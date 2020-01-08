The First-Timer’s Journey Guide to Seoul, South Korea (2020)

In the past few years, the number of Kiwis relocating to Australia for one reason or the other has increased significantly. This is in part as a result of the Trans-Tasman agreement that allows for free flow of people between the two countries.

If you are thinking of moving to Australia permanently or for the long-term, it is important that you find out everything you need for a successful move. From visas to tax processes, and opening bank accounts, this article contains essential information that can serve as a guide to make your relocation as smooth and seamless as possible.

Applying for a visa to Australia

Since the 1920s, Australia as pursued a rigorous immigration system that allow the free flow of people into the country as long as they are willing and able to work. For people coming from other countries, it is expected that they apply for and receive the relevant visa for their travel category. But as a New Zealander, the Trans-Tasman Travel Agreement of 1973 mean that you can travel to Australia, live, school, and work there without a visa.

As long as you have a New Zealand passport, no criminal record and are free from any communicable disease, you will be granted a Special Category Visa that allows you to stay as long as you want.

While this visa will meet your travel and stay requirements, it does not give you the same rights and benefits are a permanent resident or Australian citizen. You can only qualify for these benefits when you upgrade your temporary stay status.

Alternatively, you can opt for the Skilled Independent Visa that allows you to live and work in the country as a permanent resident as long as you can meet the requirements for points tested skilled workers. As you can see, travelling to Australia as a New Zealander simpler that you imagined.

Moving to Australia

Moving from New Zealand to Australia is also a really simple process. Almost all migrants from New Zealand arrive in the country’s largest city – Sydney, from where they find their way to the city of their choice or choose to remain. You can easily fly from Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, and Queenstown to Sydney, but you can also choose to arrive from your location to Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane.

There are multiple daily flights from major airports in New Zealand, and is less than 4 hours, you can arrive Sydney from Auckland.

But moving yourself and family from your home in New Zealand to Australia is one thing. You may also want to move some or all of your personal possessions, so that you can start your new life in familiar surroundings. In this case, you can choose to move your belongings by air or by sea. Moving by air is rather expensive and may not be the best solution unless you are pressed for time. Moving by sea, though slower, allows you to send more for a lot less.

There are a lot of moving companies that can move your belongings to your new house, saving you the stress and hassles of international travel logistics. For example, companies like International Movers, Transworld and Ausmove can handle your shipping logistics easily. You will find more useful information on shipping to Australia from New Zealand on the AusMove website at https://www.ausmove.co.nz/moving-to-australia

Before you leave New Zealand

Before leaving your New Zealand home for a new life in Australia, it is important that you take the time to tidy every loose end. This way, there will be nothing to distract you as you work at getting settled in your new city.

One of the important things you may have to do is making plans for the rest of your belongings. For most people, giving them out to friends and family members is the ideal solution. But you can also sell things you will not need in Australia cheaply so that you can have some extra cash at hand.

If you are only relocating temporarily with intention of returning to New Zealand, you can consider hiring long-term storage for your worldly goods. Reputation New Zealand companies like Storage King and Kiwi Self Storage offer short to long-term storage for this purpose.

It is also important that you sort your finances out before getting on the plane. This means setting up bank accounts that you can access and use in Australia. Fortunately, some of the big banks in New Zealand also operate in Australia, so setting up an Australia account will not be a problem.

You can also open an account online, set up credit card facilities, and all the other financial instruments you will need in your new city. However, you will have to activate these accounts in person when you arrive Australia.

For some people, it may be a good idea to open a foreign currency account. This is a good solution for people with businesses in New Zealand and Australia or who will be doing a lot of currency transactions overseas. If you will still be receiving some form of income from New Zealand while in Australia, this is also a good solution for your banking needs.

Wrapping up

Though there are clear and subtle differences, New Zealand and Australia are also alike in so many ways. This is why even though you will be in a new city, you will not feel homesick for too long. Plus there are more than 400,000 New Zealand born people currently living in Australia, so you can expect a warm welcome from Kiwis and Aussies alike that will help you settle in easily.