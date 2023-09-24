Home & Living
Get a Chaise Lounge for your Relaxation and Comfort.
Vintage mid century modern chaise lounge have a variety of connotations. In French, it’s known as “long chairs,” notably in the furniture sector. It can also refer to a stretched chair with an armchair or upholstered back that fits beneath a person’s legs.
Modern discerning and machine production have made it possible to construct and produce chaise couches at a lower cost. It provides a great deal of comfort, especially when properly positioned on a terrace or patio. When picking a chaise lounge, there are many various options or alternatives available, such as aluminum strap cushion chaise lounges or plastic resin cushion patio chaise lounges that add a unique appearance to any patio. Many of the first chaise couches were made of rattan or caning wood.
The addition of chaise couches to the outdoors makes it even more pleasant and soothing. Chaise couches made by hand are perfect for the pool, beach, or lake. They are frequently made of rich timbers like mahogany or cedar, as well as strong polymers. Most chaise lounges are also weather and water resistant, ensuring that they will survive for years. There is a chaise lounge for everyone, every environment, and every event, with a variety of styles and designs to select from.
A little side table is included with some chaise loungers. This handy addition is ideal for resting a book or keeping a refreshing drink nearby. The table slips easily beneath the chaise for easy and handy storage.
For a variety of reasons, armless chaise loungers are ideal. They are accessible from both sides, for starters. Second, people are more likely to turn over while tanning or reading. Armless chaise chairs are ideal for relaxing after a long day of swimming or boating and look excellent by a lake or pool.
Chaise lounge cushions can be used to make chaise lounges more comfortable. With over forty different colours and patterns to pick from, the cushions are sure to please. To provide great, long-lasting use, the cushions are comprised of water repellent and mildew resistant material. They transform an already comfortable chaise sofa into the ideal spot for an afternoon snooze.
Chaise lounge furniture is seen in numerous locations both indoors and outside in homes and hotels. The versatility of a single chaise lounge allows it to be moved from the pool to the den when the weather turns stormy, and the furniture will look just as nice in either situation.
Brief History
The chaise lounge, as it is also known, is a 16th-century French design its mid century modern art . It gained popularity in Europe before being introduced to the United States in the 1930s, where it was mostly utilised as an outdoor patio seat or an inside recliner. On both sides of the water, lounge furniture was created to be adaptable, elegant, and efficient.
The fact that the furniture is spelled differently in the United States and in France must be highlighted. The French word for long chair is “chaise longue,” but Americans changed it to “chaise lounge” since the user was expected to relax in it.
The chaise lounge is essentially an elongated chair that resembles a sofa except for two differences: first, the back support component of the lounge slants toward the back, allowing for a reclined position with fully extended feet; and second, the chaise lounge may or may not have armrests. While using the lounge furniture, the user was required to recline on his back. The ancient Greek recliner seats, on the other hand, had men and women lying on their sides.
Styles of Chaise
Chaise lounges come in a variety of styles, including the following:
One-arm chaise lounges have only one supporting arm, which can be on the left or right. This harkens back to the Victorian era, when the lounge was a place where a woman might appear calm while yet being elegant.
Armless chaise lounges are made to fit the natural curve of the body, removing the need for arms. The back of the furniture supports the head and neck, while the seat itself supports the body.
Instead of reclining, day bed chaise couches are meant for upright sitting. Its design may not be as body-friendly as the others, but it serves its purpose, which is to serve as a storage container.
To know when to use a chaise couch, we must first comprehend what one is. The chaise lounge, it turns out, is essentially a chair with an extended seating area to accommodate the sitter’s legs. Unlike a regular lounge, where the person’s legs hang to the ground, the legs of the person sitting on the chaise lounge remain on the lounge, making it a hybrid of a lounge and a bed.
The chaise reclines extension to accommodate the legs transforms it into the ultimate leisure sofa. Because most chaise lounges are heavily padded, lying on top of one (in a position where your entire body is on top of it) gives the impression that you are no longer subject to gravity. You’re just hanging out there, and it’s an incredibly thrilling experience. As a result of all of this, many people who have had a taste of the “chaise lounge experience” wish to have one in their own home.
