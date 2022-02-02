Food & Drink
7 Slow Food Causeway Events Happening This February.
It was initially established in Italy in the late 1980s to bring together regional customs and the slower ritmo of daily life. Since then, it has been a growing part of the Slow Food movement that has evolved across the globe and aims to preserve the unique culinary traditions that are the hallmark of NI.
Taste Causeway is an accredited Slow Food destination, one of the few places in Ireland to receive the distinction by the worldwide Slow Food Movement.
Slow Food Causeway celebrates the distinctive food and beverage tradition from Causeway Coast. Causeway Coast.
Here are seven upcoming Slow Food Causeway Events happening:
1 & 2. 1. Slow Food Causeway: Sourdough Baking Courses with Ursa Minor
Take a look and learn the techniques of traditional sourdough baking with the skilled team of bakers in Ursa Minor Bakehouse. Slow Food 2020 accredited bakery, Ursa Minor Bakehouse.
The course will teach the fundamentals of three different bread types that use both sourdough cultures and yeast. All participants are invited to bring home the bread for their family and friends to delight in.
3: Slow Food Causeway: Broughgammon Butchery Course
This interactive afternoon is perfect for those intrigued about butchering and looking to learn more about the craft.
With the highly skilled staff at the Award-winning Broughgammon farm, guests will learn all they should know about butchering, starting with cutting techniques.
After the party, the guests will be able to take home a boning knife and the cuts of meat that are ready for cooking.
4: Slow Food Causeway: Smoking Masterclass with North Coast Smokehouse
Join Ruairidh of North Coast Smokehouse for an afternoon of smoking and curing some of the best seafood.
In this hands-on masterclass, you will be taught the methods involved in smoking hot and cold fish.
From curing, filleting, and filleting to smoking hot, it’s a fantastic opportunity to gain techniques from an award-winning smoker.
Additionally, you’ll be able to take home the trout you’ve smoked and a small-scale smoker to show off your new knowledge with your family and friends.
5: Slow Seafood Soiree featuring Native Seafood and Paula McIntyre
Please participate in this celebration for our seasonal, local seafood and the Slow Food director Paula McIntyre MBE at Native Seafood in Portstewart. You will be treated to an exquisite tasting menu of seven courses, drinks, and live music.
6: It’s the Spirit of the Bann Tour with Causeway Coast Foodie Tours
This spring, the award-winning Causeway Coast Foodie Tours are returning with their unique “The Spirit of The Bann’ whiskey tasting on the scenic river.
“The Spirit of the Bann’ and White River Charters is hosting an afternoon of delicious whiskey tastes, a variety of delicious award-winning Local Slow Food produce.
How better to commemorate our distinctive Slow Food food and drink tradition than by taking a trip through the River Bann alongside the beautiful area of Mountsandel, Coleraine.
7: North Supper Club by Ursa Minor at a Secret Location
Relax and enjoy the casual evening with your friends, share the delicious food, and celebrate the best local produce. Ciara of Ursa Minor.
Take three courses of delicious seasonal food, served with the glow of candles and twinkling lights in a truly unique setting just five minutes away from Ballycastle.
After dinner, attendees will enjoy some of the best singers currently heard on the island and the fantastic singing harmonies of Lemoncello, excellent Dublin poet and writer Stephen James Smith & the fantastic musician and performer Joshua Burnside.
Causeway Coast and Glens Causeway Coast and Glens is Northern Ireland’s first recognized Slow Food destination, Taste Causeway The network of collaboration made up of regional food and beverage businesses was awarded this distinction by the international Slow Food Movement following a rigorous evaluation process.
Taste Causeway is running a six-month program of dining experiences, events tours with exceptional food menus to mark the launch and celebration of this highly coveted award.
