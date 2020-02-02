How to Spiritually Protect Our Wives

Protecting our wives spiritually is not as daunting a task as it may sound. God has already given us the tools to do this. Most of us know that there are dark forces that seek to wreak havoc on our marriages and destroy them. By doing our part in defending our marriage from these dark forces, we close the door on things that seek to destroy us and open up the door to many blessings in our lives, helping our wives and hence our marriages thrive.

There are several ways that we can spiritually protect our wives. Not allowing anything impure into our lives and homes is a great start. When I speak of impure, I mean anything immoral and lustful. Pornography, for instance, should have no place in our marriages. The destructive influence it has on marriages is becoming much more documented and they shouldn’t be thought of as the ranting’s of some zealous “holy roller”. Unfortunately, many husbands and wives can testify to the damage it has done to their relationships. Spiritually it changes the way men view women, and the way women view themselves. When a husband allows this, it opens up the door to more sinful activity including full-blown adultery.

One thing to remember is that your body is for your wife, and her body is for you. No one else’s body or image has any place in your marriage. Jesus said is Matthew 5:27-28 “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall not commit adultery.’ But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” This pretty much means that anytime we look at someone other than our spouse with lust or sexual desire, we are committing adultery in our hearts. Looking at pornography is looking with lust, and it also opens up our homes to spiritual attacks and further depravity.

Another way to spiritually protect our wives is by keeping bad influences out of your marriage. One of the biggest influences we have in our lives is our friends. You want to be sure that you surround yourself with friends who will influence you to do the right thing when it concerns your wife. If you argue, they should encourage you to work it out. If there is something you should be doing to bless your marriage, they should be encouraging you to do so. You should have friends who are going to be for you and your wife, not someone who assists in damaging your relationship. Any so-called friend that goes out of their way to talk bad about your spiritual protection, or put your spouse in a negative context is not a friend you should have. The influence of other people falls under a spiritual context because they can affect our thoughts and behaviors. Remember, surrounding yourself with people who are for your marriage no matter what is a good way to safeguard both you and your wife from spiritual attack.­