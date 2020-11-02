Considering how much time we all spend staring at screens all day, it’s still a wonder that we have time for good old fashion human connection. Of course most of that is done through online chatting and video now, but that still doesn’t make it any easier to start from scratch. Probably a lot of the people you talk with online aren’t people you met online. Usually it’s still through school or work or friends of friends. But if you do want to branch out, of course the internet is ready for you, and here are some great ways to meet people, with the first step being a completely digital one.

The Real Dating Revolution

It’s no surprise that it didn’t take long for the internet to offer online dating, but considering how old the internet actually is – say about twenty five years when it really hit ‘big’ – it’s only recently that it has become the ‘only’ way to meet people if you are looking for a quick hook-up or something long term. Sure you can still try and meet people in social gatherings, but that’s usually more coincidental. You would rarely go to a club or bar with the express intent of meeting a stranger. No, the internet has taken that, and whether you are interested in straight dating, gay dating, lesbian dating, or B, T and Q dating, you’ll find apps and websites catered to exactly the sort of person you’re looking for.

But since dating and relationships have gone through a pretty big upheaval or the last few decades, it’s less of a surprise to find that people are a lot more open with different types of couples. More and more people are living in open relationships, or relationships that involve three people. Age differences (all adults, of course) are becoming less of a taboo, and it’s even become more acceptable to announce that you are looking for a sugar daddy.

Do What You Like

If you aren’t actually looking for that other person to have a wild time in the bedroom, and just have a chill time on the couch, the internet can help you out there, too. For the most part, the easiest way to find someone who likes the same things as you is to check out message boards and forums for whatever hobbies or interests you have. Initially the internet had plenty of independently run messages boards for individual bands or tv shows or sports, but now more and more of them are being found under much larger websites like reddit or fandom.

Going to these sites and typing in your favourite ‘whatever’ will send you to a page with the latest posts on the same topic. It’s easy to start chatting immediately with other fans, and finding out that this other person thinks that Close Encounters of the Third Kind is Spielberg’s masterpiece can be the start of a fruitful friendship. Sometimes posting on these sites don’t require words, and instead you posts augmented photos, gifs, and other memes, because it is a creative way to get your point across.

Livestream Events

Only thing better than talking about the movies and music you like is experiencing them together, and the internet can offer you that as well. Plenty of official band websites and You-Tube channels are showing more and more full concerts that have been professionally filmed over the years, and on some evenings they will ‘debut’ the concert live. And you and thousands of other fans can watch it unfold in real time, and chat about it in a nearby online window, making small talk about how awesome this is, just as if you were at a real concert.

Classic movies are also starting to offer this sort of experience, where people can text or message famous lines just before they are about to happen. And even if you and your new friends’ tastes are a bit more bizarre, you can still do it informal way by starting the movie on your TV at the same time as they do on theirs, and you can text or message back and forth about what is happening on your screen. Sure, live television does this all the time, but it’s a bit more special when you set it up yourself.

Multiplayer Gaming

Playing video games through the magic of the internet has changed how an entire generation interacts with each other. Sure, video games themselves are several decades old, but the multiplayer component just started to take off about fifteen years ago, with Halo 2 being the forerunner. Before that, you could only play video games with the friends on your couch. Now they can be on their own couch, half a world away.

And whether you want to run a round a realistic war environment and try for the most kills in one death match, or have a wild, cartoony race through a land of cakes and sweets, there is definitely an online video game for that. Certain games require a certain console (the Call of Duty Series is only available on Xbox and Playstation, whereas the Mario Kart and Smash Bros. series are only found on Nintendo), so you have to pick and choose to where you and your friends’ interests lie. Fortunately, more and more games are offering cross-play, which means no matter consoles you and your friends have, you can still play together (Fortnite offers this).