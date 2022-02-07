We examine the requirements for testing children and adults and the term “fully vaccinated” means.

Both France and the UK have announced Covid travel rules changes in recent weeks; however, certain restrictions are still in effect.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about travel between the two countries.

People who have been vaccinated traveling between France towards the UK

If you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to undergo any tests before departing from the UK.

Up to 04:00 on February 11, you have to make an appointment and make payment in advance to have a PCR or an antigen (lateral flow) test that must be conducted within two days following your arrival to the UK. There is no requirement to isolate yourself while waiting for the results.

On Tuesday, February 11, two-day testing requirements will be eliminated for travelers who have been vaccinated.

All travelers who have been vaccinated must complete a passenger-locator form within 48 hours before their arrival within the UK. The information of children under 18 (or younger than 16 who reside in Scotland) in the same UK address as the people in their group may be added to the parent or guardian’s forms.

To be fully vaccinated to travel to the UK, You must have taken all necessary doses of a vaccine approved within 14 days. This doesn’t comprise booster dosages.

The proof of recent recovery from Covid is not valid for travel to France, where only vaccination certificates are accepted. This differs from France’s domestic vaccine pass regulations that allow acceptance of Covid recovery certificates in certain conditions.

Children younger than five years old are not restricted in the five-year age range, and those between five and 17 are required to pass the day two test for the duration of time it remains required (until February 11).

All travelers who have been vaccinated are eligible to travel to France

Travelers who are heading from the UK to France coming from the UK must perform an antigen or PCR test within the first 48 hours before their trip commences.

Suppose you’ve only visited the UK for a couple of days. In that case, it is possible to use the second day of tests (see the above) to take your pre-departure test if you completed the test within 48 hours before departure and that it meets the conditions as well as you’ve got a document that includes your results to be used on your return trip.

They also have to swear a statement (engagement on honneur) to confirm that they do not suffer from Covid symptoms and haven’t in the past 14 days had to contact with an established Covid instance.

The fully vaccinated people do not require a valid motive for travel and do not have to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Children younger than 12 years old aren’t required to take any tests. However, they must sign a sworn declaration.

France’s interior ministry states, “The vaccinations are given to adults are extended under the same conditions to youngsters (under 18) regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

Thus, teenagers who have not been vaccinated between 12 and 17 years old will be able to follow the guidelines for fully-vaccinated travelers as long as they’re accompanied by an adult who has been fully vaccinated.

What does France consider fully vaccinated?

It is important to note that as of January 30, it is mandatory for those with a minimum age of 18 and for one month to get a booster within nine months from their second vaccination dose (or the first in the instance of the single-dose Janssen jab) to remain classified as being fully vaccinated before admission to France.

Travelers who have not been vaccinated in between France as well as the UK

People who are not vaccinated and traveling towards France via the UK must provide a valid justification for travel. This usually involves being a French permanent or French national.

They should also take an examination before departure 24 hours before the date their travel starts, not 48 hours before the departure date, and they must sign their sworn statements.

Self-isolation is required for seven days upon arrival in France by filling in this form with your contact information before you arrive.

It is also required for travelers who are not vaccinated to provide the primary reason for their travel to the UK and conduct a pre-departure test for PCR or antigen in the two days before the journey begins.

You must make a reservation and make payment at the time of booking for 2 PCR tests to be conducted on or before the second day and on or the eighth day after your arrival.

You will then be required to quarantine for ten days upon arrival to the country if you’re over 18. However, in England, you have the possibility of purchasing a ‘test for release’ kit on day five. This allows you to exit your isolation earlier if you are negative.

Beginning at 04:00 on February 11, travelers who are not vaccinated will be required to take an initial pre-departure test and a day two PCR test. The day eight testing requirement is removed along with quarantine regulations.