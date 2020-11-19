Home & Living
How To Properly Stage A Home For Sale
When you are selling your home, everything needs to look as good as possible for your potential buyers. Home staging is a process to enhance the best features of your home.
The idea is to create an environment triggering the imagination of buyers and allowing them to view your home as theirs. By following the tips below, you should be able to sell your home fairly quickly.
Thoroughly Cleaning Your Home
Every surface in your home needs to sparkle. Clean your windows, floors, furniture, appliances, kitchen and bathrooms until they shine. Pay attention to the small details including the caulking around your bathtub, doorknobs, furniture legs, molding, the corners of your ceilings and all glass surfaces.
If you have a large home you are unable to clean, hiring a professional is worth every penny.
The outside of your home is just as important as the inside since this is what your potential buyers see first. Make certain your lawn is mowed, bushes trimmed and gardens tidy. Sweep your walkways, porches and patios. Any damage to your driveway needs to be repaired. Place a table with a vase filled with colorful flowers on your front porch and simple outdoor furniture in the back.
Outdoor staging is important because you want your potential buyers to imagine themselves enjoying a sunset on the front porch or having Sunday lunch or a barbeque in the back. Remove any clutter including toys from your yard. Check your fence to ensure it is in good condition.
Preparing Your Home for Marketing
Good marketing is essential for selling your home. The photographs for your listing need to be high-quality with the best possible angles and lighting. Advertising materials are just as important as photographs.
Sending out direct mail for real estate listings is extremely important. Your best option is a reputable and experienced direct mailing company such as Wise Pelican.
Your advertising materials need to be attractive, including stunning visuals and grab the attention of your potential buyers. In addition to postcards for real estate, make certain you have a strong presence online reflecting the quality and appeal of your home.
Creating a campaign on social medial encourages people to talk about your home while increasing your visibility. Make certain there is a for sale sign in your yard.
The Ideal Furniture Arrangement
Take a good look at your home. If the rooms appear cramped or cluttered, you need to rearrange or eliminate some of your furniture. You want your home to appear spacious, bright and comfortable. Remove all clutter, personal items such as photographs, trash cans in open view and anything on the floor not necessary. Hang mirrors in the smaller rooms to make them appear larger.
If possible, your color scheme should be neutral. Unique colors such as bright oranges and pinks are not appealing to everyone. Beige, cream, tan and white appear more sophisticated, elegant and clean. Accent your walls with an occasional picture but avoid large groupings. Arrange your furniture in appealing groupings. You want potential buyers to imagine relaxing in the living room or having breakfast in the dining room.
Discuss Upgrades with Your Realtor
Talk to your realtor about any necessary upgrades. This does not mean you need to remodel your entire home. You should replace any outdated appliances in your kitchen, old bathroom fixtures including the sink and toilet and make repairs. Place your main focus on the living room, dining room kitchen and bathrooms. If you still have orange shag carpeting, it needs to be updated.
Consider the age of your HVAC unit and hot water heater. If either is not performing correctly, you need to repair or replace it according to the age. Try to see your home through new eyes. If anything looks like an eyesore it must be upgraded. Your realtor can make recommendations based on importance. One of the simplest and most effective upgrades is a fresh coat of paint. Listening to your realtor will enable you to sell your home faster at a better price.
Lighting
Dark rooms are unappealing. Let in as much natural light as you can by opening draperies, blinds and curtains. If a room still appears dark, add an accent or floor lamp to make the room look brighter and more spacious. Replace thick draperies with something lighter and airier.
When your home is being shown, make certain you have turned on all the lights. Not only will you make your home look welcoming, but you stop potential buyers from flipping switches to determine the lighting available.
For evening showings, you need to make certain your property is well lit. Turn on porch, patio and outdoor lighting to highlight your property. You can use solar lamps in areas where no lighting is available. Good lighting around your driveway and walkways is essential for both appearance and safety.
The First Impression
Your front entrance will be the first thing your potential buyer notices when approaching your home. Your goal is to leave an excellent first impression. If the paint on your front door is stained, peeling, chipped or cracked, you need to apply a fresh coat. Remove any seasonal decorations, power wash your front porch or stoop to eliminate dirt and place a welcoming mat in front of your door.
If there is room, place one or two plants on your front porch. Make certain any plants you use are in good health and appealing. You want to enhance the general appeal of the area without overcrowding. The idea is to ensure your potential buyers are eager to see what is inside. You do not want buyers to enter your home with a negative impression.
Take Care of Pets
If you have pets, try to find another place for them to stay during showings. Have all of your carpeting and rugs steam cleaned to eliminate odors, dirt and pet hair. Vacuum your carpeting and wash your floors every day. Hide any pet beds, toys, litter boxes and supplies during showings. Some buyers will lose interest in your home once they know you have pets.
Opening Your Closets
A lot of potential buyers will look in your closets. You need to make certain all unnecessary items have been removed. Organize everything else in a neat and orderly manner. Remove everything possible from your closet floors with the exception of a vacuum cleaner or rug shampooer. Your closets should be a minimum of 20 percent empty to make them appear larger.
Conclusion
Do not underestimate the importance of closet space to potential buyers. If your closets are full, it will appear your home does not have enough closet space.
