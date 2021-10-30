Skardu is one of the most charming and picturesque places in Gilgit-Baltistan. As we all know, it is the capital of Skardu. The Skardu borders are located in China, India and Kashmir. The people in this place are a mixture of Tibet and the Caucasus, and their language is Bharat. This place is rich in natural resources and elegant.

The snow-covered mountains and dunes cover the entire area, making it an attractive central attraction. The towering mountains provide visitors with an opportunity to climb curiosity Pakistan tour packages. The magnificent place provides a double guarantee for road and air travel. The journey is full of excitement and suspense from tourists, and the scenery is just incredible.

There are several most beautiful places to visit in Skardu valley, we have listed the top places in Skardu, and have a look:

Khaplu Valley

People warmly welcome visitors and not only show hospitality. After entering the city, tourists never want to return home.

Wadi full of beauty is called the Khaplu Valley. The Khaplu valley is also called Ghanchi. Historical buildings, fruit-filled orchards, strong winds and the highest peaks and other factors further enhance the beauty of the valley.

The Khaplu Valley was the last kingdom of ancient Baltistan. These valleys are considered more important due to religious monuments such as the Great Hall of Al-Kharqa and the Chaqchan Mosque. Nature shaped the formation of Khaplu Village.

Katpana Cold Desert

Each place has its uniqueness and value, which helps to promote in the valley. This is our cool writer. The desert is one of the most influential areas in Skardu. The high altitude and dunes are unique to the Katana Desert. Most of the dunes are located near the Indus River, which covers two deserts at a time.

Shigar Valley

Shigar Valley is the most charming valley in Skardu, surrounded by beautiful scenery. The scenery is fascinating, especially the lakes, forts and our cool Katpana desert. It writes about the beauty of nature. The city and the people who live here are great. All the beauty that this city breathes.

The famous Basha and Braldu River flow through Shigar Valley. The valley is rich in natural resources, such as gems and medicinal plants. The valley is the most visited valleys in Skardu.

Deosai Plains

Deosai is one of the great place in Skardu. It has high-altitude plains and is known as the National Park of the Gilgit-Baltistan region. This is considered the hometown of the Himalayas. Deosai is a hybrid of the two words Deo (giant) and Saya (shadow). This place is full of natural scenery, and there are high mountains and snow in every corner. The fresh air and the vast plains create an astonishing view.

Satpara Lake

Satpara Lake is one of the tourist attractions in Skardu. Lake Satpara is one of the most wondrous and picturesque places in Skardu. The view of the lake is wonderful. The crystal clear water provides visitors with an excellent view of photos. The high mountains surround the lake. An amazing story of water trading near the locals is that gold miners are located at the bottom of the lake, which is why it shines during the day.

The lake has a double benefit, providing water for the entire area, and tourists can rent fishing. Fish are abundant. Performed recreational activities such as fishing boats. In the next few days, a dam will be built on the lake. It adds to the more beauty of this place plus very scenic.

Final Words

Skardu is the most beautiful areas in all northern areas, as the location is the main factor describing value and importance. Each place is different from other places with glorious beauty. And make the financial strength of the region strong. Beautiful places make people happier, do pay a visit to Skardu once.