beachcroft with revenues of PS275 million.
However, Weightmans and Browne Jacobson are companies below PS100 million in turnover, with the fiscal year ending April 30th, 2021, at PS94.7 million and PS84.9 million, respectively, according to Companies House.
The advantages of scale can be debated According to some. Simon Laird, global head of insurance at RPC, stated that its mission “has never been to be the biggest” rather listen to clients when they tell them what they want.
However, for BLM, it is believed that consolidation can open opportunities that would have been impossible if they had decided to pursue the process independently. Matthew Harrington puts it: “If you want to remain competitive–you want to win more market share.”
