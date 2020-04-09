Life
Tips For Attending A Catholic Funeral
In case you are attending a Catholic funeral for the very first time, there are a few things that you’ll require to take into account before you go for it. The process of a funeral is quite involved and for the ones who are not familiar with the traditions around Catholic funeral, it might be overwhelming. The Catholic funeral prayer cards are an important part of the funerals.
This is why a list of advice and tips have been put together to help you prepare and attend a Catholic funeral service and make a difficult time easier for you.
Details
Before you attend a Catholic funeral, it is essential for you to confirm the details. So, it doesn’t make sense to irritate them by asking about the details more than once. They may not be able to reach out to everyone and confirm the details of the service. The obituary list is always available online. So, it is your responsibility to find the details of the days, locations for every part of the service. When you have any questions about the important points you can always consider contacting their funeral home directly instead of the family. It might not be a good decision to reach out to the family members for the details because this is not going to be the best time for them. You must try to appreciate their concern and not bother them too much during this difficult time. They are definitely going to appreciate your consideration once we come to know about it. So, confirm the important time and date of the services from the funeral home itself.
Dress
Choosing what to wear for the funeral can be very difficult. Nobody will have an outfit stuffed away in a wardrobe for such events. However, it is essential to understand that you are not the only one who is looking for the right thing to wear for this event. So, don’t stress too much about it. The major thing that you need to keep in mind is that the dress has to be appropriate. You must not wear anything bright or too dark. Suits and Jackets are totally not required. Otherwise, you will look out of place. Also, it is best to avoid wearing casual clothing for jeans. There are many versions of nice-looking suits that are acceptable depending on the crowd. Don’t underdress or overdressed yourself. Keep the accessories and jewelry basic. Avoid over flashy or fashionable accessories and clothing. Shorts and t-shirts are also not recommended for the funeral. Look simple and sober as possible. Take a suggestion from a friend or a family member.
Multiple Events
Make it a point in your mind that you are going to attend multiple events within the funeral services. From the actual burial services, there will be three major events that will wrap up the Catholic funeral process. There will be a wake or the orbital service before the day of the funeral, where all the friends and family of the deceased will gather to pay their respects. On the same day of the burial, there will be funeral service which is a blend of Catholic mass done at the church by the survivors. There are family and friends who gather up and search for procession and prayers. Later, they head towards the church. This is the time when friends and family say the final goodbye by placing the flowers and messages on the casket at the end of the service.
Catholic Funeral Prayer Cards
Catholic funeral prayer cards are the holy cards or the funeral remembrance cards or the mass cards have been in a very long and old tradition of the catholic churches. These are majorly distributed at the funeral with the name of the deceased on the card. The Catholic funeral cards are the ones that serve as a reminder to pray for the deceased. It can also be extremely important to comprehend the meaning of the Catholic funeral cards before you attend a funeral memorial service.
On the whole, if you have decided what to wear and at what time to reach the event or how to make all the arrangements, it means that you are ready to attend a Catholic funeral Memorial service.
Wishing you a happy memorial service!
4 Questions You Must Ask Your Financial Adviser
Money is one of the essential things to survive. But, it is not only about having enough money that makes life smooth because if you don’t know the right way to manage it, then things might get worse.
So, if you earn well, have a lot of money and don’t have a clear idea about managing it properly, then seeking help from a reliable financial adviser is a great idea. However, you must know that all financial advisers do not work in your best interest, and some may even try to fill their pockets by selling commission-based products instead of giving you the right investment advice.
If you are unsure about how to deal with a financial adviser in Blackpool or wherever you live, then here are a few questions to ask them before investing your money.
1. How Will They Invest Your Money?
It may come as a surprise to you, but many people don’t ask their financial advisers about how they are going to invest their money. Well, you must always start the process of your financial protection by asking this very question because it will provide you with a clear idea about how your portfolio is going to be managed.
Ask your financial adviser about the strategies they are going to implement and at the same time, you may ask for the explanation of the chosen strategies.
2. What Is Their Qualification?
You must always ask your financial adviser about their qualifications and what all certificates do they hold. Many firms ask the financial advisers to either pay a certain amount as fee or take a course. Now, you must avoid such advisers and look for either a certified financial planner and public accountant, or a chartered financial analyst.
Besides the qualifications, it is always good to go with the advisers who hold some experience in the field. Also, look into their speciality and the number of clients they deal in a year.
3. How Much Do They Charge?
It is always a good idea to enquire about how much they will charge you for seeking their services. If your adviser is paid a fee and does not get a commission on products, then they will work in your best interest instead of acting like a mere salesperson.
4. What Are The Available Options For Liquid Savings?
Many investors like to start their investment journey by focusing on the liquid savings fund and seeking help from expert advisers. Well, it is the first act of defence for making a personal investment and the main reason behind seeking guidance from a professional adviser.
So, never hesitate to ask your adviser questions regarding the reliable options available for a liquid investment.
The Final Say
When you look for a baby sitter for your little munchkin, you just don’t end up picking the first person you interview. Right? You go through the entire process of interviewing different baby sitters and then choose the one you find the best.
Well, that’s how it has to be with finding a financial adviser because you just can’t trust any random person with your money. So, don’t feel afraid to talk to different advisers, ask your questions to them because doing this will help you save your investment in the best possible way.
