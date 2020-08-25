Selecting a Filter For Your Home Heating and Cooling System

There are a lot of things and items that have to be cleaned, sanitized and disinfected in a commercial building. But at times many of them can be left out because sometimes employees forget or don’t have time to clean them. So for this a checklist of the Commercial Cleaning Services is required so that all tasks are finished.

Periodic Commercial Cleaning Services

Whatever checklist has to be made; it is important to develop lists according to different periods of time. There are offices that need to be cleaned at a different time of the day, week and year.

What Is Daily Cleaning?

It is very vital that cleaning of the commercial areas is done daily as it eliminates all potential seen dust and dirt and unseen bacteria, germs and viruses.In this the whole of the area has to be cleaned to be prepared for the next day.

Cleaning Of Commercial Areas Semi-Weekly

During the week a thorough cleaning of the most touched surfaces like doorknobs, handles, phones, different equipment and washrooms have to be not only cleaned, sanitized but also disinfected.

The Weekly Cleaning Services

It includes the same procedure of the semi-weekly cleaning but for all of the office and other important areas of the commercial estate. This has to include cleaning the bookshelves, machinery whether heavy or light, tables and chairs.

A Monthly Cleaning Schedule

Once a month commercial building has to be cleared out and cleaned thoroughly. Each and everything is taken out carefully including the tables, chairs, carpets and ever shelves if necessary. Afterwards the commercial cleaners have to place everything back.

Stages Of Checklist Break Down

The question here arises that how to develop and proceed with the checklist? There are three steps of the stages of checklist break down that are most important in any kind of commercial cleaning.

Development Of A Proper Plan

The very first step is to properly develop a checklist. In this the cleaning companies and their clients have to sit down and decide on which areas have to be focused more, how much time is needed and what will be the timing of the cleaning?

How To Implement It?

These include the techniques the cleaning companies will use to. First of all dry cleaning of all of the surfaces. Then using soap and water to clean the dirt away. Disinfecting and sanitizing everything according to the instructions labeled on the products.

Maintenance Is Also Vital

There are a few tasks that have to be done on a daily basis so that maintaining the cleanliness can be possible. The commercial cleaner including Jan Pro OKCalways wants their clients to be free of worries so they take up the task of cleaning all the surfaces with sanitizers and disinfects on a regular basis.

Categories Of Intensity Of Cleaning

There are many items in a commercial building that can be categorized under three different intensities of cleaning. Although today all three are necessary still some have more importance than others as per the office cleaning guides are concerned.

Things Only To Be Cleaned

This includes the cleaning with a dry cloth to remove the dust. Sometimes soap mixed with water has to be used to wipe out the dirt from objects. This can be good for the areas and items that are least touched.

What Have To Be Disinfected?

Next comes the most touched areas and objects which are the most important of all. According to scientistsdiseases and especially COVID-19 spreads through contact so whatever surfaces that are touched the most and by many people; these areas have to be disinfected.

Is Sanitization Really Effective?

Sanitizers are used to eliminate only the bacteria and viruses within a time frame of 30 to 60 seconds. You have to be careful to sanitize only those objects that are touched only by hands and feet. Beware not to sanitize cooking and other kitchen utensils.

Cleaning According To The Areas

The checklist of commercial cleaning can also be made by keeping in mind the areas of commercial buildings. Not even a single room must be left out. So the list has to be made in accordance with the things and area of the rooms.

The Reception Section

The reception area is the most important room in the office or commercial area. Here all employees, staff, clients and other people come and have different tasks to do. The main door and the handle are touched by everyone. The rug at the entrance has to be vacuumed.

Kitchen And Cooking Area

There are many types of machineryand things that are used by all like the coffee machine, microwave and water dispenser. Disinfecting and sanitizing this equipment is crucial so that the spread of virus and bacteria is curtailed.

The Office And Work Station Place

Every work station of the employees and staff has a computer, laptop or sometimes printer. Also the mobile and other small devices are there and have to be cleaned.

The Restrooms And Bathrooms

Commercial Cleaning Services must focus on the bathrooms and restrooms because these are the areas where the germs, bacteria and viruses are the most and have to be cleaned, disinfect and sanitized.