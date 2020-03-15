Are they tired of Pictionary Game and mad-libs? When boredom dominates, words present an infinite number of resources that you can use to have fun with kids. Here are a few word game ideas that don’t require any equipment, capture children’s attention, and make them improve their vocabulary. It is better to play with a limited number of participants or small groups, because, beyond 8-10 players, everyone has to wait their turn long enough. Let’s have a look at the 6 amazing word games for kids!

Words on the train

The first player pronounces a word, and the second must think and say a word that starts with the same syllable with which the first word ends, the third player must pronounce a word that begins with the end syllable of the second term. And so on. Whoever does not stop or wait more than 5 seconds to find a word wins.

Game of associations

It is a great game that helps to train memory and develop language. A player says a word, and the opponent must pronounce one that presents an association of ideas with the term previously said by the other player. It continues until one of the players can no longer find a word to associate with the previous one.

Hunting for words

It is the best game if you travel by car and children get impatient easily driver or an adult starts and pronounce a letter. Two or more players with a pen and paper must write as many words as possible, starting with that letter of the alphabet in one minute. And whoever writes the most wins.

Rhymes Game

As before, but this time it’s the end of the word that should have the same sound. With young children, start with the previous game, and once they understand the concept of sound, they can find rhymes.

The quarter monkey

This time it is not a question of giving words, but letters to form a word. Everyone suggests a letter in turn. Whoever cannot find a letter to complete the word, or who said a letter without thinking of a possible word gets a “quarter of a monkey?” The first to have a whole monkey (i.e., four quarters of a monkey) lost.

Arrow sign word games

In the arrow word game, you have to find words based on the number of boxes and the index at the start of the word. The index can be a miniature image, a synonym, a definition. These Arrow Word games are free. Arrow word games will be offered by level or by theme. Several word grids arrowed by levels are to be printed on various themes to enrich children’s knowledge. And the horizontal boxes and vertical boxes accommodate the letters of the words to discover, words that intersect with others.

Visit Meebily and explore more exciting words games for kids and let them think more deeply about words. Give them a try and share your experience with us in the comments below!