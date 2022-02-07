The energy of the Barcelona tapas bars is set to be transformed into a refined dining space in Macleay Street. Enjoy anchovy churros and fideua marinara (paella made with pasta, not rice) while you work through a drink menu inspired by and inspired by the Mediterranean Sea.

“The Catalonian coastline is a fascinating region for cuisine,” Andrew Becher, proprietor of Potts Point brasserie Franca and soon-to-open neighbor Parlar informs Broadsheet about his latest venture. “I’ve been spending a lot of time traveling around Spain, as that includes the Catalan region, specifically Barcelona. It’s a wonderful region of the world, particularly its cuisine.”

The travels of these two have been the inspiration for Parlar, Becher’s brand new Catalan-accented restaurant that is scheduled to be open in Macleay Street in mid-March. The restaurant will be 55 seats and bring the excitement of Barcelona’s tapas bars into a classy dining experience that Becher claims are exclusive to Sydney.

“I believe that Sydney hasn’t been to Catalan exquisite cuisine before. I believe it’s an unusual business concept,” he says. “The menu will consist of shared format-style dining. Tapas will be a component at the top of the menu and serve more substantial food items. It’s expected to be seafood-based.”

The executive chef Jose Saulog, who supervises his kitchen in Franca, has created dishes made from top-quality Aussie seafood. On the lighter side of the menu, you can expect words like Anchovy Churro and kingfish with caviar and smoked tomato oil and orange. After that, you can move on to heavier dishes like fideua Marinera (like paella, but using the addition of pasta, as opposed to rice) as well as seafood platters with lobster and calamari as well as the fennel salad (Becher claims that this will be one of the signature dishes at Parlar). Crema Catalana, The Iberian peninsula’s alternative to creme brulee, will be served on your dessert list.

Spanish wines – especially tempranillo The Spanish wines – particularly tempranillo – are the main highlight of the wine list. Still, you can expect wines from the Mediterranean coasts from Spain, France, and Italy and Australian choices. The cocktail menu for the season highlights the fortified wines of Catalonia. The refreshing A Twisted Sangria is made with cognac, grenache, house-made strawberry cordial, blackcurrant, and ginger beer. A Walnut Negroni can be made from Gin, gentian roots (a herb used to create bitters), amontillado (a black sherry), and walnut.

Becher has been working closely with interiors company Steel & Stitch on the room’s design and will be outfitted with European oak timbers, Rosso, and Galio marble. Original pieces from the 1970s by American designer Alexander Calder will dot the room. Becher claims that these artworks will significantly influence the room’s design.

“I’m excited to … give Sydney another restaurant,” says Becher. “The more offerings we have, the better getting Sydney back as a vibrant city.”