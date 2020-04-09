Tips For Attending A Catholic Funeral

In case you are attending a Catholic funeral for the very first time, there are a few things that you’ll require to take into account before you go for it. The process of a funeral is quite involved and for the ones who are not familiar with the traditions around Catholic funeral, it might be overwhelming. The Catholic funeral prayer cards are an important part of the funerals.

This is why a list of advice and tips have been put together to help you prepare and attend a Catholic funeral service and make a difficult time easier for you.

Details

Before you attend a Catholic funeral, it is essential for you to confirm the details. So, it doesn’t make sense to irritate them by asking about the details more than once. They may not be able to reach out to everyone and confirm the details of the service. The obituary list is always available online. So, it is your responsibility to find the details of the days, locations for every part of the service. When you have any questions about the important points you can always consider contacting their funeral home directly instead of the family. It might not be a good decision to reach out to the family members for the details because this is not going to be the best time for them. You must try to appreciate their concern and not bother them too much during this difficult time. They are definitely going to appreciate your consideration once we come to know about it. So, confirm the important time and date of the services from the funeral home itself.

Dress

Choosing what to wear for the funeral can be very difficult. Nobody will have an outfit stuffed away in a wardrobe for such events. However, it is essential to understand that you are not the only one who is looking for the right thing to wear for this event. So, don’t stress too much about it. The major thing that you need to keep in mind is that the dress has to be appropriate. You must not wear anything bright or too dark. Suits and Jackets are totally not required. Otherwise, you will look out of place. Also, it is best to avoid wearing casual clothing for jeans. There are many versions of nice-looking suits that are acceptable depending on the crowd. Don’t underdress or overdressed yourself. Keep the accessories and jewelry basic. Avoid over flashy or fashionable accessories and clothing. Shorts and t-shirts are also not recommended for the funeral. Look simple and sober as possible. Take a suggestion from a friend or a family member.

Multiple Events

Make it a point in your mind that you are going to attend multiple events within the funeral services. From the actual burial services, there will be three major events that will wrap up the Catholic funeral process. There will be a wake or the orbital service before the day of the funeral, where all the friends and family of the deceased will gather to pay their respects. On the same day of the burial, there will be funeral service which is a blend of Catholic mass done at the church by the survivors. There are family and friends who gather up and search for procession and prayers. Later, they head towards the church. This is the time when friends and family say the final goodbye by placing the flowers and messages on the casket at the end of the service.

Catholic Funeral Prayer Cards

Catholic funeral prayer cards are the holy cards or the funeral remembrance cards or the mass cards have been in a very long and old tradition of the catholic churches. These are majorly distributed at the funeral with the name of the deceased on the card. The Catholic funeral cards are the ones that serve as a reminder to pray for the deceased. It can also be extremely important to comprehend the meaning of the Catholic funeral cards before you attend a funeral memorial service.

On the whole, if you have decided what to wear and at what time to reach the event or how to make all the arrangements, it means that you are ready to attend a Catholic funeral Memorial service.

Wishing you a happy memorial service!