Business
5 Best Cities for Real Estate Investment
Are you wondering where you can invest in real estate in the US? That fact is, when it comes to real estate investment, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. What’s right for you might not be suitable for the next investor. Where you invest depends to a greater extent on your personal preferences and investment objectives.
However, there are certain everyday things that many investors look out for. These include affordability, population growth, job growth, taxes, to mention a few. Whether you are a novel or a hardcore real estate investor, you need to consider the top five cities for your next investment venture.
Scottsdale, Arizona
Located in the eastern part of Arizona, Scottsdale is famous for its golf courses and lavish spas. It is one of the best cities in Arizona for real estate investors. There are many reasons for this. The economy of Scottsdale is growing and robust.
That’s why there are many Scottsdale homes for sale. Its fast growth is attributed to the fact that there’s an average annual increase of about 3.2% in employment opportunities. The high influx of well-paying jobs and companies is also attributable to its business-friendly policies, especially on taxation matters. In 2017, WalletHub ranked Scottsdale among the best cities in the US for employment opportunities.
Most industries in Scottsdale are doing well, including tourism, hospitality, technology, and healthcare. Another advantage of investing in Scottsdale is that there’s an acute shortage in housing inventory, which causes a steady rise in house values. Not to mention the lower cost of living when compared to California and New York. Scottsdale boasts higher living standards. That’s why if you look at most of the Scottsdale homes for sale, they are found in high-end areas.
The city has a vibrant downtown area, convenient access to Spring Training facilities, high-end shopping, and other tourist attractions. To crown it all, there’s a high demand for traditional investment properties in Scottsdale. For example, many people consider Scottdale as the best city to retire in the US.
Lexington, Kentucky
The best decision you can ever make is to invest in Lexington’s real estate market. Even though it may seem like all investors are looking into real estate, this city still holds a lot of hopes for those who want to try it.
Why should you look at Lexington? There are many reasons to do this. For a start, the rates here are low and rental units are in great demand. Most people in Lexington prefer rental to homeownership. So, you need to identify the neighborhood where you can get tenants, and you’ll be good to go. Another advantage of Lexington is that its economy is doing so well. Meaning many people here do not have any problem paying rent.
Boise, Idaho
The latest census puts Boise’s population at 234,576. Being the capital city of Idaho, this is expected. It is the 97th largest city in the US, with an annual population growth rate of 1.25%. Since 2010, its population has increased by 14.04%.
Boise has all that it takes to be the best place for real estate investment. Apart from the low taxes, many investors here are eyeing the student market. It is the biggest student market in Idaho because it is home to Boise State University, Idaho State University, and the University of Idaho plus all their satellite campuses. Also found here is the Boise Bible College.
Another factor fueling the Boise real estate market is that job opportunities are available here. In Boise, job opportunities and population grow at a rate that’s three times that of the national average. This explains why many people are moving to Boise, and all of them are looking for residential properties.
Boise provides an excellent quality of life and is one of the best cities in recreational opportunities. Its location will put you within reach of the local wilderness. Its climate is also conducive, making it comfortable for skiing, rafting, biking, golfing, hunting, kayaking, and even rock climbing.
Austin, Texas
Many people associate Austin, Texas, with live music, but that’s not all that Austin is about. News is spreading about how this city is lively and is ripe for real estate investment. Many commercial and residential investors have discovered that Austin is among the hottest markets for real estate investors in the US.
What with its continuous expansion courtesy of its population growth, high-class schools, availability of jobs, affordability of housing, industry influx, and tax benefits. Many tech companies are found in Austin, including PayPal, Amazon, and Apple. The big industries that fuel this city’s growth include the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and technology sectors.
Austin has a population of about 985,000 people, and it is estimated that the city receives at least 100 new residents daily. Austin’s property prices keep rising, and experts expect that Austin’s real estate market will do better than the national average in just a few years to come. This is because many companies, including Tesla, are expected to move to Austin, and the existing ones are also expected to expand.
Sebring, Florida
Florida is known for its vacation destinations, theme parks, and picturesque beaches. It is also a cultural melting pot supported by a robust economy. These are justa few of the reasons real estate investment in Sebring is a good bet.
Sebring’s economy is growing, which is the most critical factor that should drive you to invest here. Florida is one of the states that perform well economically in the US. With a GDP growth rate of about 4%, it is ranked four in the US.
Besides, Sebring is also a tax-friendly city, which makes it suitable for all kinds of businesses. Florida is among the seven states where personal income tax is not levied, meaning entrepreneurs and investors can substantially reduce their tax burden.
The unemployment rate in Sebring is meager, courtesy of its growing economy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Florida data, the unemployment rate here stands at only 3%, which is below the country’s average. The growth of its economy is also attributed to its population growth rate, ranked 2nd in the whole country.
Final Words
The cities discussed above are the best when it comes to real estate investment in the US. Depending on where you are or where you intend to invest, choosing any of them to guarantee you some return on your investment. The fact that they are showing positive population and economic growth means they are the most suitable cities for real estate investment. Whichever city you choose, ensure that the neighborhood you invest has access to health, education, transport, and recreation facilities. This will increase your chances of getting tenants.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login