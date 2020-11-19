Home & Living
5 Herbal Teas to Take For Anxiety
With a nip in the air, the first thing that comes to mind is cozying up with a cup of hot tea. There is something about tea that makes it the go-to comfort beverage choice regardless of the occasion.
In any case, the many benefits of tea need no further introduction. Everybody is familiar with how a perfect cup of tea can re-energize you from the inside.
Did you know that it is one of the most recommended options to relieve stress and anxiety? The best part about teas is the mix of herbs that can be beneficial for your health. Having herbal tea, along with daily meditation or yoga, can have many far-reaching benefits.
Almost all herbal teas are beneficial to your health and mental state in some way or the other. Some special herbs directly react with your neurological processes to induce the secretion of happy hormones or prevent neurotransmitters that increase stress.
Given here are some of the choicest ingredients and herb mixes for tea that can benefit you –
1. Kratom Tea
Kratom is one of the staple native plants from the Malaysian and other south-east Asian nations. The various kratom strains, such as Green Malay Kratom or the white elephant kratom, possess certain alkaloids. These alkaloids and natural compounds present within the plant have great pain-relieving properties and are also responsible for uplifting mood and easing anxiety and stress.
Tea made from top-quality white elephant kratom strains increases the serotonin levels and, therefore, induces a euphoric rush. This helps to elevate moods and ease tension and anxiety. This tea gets its name from the typically large leaves of the tree from where it is sourced. Since these leaves resemble elephant ears, they are known as “elephant kratom.”
2. Chamomile Tea
This tea is made from the delicate chamomile flowers infused in warm water. Chamomile has mild sedative properties that, in a way, mimic the properties of morphine, thus calming and soothing the mind.
Chamomile also contains a rich amount of antioxidants that ward off unnecessary stress or anxiety. This is why most people drink chamomile tea for a good night’s sleep.
Unlike some other teas containing caffeine, a cup of chamomile tea is considered perfectly safe, even for children. It has an anxiolytic effect, which means that it induces the secretion of happy and calming hormones that can alleviate stress and anxiety levels.
3. SageTea
When suffering from exhaustion and body ache, opting for sage is an excellent idea. One of the essential herbs, sage, contains natural muscle relaxant properties and is considered refreshing and energizing. Trace amounts of antioxidants and rosmarinic acid present can help prevent amyloid plaques that cause Alzheimer’s disease.
Sage leaves can inhibit enzymes such as cholinesterase, whose chief function is to prevent certain neurotransmitters, such as acetylcholine (Ach).
Optimum levels of Ach result in normal brain functioning, and these increase during stress, anxiety, and other mood-related issues. Therefore Enzymes that break down Ach levels can help restore normal brain functioning by improving mood and reducing stress.
4. Green Tea
One of the most common and widely preferred forms of tea is Green Tea. The tea is rich in antioxidants that help in boosting immunity and overall health. It possesses certain properties that reduce inflammation and weight loss.
Green Tea also contains a type of amino acid (L-Theanine) that increases dopamine secretion in the brain. Specific inhibitory neurotransmitter functioning also enhances with regular consumption of green tea. This can help the mind achieve a relaxed and calm state and reduce anxiety significantly.
It also results in a higher generation of alpha brain waves, promoting a calm mental state. The only disadvantage is that it contains caffeine to which some people may be sensitive.
5. Holy Basil Tea
From ancient times, basil, a popular herb coming from the mint family, has been used for various purposes. It works as an adaptogen and has lots of antioxidants, nutrients, and anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, basil tea is one of the most medically beneficial teas in the present time.
This herb helps in promoting the health of the mind and body. Basil leaves possess properties that can decrease anxiety and balance your mood. It is one of the most useful plants that can tackle stress also.
Conclusion
Anxiety has become part and parcel of life. Nobody stays out of it. Thus, to relieve yourself, you can try the five herbal teas mentioned above.
A cup of any of the teas daily can prove to be a boon to your health. However, before opting for anything, consult with your doctor. An expert would be able to guide you on which tea will suit you and how much you should have them. Last but not least, be happy and talk to your loved ones; that is one of the best remedies for anxiety.
Business
5 Best Cities for Real Estate Investment
Are you wondering where you can invest in real estate in the US? That fact is, when it comes to real estate investment, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. What’s right for you might not be suitable for the next investor. Where you invest depends to a greater extent on your personal preferences and investment objectives.
However, there are certain everyday things that many investors look out for. These include affordability, population growth, job growth, taxes, to mention a few. Whether you are a novel or a hardcore real estate investor, you need to consider the top five cities for your next investment venture.
