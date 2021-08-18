Being a carpenter is a tremendous career pathway. It offers the opportunity to build a huge variety of goods for homes and businesses each day, and see demand for your services due to the need for repairs and maintenance to goods made by others many years ago. Yet critical to a great career in carpentry is having the right set of tools in the tool kit to get a job done properly. So let’s look now at the essential tools for a carpenter’s tool kit.

Know the Essential Tools of All Trades

Whether someone is heading to work each day as a carpenter, electrician, plumber, or another role, there’s a common set of all tools that all tradies will appreciate having on hand. These include but are not limited to: a torch, tape measure, and screwdrivers. These are excellent additions for anyone assembling or upgrading their tool kit, and this certainly is the case for carpenters.

The Essential Tools for a Carpenter

In addition to the aforementioned tools that all tradies find value in, the tool kits of carpenters will typically have a number of specialist tools within them. A carpenter’s pencil, a chisel set, a chalk line, and hammer are usually regarded as essentials. So too a marking knife, utility knife, joiner’s mallet, and levels. Power tools such as a circular saw and nail gun are also seen as must-haves by many carpenters.

Decide if Portability is a Critical Factor

Carpenters will regularly work on-site as well as within their own workshop. Nonetheless, in the Covid-19 era many carpenters have found it advantageous to prioritise work on goods they can create in their own workshop, as this allows them to keep operating their business at times when lockdowns and other restrictions may make it impossible to work in customer’s homes. In such circumstances, the portability factor of a tool such as a table saw will be less critical than a carpentry business that will regularly operate on-site. This said, wherever possible, looking for tools that are created with portability in mind will always help build a truly excellent tool kit.

It’s Totally Fine to Complete the Tool Kit Over Time

Every carpenter knows that building a great cabinet for an office or deck for a backyard of a home can’t be rushed. It will take time to get it right. When it comes to building the perfect carpenter’s tool kit, the same principle applies. Just as it’s totally doable to acquire the essential tools for a carpenter’s tool kit quickly, it may take some time and further browsing until you feel you’ve added all tools that you desire which will make a tool kit complete. But that’s OK, because with this list of essential tools in-hand you’ll already have an excellent foundation to take on a huge variety of jobs that come along, and be able to tackle them effectively.