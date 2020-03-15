Game
6 Amazing Word Games for Kids
Are they tired of Pictionary Game and mad-libs? When boredom dominates, words present an infinite number of resources that you can use to have fun with kids. Here are a few word game ideas that don’t require any equipment, capture children’s attention, and make them improve their vocabulary. It is better to play with a limited number of participants or small groups, because, beyond 8-10 players, everyone has to wait their turn long enough. Let’s have a look at the 6 amazing word games for kids!
- Words on the train
The first player pronounces a word, and the second must think and say a word that starts with the same syllable with which the first word ends, the third player must pronounce a word that begins with the end syllable of the second term. And so on. Whoever does not stop or wait more than 5 seconds to find a word wins.
- Game of associations
It is a great game that helps to train memory and develop language. A player says a word, and the opponent must pronounce one that presents an association of ideas with the term previously said by the other player. It continues until one of the players can no longer find a word to associate with the previous one.
- Hunting for words
It is the best game if you travel by car and children get impatient easily driver or an adult starts and pronounce a letter. Two or more players with a pen and paper must write as many words as possible, starting with that letter of the alphabet in one minute. And whoever writes the most wins.
-
Rhymes Game
As before, but this time it’s the end of the word that should have the same sound. With young children, start with the previous game, and once they understand the concept of sound, they can find rhymes.
-
The quarter monkey
This time it is not a question of giving words, but letters to form a word. Everyone suggests a letter in turn. Whoever cannot find a letter to complete the word, or who said a letter without thinking of a possible word gets a “quarter of a monkey?” The first to have a whole monkey (i.e., four quarters of a monkey) lost.
- Arrow sign word games
In the arrow word game, you have to find words based on the number of boxes and the index at the start of the word. The index can be a miniature image, a synonym, a definition. These Arrow Word games are free. Arrow word games will be offered by level or by theme. Several word grids arrowed by levels are to be printed on various themes to enrich children’s knowledge. And the horizontal boxes and vertical boxes accommodate the letters of the words to discover, words that intersect with others.
Visit Meebily and explore more exciting words games for kids and let them think more deeply about words. Give them a try and share your experience with us in the comments below!
What Are Some of the Best Online Game Sites?
There are thousands of different games out there that you can play and enjoy. For anyone who is interested in getting started with some online gaming, it is going to be very worth it for them to take the time to learn about any new online game site that has come out. Also, it is wise to find the other best websites so that you can decide which is going to be right for you. Look for the type of games that you are interested in and would like to play.
Fortunately, there are a lot of different options that you have available to you when you are trying to find the best websites. These are a couple of the most popular gaming sites that you are definitely going to want to learn more about.
Addicting Games
Most online gamers have heard of Addicting Games before, because it is one of the most popular out there today. No matter what style of online gaming you enjoy explanation, you are going to be able to find great games that you are sure to enjoy when you play here.
They are one of the best online game sites and there is a reason for that. They are one of the main sources of online fun that you can check out.
Free Online Games
Another option that you have for the best online game site is Free Online Games, where you can find all the different kinds of games that you want, and get to play them online, completely for free. This is the best part because then you are not going to have to worry about shelling out any money just to play the games that you love.
They are one of the best online game sites because you are going to be able to really enjoy yourself, whether you have hours available to play or just have five minutes during the day that you want to spend gaming and having a bit of fun.
You are probably going to be amazed if you are just getting started in gaming and are learning how many different gaming sites there are out there, and which you can turn to if you love gaming and want to be able to find all your favorite games.
