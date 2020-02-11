Most Amazing Places to Visit in the Northern Heaven: Gangtok

Paradise on Earth is the beautiful queen of Eastern India, “Gangtok”. Gangtok is often called the “Queen of the Mountains”, with its elevated landscape and all snow-capped mountains also with the wide range of the green tea garden. Visitors from all across India, as well as non-Indian visitors, have at least visited Gangtok once in their lifetime and they have also named this place as “Paradise Unexplored”.

This place is so wonderful that it must be a check-in your checklist to make a visit in Sikkim at least once in a lifetime. If you plan properly then visiting Gangtok is not much costly, in fact visiting Gangtok is quite cost-effective for any mountain lover. If you are a solo trip lover then you can go to Gangtok at the cheapest expenditure.

There are some unbelievably unreal existing places in Gangtok which you must visit and be a part of their food lifestyle and culture. Most people miss out on these pointers on Gangtok while making the visit, we have discussed them here for you not to miss those interesting places and food when you make a visit in Sikkim.

Pemayangtse Monastery

While you visit the mountains, the beautiful snow, and clouds together then you must also visit the Pemayangtse Monastery in Gangtok. This is a beautiful and peaceful place on the laps of the queen of the Northern Gateway. Visitors usually take a break and visit places like Gangtok, when they are tired enough of the busy scheduled life. This Pemayangtse Monastery of Gangtok is one of the best resort if you are really looking for some peace. The architecture of this monastery in Gangtok is just jawdropping and mesmerizing. If you are planning to make a visit in Gangtok then this place must be in the checklist.

Tinkitam

Tinkitam in Gangtok is said to be the Sleepy Hamlet, the glory of the entire nature resides herein Tinkitam. When you make a visit in Gangtok, do not forget visit this vast field of lush green valley. This tour to Tinkitam will take just a day so find a narrow scape in your trip schedule to give a visit to this place. If you are lucky enough you will also get to see the full blooms in the trees also the Orchids in the mountains. Orchids flowers bring in the beauty of the mountains and make the mountains more overwhelming.

Enchey Monastery

A visit to Gangtok can not be complete if you do not make a visit to Gangtok. The Enchey Monastery is a beautiful place to spend some quality time in and obtain peace of mind. This beautiful monastery is 200 years old and has a beautiful design and architecture. This place is very spiritual and someone who is seeking some spiritual peace can visit this place.

Seven Sisters Waterfall

Visiting this Seven Sisters Waterfall is like a lifetime experience for any nature lover. This fall is at least 30 km away from Gangtok but the beauty of this place is so enormous that people from Gangtok or ever outskirts of Gangtok visit this place at least once when they visit the mountains. As the name of the fall suggests that there are 7 falls in the which are neatly arranged at the top of the hills and they are visible distinctly different. The lucky ones get to see a rainbow after the rain washes the green of the mountains.

These places in Gangtok are a must-visit place but now moving on from the places to visit the food of this place, we will bring you by some very interesting food items.

Some Must-Try Dishes of Gangtok

If you are a foodie and even if you are not the authentic Gangtok dishes will make you fall in love with the place and the mountains. You must try these dishes from Gangtok because it is their specialty and no one would cook better than them. The Mouthwatering dishes of Gangtok will sizzle your tastebuds.

Dumplings

You must fall in love with the dumplings which are sold in all small and big stalls in Gangtok. This is one of the most authentic staple food for the people in Gangtok. You are highly mistaken if you consider dumplings as a Chinese dish, in fact, this is a Tibetan food which has been carried down from Tibet to Gangtok. Although dumplings look like momos but they are not momos, they are eaten with the spicy hot red chili garlic sauce.

Thukpa

Thukpa is another very authentic and Gangtok’s most widely sold dish. This food is also of Tibetan origin and has been brought down to Gangtok. Thukpa is a warm soupy noodle with vegetables and chicken pieces. Tibetan food is sold out all across the world but the most authentic by tastes are available in Gangtok widely. The veggies that are added are especially the vegetables that are locally available in the mountains in the rest of India all kinds of vegetables are added.

Phagshapa

Red meat lovers? Or pork lovers? This is going to be your favorite dish in Gangtok. Phagshapa is a local dish of Gangtok which you must try at least once in your trip to Gangtok. The perfect blend of a lot of radish and pork, Phagshapa is suitable for all the health freaks as it is literally made without using even a drop of oil. This has always been liked by the visitors of Gangtok and has also received nice reviews for this dish. This is not a Tibetan dish, it is a Sikkimese dish that is not so popular in Gangtok but if you try it once, you will fall in love with it.

Sha Phaley

This dish is heavenly, can you imagine meat and bread deep fried? Sha Phaley is a snack worth dying for which is extremely tasty and also spicy. This is one of the local food of Gangtok which available on the streets of Gangtok and you would get in abundance. This is a red meat dish which is made of chopped beef or pork put inside the bread and sealed tight and then deep-fried in oil. If you are vegetarian then you are one step higher in advantage because Sha Phaley Veg has overfilling with cottage cheese inside.