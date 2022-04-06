The sunsets below in the Indian Ocean waves; Ukrainian tourist Viktoria Makarenko and her daughter burn incense each night at an altar in the Sri Lankan beach resort to pray for a homecoming.

The Russian invasion of the 35-year old’s home in February left thousands of tourists from both nations stranded on the island.

However, Ukrainians who have no money and are awed by the fate of their loved family members in their homeland say they’ve been overwhelmed by the support of locals – despite their own struggles facing the worsening economic crisis.

“I enjoy Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan persons,” Makarenko said to the news organization AFP. “Everybody wants to help us.”

Her husband, she, and their daughter, who was five years old, had been traveling across Sri Lanka for weeks when Russian forces attacked Ukraine.

They were starving for money and were depressed about their situation before the locals of Unawatuna joined in support of the group, providing free accommodation, food, and even incense sticks that could be lit on their daily journeys towards the temple.

“The owner of the hotel has allowed us to stay here for as long as we needed. We have foodand water and don’t have to worry about an anxiety about what we’ll eat for breakfast tomorrow,” Makarenko said.

“We keep safe here and they take care of us.”

In the white sands along Sri Lanka’s southern coast, hundreds of tourism-focused businesses advertise deals or offer assistance to the stranded Ukrainians.

Ash Shanaka, head of Blackgold Cafe in Mirissa, told me that he asked one Ukrainian customer with a newborn when she would be returning to her home.

“She said, ‘I’m unable to go backbecause my house was destroyed. Where can I go? ‘”

There is a sign that offers half-price meals with the submission of a Ukrainian passport. Nearby guesthouses have provided rooms to a few travelers from the country.

Shanaka believes that the other people from Sri Lanka’s generosity comes from the island’s personal experience of war, a decades-long civil war that concluded in 2009.

“We also faced a predicament like that before … We all know the enduring, we realize the suffering,” he added.

Sri Lanka’s current difficulties have been a nightmare for businesses. Long lines to purchase electricity and fuel blackouts could disrupt the operators and bring a burgeoning tourism boom post-pandemic to an abrupt ending.

“We have a very difficult circumstance, you know. The economy, the crisis is crashing and everything is a mess,” said Shanaka.

“But we’re also persons, they’re also persons, that’s why we make an effort to help.”

According to official figures, 15,000 Russians and more than 5,000 Ukrainians were in Sri Lanka in the month when the war began, being the top and third-largest tourist sources, respectively.

Sri Lanka has granted free visa extensions to citizens of both countries.

Many Russian tourists are also trapped in Russia without access to money after sanctions were put in place on the United States and Western allies on international payment systems.

However, no offers are being made public They are also reluctant to discuss.

“We have to go meet friends,” one young Russian told him before he and his friends were able to look at the sea view from the famous Dutch Fort in Galle.

People’s sentiments are overwhelmingly in support of Ukraine in its conflict. The slogans condemning the war are painted blue and yellow of Ukraine’s flag walls across the coast.

“There is great compassion on their part, given that they are also in difficult circumstances,” Darina Stambuliak, another Ukrainian whose time in Unawatuna, was extended involuntarily due to the conflict, said to AFP.

The 33-year-old claimed she was forced to leave Donetsk in 2014 after separatists from Russia declared a region of a breakaway in 2014.

She spends a lot of her time attempting to keep up to date with the latest news from home. However, a substantial discount on her hotel gives her less reason for anxiety.

“Business owners have wrapped us in love and support,” she added. “We are so grateful.”