The Mid century modern chaise lounges seat should be used only when there is enough room to adequately accommodate it. The standard chaise recline will tend to use significantly more room than the typical lounge due to the extension for legs it comes with. As a result, even if you want a chaise seat, you should avoid it if your living room is too small. Pieces of furniture like the chaise lounge are best employed in homes when the lounge is the size of a hallway. However, if you just have a ‘crib,’ it would be wrong to try to cram a chaise lounge into it.
In contrast to, say, boardrooms, the chaise seat is best used in leisure areas. Remember, it’s the kind of lounge you go to when you want to unwind, not the kind of lounge you go to when you want to ponder! The chaise seat is great for creating an illusion of wealth in any setting. When you want to project a sense of frugality, on the other hand, the chaise recline may not be the best choice, as it will send the exact opposite message through your furniture.
Reasons to purchase a chaise lounge chair
A chaise lounge chair serves functional reasons in addition to being a symbol of luxury and a piece that adds beauty to your house or bedroom. It could be an alternative to your bed for resting your entire body. You can also read a book, newspaper, or magazine in a comfortable manner using it.
Home & Living
4 Top Wood Flooring Materials for your Home
As a homeowner the biggest challenge one faces is when one has to select wood flooring. Whether you are planning to replace the old flooring or install new for the first time, it is overwhelming to see the choices available in the market. Ranging from solid oak flooring, laminate, vinyl to engineered flooring, you will find a wide range online.
Every form of flooring has its benefits and limitations, and what works well in one area may not work well in another. So, before you begin your floor installation task, read this article. We have mentioned the details of the most popular wood flooring materials. Once you know all about these floor types, then you can effortlessly choose a floor that is perfect for your requirements and budget.
Solid Hardwood
Solid wood flooring is popular because it complements every type of home décor.
It can also be refinished several times in a lifetime to bring back its shine and remove scratches. Hardwood flooring raises the resale value of your house. Also, hardwood flooring is quite simple to keep clean. All you need to do is sweep the floor frequently and mop up immediately as soon as any liquid spills.
You can install solid oak flooring yourself as a simple DIY activity and save the installation cost. The solid wood floorboards are fitted by nailing them to a wood subfloor.
The solid wood planks can be manufactured out of a variety of wood species, including oak, maple, walnut, mahogany and teak. One can also go with oak herringbone flooring as it looks aesthetically beautiful and is durable as well.
The main disadvantage of solid oak flooring is that it does not hold up well to heavy traffic and it is susceptible to scratches and dents. Also, it can warp due to moisture fluctuations, making it unsuitable for bathroom or laundry areas. Temperature variations can cause it to contract and expand.
Engineered Wood Flooring
Engineered wood flooring resembles genuine wood but its manufacturing process is not the same as that of solid wood. It features a thin natural wood layer on top and then multilayers of plywood beneath. As a result, engineered wood flooring is both less expensive and more durable.
Engineered wood flooring can mimic the look of actual wood for a fraction of the cost. One can even afford exotic wood species which are more scratch-resistant. Engineered oak flooring is more sturdy than solid hardwood and less susceptible to temperature and humidity fluctuations, making them a viable option for bathrooms, laundry areas and basements.
Numerous varieties of engineered wood flooring may be put directly on concrete as opposed to hardwood. A few of them can also be fitted directly over the existing solid wood flooring. This can save the time and money of tearing out the old one.
Installing engineered floors is an easy DIY task because of the click and lock mechanism and can help you save the fitting cost.
Vinyl Flooring
Vinyl flooring is available in tile or sheet form and is ideal for both home and office use. Vinyl is recommended for usage in kitchens and bathrooms and commercial spaces since resilient floors are more enduring, simple to clean and maintain, and moisture resistant. Vinyl is an affordable flooring material and when you can pick this material when you are low on budget.
Laminate Flooring
Laminate flooring is made of a thin top photographic layer over layers of plywood, similar to engineered wood flooring. The top layer, which is not wood but a photographic image, is protected by a transparent plastic film. Due to the photographic layer, laminate can mimic various surfaces such as wood, stones, tiles, or almost any other surface.
Laminate flooring can imitate the look of wood or stone for a fraction of the price. Laminate is also simple to clean and needs minimal upkeep. It is a durable material that is resistant to scratches and stains. The only downside is that it can’t be compared with the real wood flooring.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login