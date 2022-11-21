Do you have a devout Valheim enthusiast in your life who can’t get enough of the game and its setting? Are you looking for ways to get them the Valheim merchandise they love and can put on display? If so, then you need to look into Nordic themed gifts.

Many real-life equivalents of Valheim’s weapons and armor exist in the real world! When looking for Valheim-related gifts, you should take inspiration from Nordic designs. These references the historical, semi-religious origins of the game’s Crusades and will undoubtedly be loved by your Valheim enthusiast friends.

Not sure where to start? Here are the best Nordic Valheim gifts for players.

1. Goat Horns on a Viking Mug

This unique Viking mug with goat horns would be adored by everyone who claims to be a Norse-obsessed gamer. It is made by some of the best craftspeople today, who use only the finest stainless steel.

This unique Viking mug can serve its intended purpose as a drinking mug. You can also display it proudly as a one-of-a-kind accent in your home.

2. Custom Forged Nordic Themed Axe

Where would a Viking be without his axe? Give your Viking the ultimate destructive and creative tool by having one forged, especially for the one who’ll receive the gift.

You can choose from the axe, handle, and leather sheath designs. With this many options, it will be easy to find the best one.

3. Arrowhead Keychain

The arrowhead keychain is made of a high-quality steel alloy hand-forged by a skilled blacksmith from raw iron ingots. The liquid metal is then poured into a mold.

It will cool and harden into a steel object with a silver patina and the appearance of aged bronze. It has a split keyring that keeps everything in place but lets the arrowhead keychain fall apart whenever you need to take it off quickly.

4. Personalized Viking Horn Tankard

A tankard engraved with your name with a title or probably a date is a great way to show off your Viking heritage. Just what sets this tankard apart from the competition? The pint-sized vessel is made of natural horn, providing the most authentic Viking slurp you’ll ever have.

5. Rune Bead Set in Stainless Steel

If you have a Viking beard or haircut, the Stainless Steel Rune Bead Set is a must-have accessory. Each of the 24 rune beads in this set is distinctive and made from high-quality stainless steel. This present can be enjoyed for many years while appearing brand new.

This rune bead set is perfect if you want to add flair to your Viking look. What a great gift for a bearded Viking!

Choose the Perfect Valheim Gift!

If you're looking for an excellent gift for someone who loves playing Valheim, check out these Nordic themed gifts! From Viking-inspired weapons and armor to home decor and more.

So make sure to pick up something special for your favorite Valheim player. Choose from the cool Valheim gift ideas mentioned in this article, and make sure to get your orders in early to get them delivered in time for Christmas!

