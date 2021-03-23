Travel
Top 10 Countries Which Allow Free Visa for Indians 2021
Do you love travelling or already have travelled to many foreign countries for any other reason or want to travel to different countries around the world? If yes, you know how troublesome the process of getting a visa for a foreign country is. Besides the long process, some county’s visas are pretty expensive. That’s why people often try to find countries which allow free visa and the procedure is also easier.
Well, if you are also wondering which countries allow free visa, you are in the right place. In this article, I will be discussing the top 10 countries that allow free Visa for Indians. If you are from any other countries, don’t worry, there will be a separate article about that.
Singapore
Singapore, the quintessential cosmopolitan, is a southeast1 Asian island country and very famous for its tourism industry. Singapore is also one of the richest and developed nations. It is famous for its rich culture, diversity, tall skyscrapers, delicious food, tourist and adventuring spots etc.
Singapore allows before arrival E-Visa for Indian citizens considering your passport has at least 6 months validation. The validity of the VISA will be of 30 days. Also, you will need the followings –
- Duly filled visa application and form
- Confirmed return tickets
- Two copies of recent passport size photographs
- Covering letter (containing the details of the traveller).
- Original Bank statements.
Thailand
Thailand, the gateway to South Asia, is one of the most beautiful countries in South Asia. It is especially famous for its beautiful beaches, cultural integrity, dense forest, floating markets, coral reefs and other tourist spots.
Thailand has a rich food culture, so if you are an Indian, you will probably like it. Also, you can see the vast cultivation of Buddhism along with a major gathering of Buddhist monks.
Coming on the Visa part, Thailand allows free E-VISA on arrival considering your passport has at least 6 months of validation. Also, you will need the followings –
- A digital photo of you (taken not more than 3 months ago).
- Your travel dates.
- Airline Confirmation.
- Accommodation Details.
- Credit/debit card or any other payment options.
Maldives
The Maldives is a tropical island nation, consists of 1192 coral islands grouped into natural atolls. It is famous for its fabulous white sand beaches, diverse marine life, beautiful scenarios and other tourist spots. It is also a famous adventure spot as well as a popular honeymoon spot.
The Maldives allows free Visa on arrival and the validation of the Visa will be of 30 days. If you want, you extent the validation period up-to 90 days.
Malaysia
Malaysia is a southeast Asian country near Thailand. It is one of those countries which actually gives the true essence of Asia. With its cultural diversity, beautiful beaches and natural scenarios, food, exquisite tourist sites, etc, it is one of the most popular tourist spots.
Malaysia allows eNTRI Visa which is free for a span of 15 days considering your passport has at least 6 months of validation. The validity of the VISA will be of 30 days. Also, you will need the followings –
- Travel Documents
- Travel itinerary
- E-Ticket number of return flight ticket
- Hotel reservation or invitation letter from your host
- Work or Residence Permit if living abroad
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is an ancient Asian island nation situated near the bottom of southern India. It is a land of ancient ruins, amazing beaches, colourful reef and many more. It has eight heritage sites so, you will find a lot of bio-diversity. With the rich culture and exquisite food, you won’t regret going to Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka allows E-visa considering your passport has at least 6 months of validation. Also, you will need the followings –
- Airside transit and exit from Sri Lanka.
- Travel Documents.
- Proof of sufficient funds for stay.
- Booking details of the stay
Turkey
Turkey is a fascinating Islamic country situated between Asia and Europe border. It contains both civilized and highly developed cities along with raw natural beauty, mountains, oceans, river and more. Its tourism industry is also booming.
Turkey allows free E-VISA for Indians considering your passport has at least 6 months of validation. Also, you will need the followings –
- Return ticket
- Booking details of the stay
- Sufficient funds (minimum of USD 50 per day).
Indonesia
Indonesia is the World’s largest archipelago made of 17000 islands. Here you can connect with nature on a fundamental level. The seashores, smouldering volcanoes, tidy rivers, fascinating forests and the whole culture will give you a peaceful experience.
Indonesia allows free Visa considering your passport has at least 6 months of validation along with the date of your arrival and Return Tickets.
Bhutan
Bhutan, often regarded as the happiest country in Asia, is a neighbour country of India. It is a beautiful country with fascinating natural beauty and diverse wildlife. Bhutan is really popular among tourists.
There is no Visa required to enter Bhutan for Indians if you have 7 days entry-cum-stay permit from the border offices. Also, you will need the followings –
- Indian Passport (at least 6-month validity)
- Two passport-sized photographs.
- Voter ID
- Booking Details of your stay
- Marriage certificate copy for couples
Nepal
Nepal is another neighbour country of India mostly known for its high mountains (Mt.everest), diverse nature and rich culture. Tourism is also flourishing in Nepal as it has many beautiful monuments, temples, historical places etc.
There is no Visa required to enter Nepal for Indians. Also, you will need the followings –
- Passport
- Voter ID
- Driving License
- Ration Card
- An ID issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.
Cambodia
Cambodia is a nation with high historical value and rich culture with fabulous natural beauty. The tourism business here is pretty vast as it has lots of historical establishments like Angkor Wat, Bayon Temple and other famous temples etc. Also, natural beauty and friendly culture will give you peace.
Cambodia allows E-Visa for Indian citizens considering your passport has at least 6 months of validation. The validity of the VISA will be of 30 days. Also, you will need the followings –
- Applicant Photo
- Passport Personal Details Scan.
- Last Page of Passport
