TellTheBell – Taco Bell Customer Survey
Tellthebell is the feedback survey for the Taco Bell customers. Tell the Bell Survey is the most popular and important feedback option that is given to the taco bell customers. Taco Bell needs no introduction as many of us surely enjoy the fast food deals of taco bell once in a month. But they are providing the chance to their customers to win the $500 worth of cash prize. Isn’t exciting offer? But how to participate in this survey and get a chance to win this cash prize. Don’t worry, if you don’t know how to do it. We’ve got to cover, and here we are going to discuss everything you need to know about tell the bell survey and how to participate in it.
Requirements for Tell the bell survey:
- Your age must be 18 years old or above to participate in this survey.
- You should be a legal resident of the United States.
- They take 50 entry periods for the survey.
You must have a new survey code when you participate in the tellthebell survey every time.
How to Take a Tellthebell survey?
Here we will let you know what you require before entering the survey.
- You must have taco bell receipt for q6 digit survey code
- You must know when you visited the store and what the store number was. You can find all the details on the details on the receipt.
Step by Step Process
Follow this process step by step to take part in this survey and be the lucky winner to win $500.
- First off, enter the survey the code; you can check out the 16 out digit survey code on your receipt. Now click on the start button.
- Next, you need to enter the date and time and store number. All details are printed on your receipt.
- After entering this information, they will ask some questions which are given below:
Question 1 Taco Bell Survey
- The first question is: rate your satisfaction with your experience at the taco bell.
Question 2 at Customer Feedback Tellthebell
- The second question is about the order type as, please select your order type and provide you the options such as carry out, din in, and drive-thru.
Question 3 at Tellthebell Feedback Survey
- Please rate your satisfaction with the options they provided when you visited
Question 4 at Tellthebell Customer Survey
- Do you experience any problem during your visit?
Question 5 at Tellthebell Survey
- Now, they will ask you to write about how we can improve our service. You can tell your experience in a paragraph.
Question 6 at Taco Bell Customer Feedback
- “Did you buy a Hard Shell Taco?”
- You can choose the option with yes or no to tell your experience.
- Now choose yes and hit the next button.
Enter Your Details
Now you have to enter your full name and contact information. It is mandatory to write personal information to enter the Tellthebell Sweepstakes. Now click on the next option.
Cash Prize:
After providing the answers to these questions, you are officially in the draw to win 500$ cash.
Torrone – The Oldest Christmas Sweet
The most common Italian nougat torrone is white nougat made with honey and beaten egg. The word nougat was first mentioned in Cristoforo di Messisbugo’s work in the 16th century. This is one of the most complex and that’s why the most interesting Christmas sweets in Italy. The origins of other Italian Christmas sweets such as panettone and pandoro are known. However, the origin of nougat is disputable.
It is not easy to present the origin and history of this Christmas sweet in an order. This Christmas cake has various formulas and recipes. It can be soft or hard. It can be chocolate or white. However, its 4 common denominators include egg white, honey, sugar and almonds.
Let’s see the origin and history of nougat.
The Roman Dessert
The ancient nougat was popular in the Sannio area. Romans used to make this sweet with almonds honey and egg whites. Sellers selling nougat in the area of Benevento are known as cupetari. Honey with dried fruit was used in making a lot of other Roman sweets. Some people trace their origin to China. However, their claims are weak.
Arabic or Spanish Origins
The tradition of Benevento is passed through Montefalcone di Val Fortore, Santa Croce del Sannio and San Marco dei Cavoti. People living in these towns produce a type of nougat which is white and crumbly, white and soft, white but covered in chocolate. The area of Sannio was a part of the Bourbon domain. A special nougat was produced for Neapolitan Royals and the Pope. The link between cupedia/torrone/cupeta and southern Italy dates back to Spanish or Arabic domain. It is difficult to say whether credit of introducing to Italy should be given to Arabs or Spanish. However, if it originated in the region of Iberian; it must be brought in Spain by the Arabs. People were informed that nougat was a stimulating food good for health.
A doctor from Cordoba described it as a healthy mixture of sugar, almonds, honey and various spices. A version of nougat can be found in all countries that were once ruled by the Arabs. Africans used to make with small black dates and very dark honey. In the west of Sicily, nougat is called cubbaita and in the east, it is known as giuggiulena.
France
France can also be the place of origin of nougat in 1260. It is said that Carlo D’Angiò’s cook brought nougat to Italy. Made from almonds and honey, it became popular in Southern Italy. In the 18th century, it reached Rome.
The Cremona Origins
Notoriously, Cremona is the home of nougat. The date of the marriage between Bianca Maria Visconti and Francesco Sforza and the date of the birth of nougat coincides: October 25, 1441. On the occasion of the wedding, a dessert was served and that dessert was very similar to Arab nougat. However, they added egg white to it. In honor of the city’s bell tower, Torrazzo of Cremona, it was given the name torrone. In 1543 Cremona nougat was in the news for the first time when the municipality bought and donated to the Milanesi. Its popularity increased in the nineteenth century.
Why do we eat nougat at Christmas?
It has something to do with the cultivation of almonds. Almonds are harvested at the end of the summer. In addition to this, during the winter, there was not much work in the fields. So, peasants were confectioners as well. The sale of nougat is increased at Christmas time.
So, this is the information we have about the origin of Italian nougat torrone. You can find easy Italian nougat torrone recipes online. You must try.