Scottsdale, Arizona
Located in the eastern part of Arizona, Scottsdale is famous for its golf courses and lavish spas. It is one of the best cities in Arizona for real estate investors. There are many reasons for this. The economy of Scottsdale is growing and robust.
That’s why there are many Scottsdale homes for sale. Its fast growth is attributed to the fact that there’s an average annual increase of about 3.2% in employment opportunities. The high influx of well-paying jobs and companies is also attributable to its business-friendly policies, especially on taxation matters. In 2017, WalletHub ranked Scottsdale among the best cities in the US for employment opportunities.
Most industries in Scottsdale are doing well, including tourism, hospitality, technology, and healthcare. Another advantage of investing in Scottsdale is that there’s an acute shortage in housing inventory, which causes a steady rise in house values. Not to mention the lower cost of living when compared to California and New York. Scottsdale boasts higher living standards. That’s why if you look at most of the Scottsdale homes for sale, they are found in high-end areas.
The city has a vibrant downtown area, convenient access to Spring Training facilities, high-end shopping, and other tourist attractions. To crown it all, there’s a high demand for traditional investment properties in Scottsdale. For example, many people consider Scottdale as the best city to retire in the US.
Lexington, Kentucky
The best decision you can ever make is to invest in Lexington’s real estate market. Even though it may seem like all investors are looking into real estate, this city still holds a lot of hopes for those who want to try it.
Why should you look at Lexington? There are many reasons to do this. For a start, the rates here are low and rental units are in great demand. Most people in Lexington prefer rental to homeownership. So, you need to identify the neighborhood where you can get tenants, and you’ll be good to go. Another advantage of Lexington is that its economy is doing so well. Meaning many people here do not have any problem paying rent.
Boise, Idaho
The latest census puts Boise’s population at 234,576. Being the capital city of Idaho, this is expected. It is the 97th largest city in the US, with an annual population growth rate of 1.25%. Since 2010, its population has increased by 14.04%.
Boise has all that it takes to be the best place for real estate investment. Apart from the low taxes, many investors here are eyeing the student market. It is the biggest student market in Idaho because it is home to Boise State University, Idaho State University, and the University of Idaho plus all their satellite campuses. Also found here is the Boise Bible College.
Another factor fueling the Boise real estate market is that job opportunities are available here. In Boise, job opportunities and population grow at a rate that’s three times that of the national average. This explains why many people are moving to Boise, and all of them are looking for residential properties.
Boise provides an excellent quality of life and is one of the best cities in recreational opportunities. Its location will put you within reach of the local wilderness. Its climate is also conducive, making it comfortable for skiing, rafting, biking, golfing, hunting, kayaking, and even rock climbing.
Austin, Texas
Many people associate Austin, Texas, with live music, but that’s not all that Austin is about. News is spreading about how this city is lively and is ripe for real estate investment. Many commercial and residential investors have discovered that Austin is among the hottest markets for real estate investors in the US.
What with its continuous expansion courtesy of its population growth, high-class schools, availability of jobs, affordability of housing, industry influx, and tax benefits. Many tech companies are found in Austin, including PayPal, Amazon, and Apple. The big industries that fuel this city’s growth include the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and technology sectors.
Austin has a population of about 985,000 people, and it is estimated that the city receives at least 100 new residents daily. Austin’s property prices keep rising, and experts expect that Austin’s real estate market will do better than the national average in just a few years to come. This is because many companies, including Tesla, are expected to move to Austin, and the existing ones are also expected to expand.
Sebring, Florida
Florida is known for its vacation destinations, theme parks, and picturesque beaches. It is also a cultural melting pot supported by a robust economy. These are justa few of the reasons real estate investment in Sebring is a good bet.
Sebring’s economy is growing, which is the most critical factor that should drive you to invest here. Florida is one of the states that perform well economically in the US. With a GDP growth rate of about 4%, it is ranked four in the US.
Besides, Sebring is also a tax-friendly city, which makes it suitable for all kinds of businesses. Florida is among the seven states where personal income tax is not levied, meaning entrepreneurs and investors can substantially reduce their tax burden.
The unemployment rate in Sebring is meager, courtesy of its growing economy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Florida data, the unemployment rate here stands at only 3%, which is below the country’s average. The growth of its economy is also attributed to its population growth rate, ranked 2nd in the whole country.
Final Words
The cities discussed above are the best when it comes to real estate investment in the US. Depending on where you are or where you intend to invest, choosing any of them to guarantee you some return on your investment. The fact that they are showing positive population and economic growth means they are the most suitable cities for real estate investment. Whichever city you choose, ensure that the neighborhood you invest has access to health, education, transport, and recreation facilities. This will increase your chances of getting tenants.
