From a custard tart sweetened with honey to Victoria sponges and lava cakes to serve at the barbecue

Plum Tarte Tatin

This beautiful plum tart-tatin comes straight from an old family cookbook. Serve it with heaping scoops of Vanilla Icecream.

Passionfruit & Lime Mousse

This creamy and light mousse is ideal for lovers of passionfruit. Add fresh pulp to the top to add more passionfruit savor.

Chocolate & Berry Lava Cakes

The thick, delicious, molten cakes of berries are great for barbecues. Just spoon them into barbecue-safe Tins, cover with Tinfoil, and then place them on the grill for about 35 minutes or until the cake is oozy middle.

Passionfruit Tarts

Crispy pastry with a creamy filling and zingy passionfruit makes for a fantastic dessert that you can enjoy at home or take to your next picnic.

Baked Bananas With Miso, Orange & Pine Nuts

Ice cream is an absolute must for dessert. Miso and bananas are an unsurprisingly delicious combination. We are sure you will not have any left.

Yogurt Panna Cotta

Deliciously light and perfect for the end of the meal with pannacotta. It’s served with fresh strawberries that have been simmered for a few minutes with a bit of Cointreau.

Rhubarb & Prosecco Jelly

Be careful not to push the rhubarb using the spoon while draining, or the jelly will turn cloudy. Use the pulp leftover for muffins, crumbles, or blend into smoothies.

Pistachio, Ginger & Rosewater Icecream

The dried rose petals are simple to make and are perfect for garnishing this easy homemade ice cream recipe.

Mango Bombe

Angela Casley used frozen mango purchased from the grocery store. She got an outstanding result. It can last when stored in the freezer for as long as 30 days, so it’s an excellent option for standby and is a delicious and quick snack during the afternoon.

White Chocolate Tart With Tamarillos

This gorgeous tart is a crisp pastry with a mousse-like white chocolaty filling. If you are taking it on a picnic, put the tamarillos separately in a container.

Victoria Sponge Recipe With Berries

Take care when transporting this delicious cake or remove the filling and decorate the cake upon arrival. It is also possible to use fresh strawberries in place of jam.

Salted Honey & Cardamom Flan With Vanilla Bean

Honey is a light sweetener. This velvety custard tart will keep you reaching for the refrigerator each hour to cut another slice sneakily.

Strawberry Tiramisu

Sweet and delicious, with an underlying marsala flavor, this light Italian coffee-flavored dessert is ideal for last-minute fast assembly. You can make individual desserts or make a bigger batch to feed a large crowd.

Gluten-Free Fig & Raspberry Loaf

If figs are gone, replace them with another seasonal fruit like pears or apples or add other fruit. Frozen berries work a treat too.