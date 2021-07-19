Life
The Effect of Live video shopping on Marketing
What is Livestream Shopping, and how does it work? Live Shopping is a concept that dates back to the 1980s and is based on video shopping.
Live commerce or live online shopping, which combines the best of video streaming, and shoppable services, allows consumers to buy at any time and from any location. This facilitates real-time communication, and ignites interaction, making it attractive to today’s tech-savvy, stay-at-home customers.
From live shopping shows and giveaways to flash sales and influencer livestream, live online shopping may take many different forms. Viewers may listen to a live shopping session, make comments, ask questions, and interact with a host all in real-time. When they’re ready to buy, they can buy directly during a Live Video Shopping show. Personalization, improved product experiences and engagement is empowered leading to more sales.
Live streaming for retail improves conversion rates and average order values as they can interact directly with audiences. This also increases the likelihood of the customer sticking to a brand leading to brand credibility.
Live streaming for retail has been a huge success for brands who have used it so far. For example, Japan LA was able to generate $17,000 in revenue from a single live shopping show performance. This is higher than their typical physical and online sales, according to Japan LA.
According to TechCrunch, much of Popshop Live show’s success may be due to the feeling of community provided to customers and sellers.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, many more retail brands have been focusing on live streaming shopping. They also incorporate “Buy Now” buttons, allowing buyers to make purchases during a live shopping show itself.
Why has live shopping in the USA become so popular?
Before consumers spend money, they want to get to know a brand and trust it. They want to observe the character of a brand as well as understand their policies. This is, of course, possible with live online shopping. Here is why Live Shopping in the USA has become popular.
Improved Customer Awareness
Historical data is often used by eCommerce websites and marketplaces to provide merchants with a solid knowledge of customer behaviour. However, with live shopping, we allow for interaction between vendors, brands, and customers. As a result, in addition to statistics and insights, brands/sellers may learn about customers via interactions (what they desire, what questions they have about the brand/product).
We can now bridge the gap between convenience shopping and human contact thanks to live streaming for retail. Even if the COVID-19 epidemic contributed to the rise in popularity of live commerce, changes in consumer behaviour and technology have allowed live video shopping to remain a critical component of the purchasing experience in the years afterwards.
Live Streaming Shopping Increases Return on Investment
Is live streaming shopping profitable? It has an interactive aspect, which attracts more viewers than conventional videos. As per reports, Live videos are watched three times longer than regular ones.
In addition, when considering your investment, live shopping shows are usually simpler than creating a video. With live video shopping, you just press the Live button, broadcast your content, and then exit. There’s a lot of editing, shooting, and production that goes into a typical video.
Establishing Relationships
As previously said, one of the major advantages of live streaming for retail is the ability to build stronger connections with customers. Your brand now has a face and a voice to which customers may attach their allegiance. You may express your personality, assist customers with frequent issues, and position yourself as a brand that wants to guide and assist shoppers via live shopping shows. Of course, you may demonstrate your expertise and position yourself as an industry leader.
Increases brand credibility and integrity
Continuing from the preceding point, the business may gain trust and credibility through increasing interaction and visibility. It becomes a dialogue between two individuals when you interact with customers in real-time. Viewers seem to be particularly interested in seeing behind-the-scenes tours and live shows that enable them to have a closer look at the company.
Collaborate with Influencers
It’s harder than it used to be to work with influencers. Rather than just having an influencer promote your brand or goods, we suggest actively engaging them. Live video shopping, as you would expect, is a fantastic method to accomplish this. Influencer can be anybody, a celebrity, brand ambassador, industry expert or any influential personality who can takeover the whole live shopping show effortlessly.
Many brands, for example, are beginning to collaborate with influencers while hosting livestream shopping shows. With an influencer as the presenter, your audience is more likely to tune in, which means more people will see your live show.
Additionally if you are on Shopify then you can leverage our Live Shopping App for Shopify and start your live selling journey. It’s high time you incorporate this huge hit trend to your website, for further details and email Channelize.io at info@channelize.io.
ADORABLE GIFT IDEAS FOR NEWLY WEDDED COUPLES
Marriage is the most beautiful relationship that two people have between them. The beginning of a new journey in life should always be adorned most especially and adorably. It is quite a confusing task to think of gifts for a newly wedded couple. It is very important to give an optimistic gift to the newly wedded couple that will make them realize the special journey they are going to begin together. This marriage is often a dream for the couple that has finally come true, and now you must congratulate them wholeheartedly for their beautiful life. Surprise your favourite newly wedded couple with the most thoughtful and adorable gift.
ARTWORK:
If you want to give something mesmerizing to the newly wedded couple, the artwork is the best gift. You can get surreal artwork for the beautiful couple. The art can be either representing a couple or any other work that will make the couple love your gift. You can also get the couple’s wedding pictures framed for them and surprise them with the same. Make this gesture a special one and make them feel special and excited for their new journey. Get some flowers from an online birthday gifts portal for the couple and commemorate their special day. Give your little token of love and make their day more special.
COUPLE GLASSES:
A pair of couple glasses is a cute and adorable gift option for a newly wedded couple. This gift will definitely bring a smile and an ‘aww’ expression on the face of the bride and groom. Gift this sweet couple glass that will make them feel loved every day. The glasses will always make them cherish their love. The morning and evening drinks in the couple glass will make their day more special and loved. Be a part of their beautiful journey through your adorable gift and see the strong bond the couple shares with each other. Also, don’t forget to order flower bouquet for the newly wedded couple and make their day bloom with flowers and happiness.
SURPRISE BOX:
If the newly wedded couple is very close to you and you have seen the journey of the loving couple from their first meeting to their wedding day, a surprise box is the best and most adorable gift idea. Get a box and decorate it with all the beautiful memories of the couple, starting from their first meeting together, to every remarkable moments they have had together, to the day of their wedding. This surprise box will surely make the couple sentimental. This gift will always remind them of their special bond and beautiful journey even after years of their marriage. Make their day special with your small token of love and make them joyous. Don’t forget to give your best and make your favorite couple’s special day more special. Celebrate this day with them in the most joyous way and give your heart-warming wishes to them.
SWEET CUTLERY SET:
Marriage is the beginning of a new journey for two people. This journey involves setting up their own house, spending time together, and establishing a beautiful family. You can gift an adorable cutlery set to the couple and congratulate them on their new journey. You can also get personalized cutlery set with unique messages on each of them. The cutlery will remind them and excite them for their new journey. These small gestures contribute to a huge amount of love in a relationship. Uniquely congratulate your favorite couple with your personalized cutlery set and show them how much you love them. Send your warm wishes to the newly wedded couple in a different manner and let them begin their new life with all the wishes and blessings. Also, don’t forget to get them the most beautiful flowers on their special day. Fill their day with blooming flowers, happiness, and warm wishes.
These are some of the adorable gift ideas for newly wedded couples. These gift ideas will make the new couple filled with love and gratefulness. Uniquely congratulate the newly wedded couple and send them your warm wishes and prayers. Wish them a great journey ahead. These gifts will surely make them feel special and grateful for having lovable people in their lives. Show your support and happiness for their togetherness. Fill the day with love, optimism, and gifts for the newly wedded couple to commemorate the day in the best way possible. Have a great day!
