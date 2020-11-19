When you are selling your home, everything needs to look as good as possible for your potential buyers. Home staging is a process to enhance the best features of your home.

The idea is to create an environment triggering the imagination of buyers and allowing them to view your home as theirs. By following the tips below, you should be able to sell your home fairly quickly.

Thoroughly Cleaning Your Home

Every surface in your home needs to sparkle. Clean your windows, floors, furniture, appliances, kitchen and bathrooms until they shine. Pay attention to the small details including the caulking around your bathtub, doorknobs, furniture legs, molding, the corners of your ceilings and all glass surfaces.

If you have a large home you are unable to clean, hiring a professional is worth every penny.

The outside of your home is just as important as the inside since this is what your potential buyers see first. Make certain your lawn is mowed, bushes trimmed and gardens tidy. Sweep your walkways, porches and patios. Any damage to your driveway needs to be repaired. Place a table with a vase filled with colorful flowers on your front porch and simple outdoor furniture in the back.

Outdoor staging is important because you want your potential buyers to imagine themselves enjoying a sunset on the front porch or having Sunday lunch or a barbeque in the back. Remove any clutter including toys from your yard. Check your fence to ensure it is in good condition.

Preparing Your Home for Marketing

Good marketing is essential for selling your home. The photographs for your listing need to be high-quality with the best possible angles and lighting. Advertising materials are just as important as photographs.

Sending out direct mail for real estate listings is extremely important. Your best option is a reputable and experienced direct mailing company such as Wise Pelican.

Your advertising materials need to be attractive, including stunning visuals and grab the attention of your potential buyers. In addition to postcards for real estate, make certain you have a strong presence online reflecting the quality and appeal of your home.

Creating a campaign on social medial encourages people to talk about your home while increasing your visibility. Make certain there is a for sale sign in your yard.

The Ideal Furniture Arrangement

Take a good look at your home. If the rooms appear cramped or cluttered, you need to rearrange or eliminate some of your furniture. You want your home to appear spacious, bright and comfortable. Remove all clutter, personal items such as photographs, trash cans in open view and anything on the floor not necessary. Hang mirrors in the smaller rooms to make them appear larger.

If possible, your color scheme should be neutral. Unique colors such as bright oranges and pinks are not appealing to everyone. Beige, cream, tan and white appear more sophisticated, elegant and clean. Accent your walls with an occasional picture but avoid large groupings. Arrange your furniture in appealing groupings. You want potential buyers to imagine relaxing in the living room or having breakfast in the dining room.

Discuss Upgrades with Your Realtor

Talk to your realtor about any necessary upgrades. This does not mean you need to remodel your entire home. You should replace any outdated appliances in your kitchen, old bathroom fixtures including the sink and toilet and make repairs. Place your main focus on the living room, dining room kitchen and bathrooms. If you still have orange shag carpeting, it needs to be updated.

Consider the age of your HVAC unit and hot water heater. If either is not performing correctly, you need to repair or replace it according to the age. Try to see your home through new eyes. If anything looks like an eyesore it must be upgraded. Your realtor can make recommendations based on importance. One of the simplest and most effective upgrades is a fresh coat of paint. Listening to your realtor will enable you to sell your home faster at a better price.

Lighting

Dark rooms are unappealing. Let in as much natural light as you can by opening draperies, blinds and curtains. If a room still appears dark, add an accent or floor lamp to make the room look brighter and more spacious. Replace thick draperies with something lighter and airier.

When your home is being shown, make certain you have turned on all the lights. Not only will you make your home look welcoming, but you stop potential buyers from flipping switches to determine the lighting available.

For evening showings, you need to make certain your property is well lit. Turn on porch, patio and outdoor lighting to highlight your property. You can use solar lamps in areas where no lighting is available. Good lighting around your driveway and walkways is essential for both appearance and safety.

The First Impression

Your front entrance will be the first thing your potential buyer notices when approaching your home. Your goal is to leave an excellent first impression. If the paint on your front door is stained, peeling, chipped or cracked, you need to apply a fresh coat. Remove any seasonal decorations, power wash your front porch or stoop to eliminate dirt and place a welcoming mat in front of your door.

If there is room, place one or two plants on your front porch. Make certain any plants you use are in good health and appealing. You want to enhance the general appeal of the area without overcrowding. The idea is to ensure your potential buyers are eager to see what is inside. You do not want buyers to enter your home with a negative impression.

Take Care of Pets

If you have pets, try to find another place for them to stay during showings. Have all of your carpeting and rugs steam cleaned to eliminate odors, dirt and pet hair. Vacuum your carpeting and wash your floors every day. Hide any pet beds, toys, litter boxes and supplies during showings. Some buyers will lose interest in your home once they know you have pets.

Opening Your Closets

A lot of potential buyers will look in your closets. You need to make certain all unnecessary items have been removed. Organize everything else in a neat and orderly manner. Remove everything possible from your closet floors with the exception of a vacuum cleaner or rug shampooer. Your closets should be a minimum of 20 percent empty to make them appear larger.

Conclusion

Do not underestimate the importance of closet space to potential buyers. If your closets are full, it will appear your home does not have enough closet space.