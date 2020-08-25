Home & Living
Selecting a Filter For Your Home Heating and Cooling System
Filtering the air in your home may seem just like a quite simple task, however, there’s a lot more to selecting a filter than most homeowners and even some heating and cooling contractors realize.
The science of moving the air through your duct must certainly be considered first. The fan or blower motor provides the job of turning the fan blade. The air in your home is then pulled to the return grills and the return duct system; the air then moves through the heating or cooling equipment per the requirements; and is then pushed through the supply duct and grills back in your home as “reconditioned air”. Every component in this ventilation path provides a measurable level of resistance to the flow of air and you will have to ensure that you pick up the best AC filter for air flow so that all pollutants get filtered out efficiently during this process. These air conditioning components range from the grills, duct, filters, and equipment. The style of the equipment and duct is beyond the control of the homeowner, and if properly created by the contractor, shouldn’t present any problems that the fan cannot overcome.
The filter(s) in the machine, however, is produced a really wide array of materials, sizes, and may have varying locations. To properly explain filter selection, we first must provide parameters for both “ends” of the spectrum. On one end, let’s assume “no filter” at all. This would provide zero resistance to ventilation at the filter location. On the other end, let’s assume something solid, like steel. This would provide total resistance to ventilation at the filter location. Every heating and cooling filter available is somewhere between those two points on the spectrum.
As we select a “tighter” filter, we move nearer to the steel example on the spectrum. We should be conscious of the fact that a tighter filter will reduce the amount of ventilation, and cause the fan motor to work harder. It’s possible, without considering this, that people may cause a decrease in heating or cooling capacity and efficiency by selecting too tight of a filter, or by failing continually to re-design the ventilation system to be able to compensate for the tighter filter. That doesn’t mean we cannot use tighter filters. If the material used is denser, then we could compensate by using a larger filter area. Put simply, if your system works on the 20 x 20 x 1 standard filter that you can easily see-through, and you wish to put in an improved filter best air filter for ac, you may need to put in a bigger size so that the same level of air can pass right through to the blower. Here is where your heating and the cooling contractor might help you decide the easiest way to perform this.
In many cases, the ductwork on the return side of the machine may need to be increased in size to allow for the added resistance of the tighter filter. Sometimes, simply adding additional returns to the prevailing ducts will solve the problem . Your heating and the cooling contractor has approaches to measure this resistance and understands how to resolve the ventilation issues.
In conclusion, simply installing a tighter filter of the same size that you currently use may be causing a more impressive problem. You must consult your heating and cooling professional when it comes to filtration upgrades. If the machine is designed correctly, you can install better filters without stopping comfort and energy efficiency, or damaging your expensive heating and cooling equipment.
Rhinohorn Sales LLC provides heating and cooling contractor services, such as employee skill training, business consultation, and shopping cart websites. Building value is a continuing, constant evolution. Periodic training keeps skills sharp and maintains concentration on company values. To learn more,
Home & Living
What The Checklist Of Good Commercial Cleaning Services?
There are a lot of things and items that have to be cleaned, sanitized and disinfected in a commercial building. But at times many of them can be left out because sometimes employees forget or don’t have time to clean them. So for this a checklist of the Commercial Cleaning Services is required so that all tasks are finished.
Periodic Commercial Cleaning Services
Whatever checklist has to be made; it is important to develop lists according to different periods of time. There are offices that need to be cleaned at a different time of the day, week and year.
What Is Daily Cleaning?
It is very vital that cleaning of the commercial areas is done daily as it eliminates all potential seen dust and dirt and unseen bacteria, germs and viruses.In this the whole of the area has to be cleaned to be prepared for the next day.
Cleaning Of Commercial Areas Semi-Weekly
During the week a thorough cleaning of the most touched surfaces like doorknobs, handles, phones, different equipment and washrooms have to be not only cleaned, sanitized but also disinfected.
The Weekly Cleaning Services
It includes the same procedure of the semi-weekly cleaning but for all of the office and other important areas of the commercial estate. This has to include cleaning the bookshelves, machinery whether heavy or light, tables and chairs.
A Monthly Cleaning Schedule
Once a month commercial building has to be cleared out and cleaned thoroughly. Each and everything is taken out carefully including the tables, chairs, carpets and ever shelves if necessary. Afterwards the commercial cleaners have to place everything back.
Stages Of Checklist Break Down
The question here arises that how to develop and proceed with the checklist? There are three steps of the stages of checklist break down that are most important in any kind of commercial cleaning.
Development Of A Proper Plan
The very first step is to properly develop a checklist. In this the cleaning companies and their clients have to sit down and decide on which areas have to be focused more, how much time is needed and what will be the timing of the cleaning?
How To Implement It?
These include the techniques the cleaning companies will use to. First of all dry cleaning of all of the surfaces. Then using soap and water to clean the dirt away. Disinfecting and sanitizing everything according to the instructions labeled on the products.
Maintenance Is Also Vital
There are a few tasks that have to be done on a daily basis so that maintaining the cleanliness can be possible. The commercial cleaner including Jan Pro OKCalways wants their clients to be free of worries so they take up the task of cleaning all the surfaces with sanitizers and disinfects on a regular basis.
Categories Of Intensity Of Cleaning
There are many items in a commercial building that can be categorized under three different intensities of cleaning. Although today all three are necessary still some have more importance than others as per the office cleaning guides are concerned.
Things Only To Be Cleaned
This includes the cleaning with a dry cloth to remove the dust. Sometimes soap mixed with water has to be used to wipe out the dirt from objects. This can be good for the areas and items that are least touched.
What Have To Be Disinfected?
Next comes the most touched areas and objects which are the most important of all. According to scientistsdiseases and especially COVID-19 spreads through contact so whatever surfaces that are touched the most and by many people; these areas have to be disinfected.
Is Sanitization Really Effective?
Sanitizers are used to eliminate only the bacteria and viruses within a time frame of 30 to 60 seconds. You have to be careful to sanitize only those objects that are touched only by hands and feet. Beware not to sanitize cooking and other kitchen utensils.
Cleaning According To The Areas
The checklist of commercial cleaning can also be made by keeping in mind the areas of commercial buildings. Not even a single room must be left out. So the list has to be made in accordance with the things and area of the rooms.
The Reception Section
The reception area is the most important room in the office or commercial area. Here all employees, staff, clients and other people come and have different tasks to do. The main door and the handle are touched by everyone. The rug at the entrance has to be vacuumed.
Kitchen And Cooking Area
There are many types of machineryand things that are used by all like the coffee machine, microwave and water dispenser. Disinfecting and sanitizing this equipment is crucial so that the spread of virus and bacteria is curtailed.
The Office And Work Station Place
Every work station of the employees and staff has a computer, laptop or sometimes printer. Also the mobile and other small devices are there and have to be cleaned.
The Restrooms And Bathrooms
Commercial Cleaning Services must focus on the bathrooms and restrooms because these are the areas where the germs, bacteria and viruses are the most and have to be cleaned, disinfect and sanitized.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login