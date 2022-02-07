Food & Drink
Coming Shortly: Parlar, a Potts Position Great Patron From the Franca Team Celebrating Catalan Cuisine.
The energy of the Barcelona tapas bars is set to be transformed into a refined dining space in Macleay Street. Enjoy anchovy churros and fideua marinara (paella made with pasta, not rice) while you work through a drink menu inspired by and inspired by the Mediterranean Sea.
“The Catalonian coastline is a fascinating region for cuisine,” Andrew Becher, proprietor of Potts Point brasserie Franca and soon-to-open neighbor Parlar informs Broadsheet about his latest venture. “I’ve been spending a lot of time traveling around Spain, as that includes the Catalan region, specifically Barcelona. It’s a wonderful region of the world, particularly its cuisine.”
The travels of these two have been the inspiration for Parlar, Becher’s brand new Catalan-accented restaurant that is scheduled to be open in Macleay Street in mid-March. The restaurant will be 55 seats and bring the excitement of Barcelona’s tapas bars into a classy dining experience that Becher claims are exclusive to Sydney.
“I believe that Sydney hasn’t been to Catalan exquisite cuisine before. I believe it’s an unusual business concept,” he says. “The menu will consist of shared format-style dining. Tapas will be a component at the top of the menu and serve more substantial food items. It’s expected to be seafood-based.”
The executive chef Jose Saulog, who supervises his kitchen in Franca, has created dishes made from top-quality Aussie seafood. On the lighter side of the menu, you can expect words like Anchovy Churro and kingfish with caviar and smoked tomato oil and orange. After that, you can move on to heavier dishes like fideua Marinera (like paella, but using the addition of pasta, as opposed to rice) as well as seafood platters with lobster and calamari as well as the fennel salad (Becher claims that this will be one of the signature dishes at Parlar). Crema Catalana, The Iberian peninsula’s alternative to creme brulee, will be served on your dessert list.
Spanish wines – especially tempranillo The Spanish wines – particularly tempranillo – are the main highlight of the wine list. Still, you can expect wines from the Mediterranean coasts from Spain, France, and Italy and Australian choices. The cocktail menu for the season highlights the fortified wines of Catalonia. The refreshing A Twisted Sangria is made with cognac, grenache, house-made strawberry cordial, blackcurrant, and ginger beer. A Walnut Negroni can be made from Gin, gentian roots (a herb used to create bitters), amontillado (a black sherry), and walnut.
Becher has been working closely with interiors company Steel & Stitch on the room’s design and will be outfitted with European oak timbers, Rosso, and Galio marble. Original pieces from the 1970s by American designer Alexander Calder will dot the room. Becher claims that these artworks will significantly influence the room’s design.
“I’m excited to … give Sydney another restaurant,” says Becher. “The more offerings we have, the better getting Sydney back as a vibrant city.”
Food & Drink
Simple Treat Recipes For Those Summer Sugar Urges.
From a custard tart sweetened with honey to Victoria sponges and lava cakes to serve at the barbecue
Plum Tarte Tatin
This beautiful plum tart-tatin comes straight from an old family cookbook. Serve it with heaping scoops of Vanilla Icecream.
Passionfruit & Lime Mousse
This creamy and light mousse is ideal for lovers of passionfruit. Add fresh pulp to the top to add more passionfruit savor.
Chocolate & Berry Lava Cakes
The thick, delicious, molten cakes of berries are great for barbecues. Just spoon them into barbecue-safe Tins, cover with Tinfoil, and then place them on the grill for about 35 minutes or until the cake is oozy middle.
Passionfruit Tarts
Crispy pastry with a creamy filling and zingy passionfruit makes for a fantastic dessert that you can enjoy at home or take to your next picnic.
Baked Bananas With Miso, Orange & Pine Nuts
Ice cream is an absolute must for dessert. Miso and bananas are an unsurprisingly delicious combination. We are sure you will not have any left.
Yogurt Panna Cotta
Deliciously light and perfect for the end of the meal with pannacotta. It’s served with fresh strawberries that have been simmered for a few minutes with a bit of Cointreau.
Rhubarb & Prosecco Jelly
Be careful not to push the rhubarb using the spoon while draining, or the jelly will turn cloudy. Use the pulp leftover for muffins, crumbles, or blend into smoothies.
Pistachio, Ginger & Rosewater Icecream
The dried rose petals are simple to make and are perfect for garnishing this easy homemade ice cream recipe.
Mango Bombe
Angela Casley used frozen mango purchased from the grocery store. She got an outstanding result. It can last when stored in the freezer for as long as 30 days, so it’s an excellent option for standby and is a delicious and quick snack during the afternoon.
White Chocolate Tart With Tamarillos
This gorgeous tart is a crisp pastry with a mousse-like white chocolaty filling. If you are taking it on a picnic, put the tamarillos separately in a container.
Victoria Sponge Recipe With Berries
Take care when transporting this delicious cake or remove the filling and decorate the cake upon arrival. It is also possible to use fresh strawberries in place of jam.
Salted Honey & Cardamom Flan With Vanilla Bean
Honey is a light sweetener. This velvety custard tart will keep you reaching for the refrigerator each hour to cut another slice sneakily.
Strawberry Tiramisu
Sweet and delicious, with an underlying marsala flavor, this light Italian coffee-flavored dessert is ideal for last-minute fast assembly. You can make individual desserts or make a bigger batch to feed a large crowd.
Gluten-Free Fig & Raspberry Loaf
If figs are gone, replace them with another seasonal fruit like pears or apples or add other fruit. Frozen berries work a treat too.
