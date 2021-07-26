Which Colored Lenses Are Right For Your Eyes?

Colored contact lenses became popular over the past years as a staple fashion accessory. Some people flaunt the beautiful colors of these lenses to elevate their looks and, others wear them to fix their vision. It is confusing to get the right pair for your eyes because of the various options available in the market.

Colored contact lenses come with enhancing tints that elevate the natural eyeshade. Meanwhile, some lenses have an opaque color that transforms the look of your eyes. Apart from the different colors and patterns, colored lenses also come in prescription options. Also, you can buy them at an accessible contact lens price in Pakistan.

Types of Colored Lenses

Colored contact lenses are available in two categories, prescription, and non-prescription lenses.

Prescription Colored Lenses

These contact lenses are perfect for those who have weak eyesight. You can fix your vision and also enhance your eye color with these contact lenses. Apart from flaunting a beautiful shade, these contacts also come with a power number according to your need.

Non-Prescription Colored Lenses

These colored lenses do not have a power number. You can use them for cosmetic purposes and enhance your beauty. Also, these lenses often come with intricate patterns and stunning details to elevate the look of your eyes.

These lenses come with the following different types of colors:

Subtle Tint

This tint is also known as the enhancement tint because it only enhances your eye color. These lenses have a subtle tint that does not feel overpowering or transform your whole look. Most people prefer wearing these contacts for daily use. However, you can also show them off at a formal event.

The enhancement tint lenses are the most suitable for those who have light-colored eyes. These contacts add more depth to the light eyes and enhance the natural color.

Opaque Tint

These colored contact lenses instantly draw all attention because of their charming look. You can opt for these lenses if you want to make an everlasting statement. As the name suggests, these colored lenses have an opaque tint that transforms the eye color. Also, you can choose from various color options that suit your skin tone and hair color.

Extravagant Tint

These lenses come in bright and bold colors that look out of the box. These contacts are not suitable for daily wear. However, you can flaunt them with confidence if you want a bold look. Mostly, people wear them with different costumes during Halloween. These lenses come with graphic patterns and details. Also, they often have stunning pictures printed in beautiful shades.

Which Colored Lenses Are Best For Your Eyes?

These colors of the contact lenses should compliment your hair color and skin tone. For instance, people with fair warm skin tone should opt for lenses with warm undertones. Another factor to consider before buying colored lenses is to find out if you want a natural look or a bold appearance. Hence, you can get your contact lenses according to your desire and appearance.

Colored Lenses For Light Eyes

People with light eyes can opt for enhancement tint contact lenses. These contacts blend with the natural color of the eye to enhance its appearance. Most people with light-colored eyes opt for blue, green, or gray lenses. Besides, these lenses look natural and beautiful on the eyes of those with a naturally light color.

Colored Lenses For Dark Eyes

Those people who have a natural dark eye color can go for an opaque tint. These lenses have high pigmentation to mask your natural eyeshade. Also, they can transform your eyes and make you appear bolder.

Overall, the type of colored lenses depends on your taste and style statement. There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to beauty. However, you can opt for a type that best suits your appearance and helps elevate it. These lenses are also not heavy on the pocket as you can buy them at a reasonable coloured lenses price in Pakistan.