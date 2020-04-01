4 Questions You Must Ask Your Financial Adviser

Money is one of the essential things to survive. But, it is not only about having enough money that makes life smooth because if you don’t know the right way to manage it, then things might get worse.

So, if you earn well, have a lot of money and don’t have a clear idea about managing it properly, then seeking help from a reliable financial adviser is a great idea. However, you must know that all financial advisers do not work in your best interest, and some may even try to fill their pockets by selling commission-based products instead of giving you the right investment advice.

If you are unsure about how to deal with a financial adviser in Blackpool or wherever you live, then here are a few questions to ask them before investing your money.

1. How Will They Invest Your Money?

It may come as a surprise to you, but many people don’t ask their financial advisers about how they are going to invest their money. Well, you must always start the process of your financial protection by asking this very question because it will provide you with a clear idea about how your portfolio is going to be managed.

Ask your financial adviser about the strategies they are going to implement and at the same time, you may ask for the explanation of the chosen strategies.

2. What Is Their Qualification?

You must always ask your financial adviser about their qualifications and what all certificates do they hold. Many firms ask the financial advisers to either pay a certain amount as fee or take a course. Now, you must avoid such advisers and look for either a certified financial planner and public accountant, or a chartered financial analyst.

Besides the qualifications, it is always good to go with the advisers who hold some experience in the field. Also, look into their speciality and the number of clients they deal in a year.

3. How Much Do They Charge?

It is always a good idea to enquire about how much they will charge you for seeking their services. If your adviser is paid a fee and does not get a commission on products, then they will work in your best interest instead of acting like a mere salesperson.

4. What Are The Available Options For Liquid Savings?

Many investors like to start their investment journey by focusing on the liquid savings fund and seeking help from expert advisers. Well, it is the first act of defence for making a personal investment and the main reason behind seeking guidance from a professional adviser.

So, never hesitate to ask your adviser questions regarding the reliable options available for a liquid investment.

The Final Say

When you look for a baby sitter for your little munchkin, you just don’t end up picking the first person you interview. Right? You go through the entire process of interviewing different baby sitters and then choose the one you find the best.

Well, that’s how it has to be with finding a financial adviser because you just can’t trust any random person with your money. So, don’t feel afraid to talk to different advisers, ask your questions to them because doing this will help you save your investment in the best possible way.