So, you use your mavic 3 to check your pipe outside your house. Then, you found that it had been frozen because of yesterday’s weather. That can happen to anyone. Most of the time, it occurs to those who never pay attention to the protection of their piping system.

Therefore, to prevent your piping system from freezing, which could damage the piping system, you need to add a protective item to your pipe. In this case, we are talking about self-regulating heat tape. Have you ever heard about this item? If this is your first-time hearing about this protective item, you have come to the right place. This article will be a great reference for you who want to know more about self-regulating heat tape.

What is Self-Regulating Heat Tape?

First of all, you may think this item has a shape like a tape. You wrap it around the pipes and it will become something like an insulator. However, that’s not true. Most of the heat tape product comes in the form of a cable. Therefore, it is also known as heat cable.

This cable or tape will transfer heat to your piping system, preventing it from freezing. Then, it will create the insulation perimeter that prevents the cold weather outside from affecting the pipe and the inside part. The fluid or water inside the pipe will be able to flow without any problem. Thus, the problem that you had before will be gone. You also can enjoy your time at your house comfortably.

How to Use the Self-Regulating Heat Tape?

In general, you need to place the heat tape on the surface of the pipe. Make sure you put it on the entire pipes that are located in the area where the cold weather could affect it. Therefore, it requires much longer heat tape than you might ever imagine.

Once you install the heat tape, you only need to plug the cable into the electric socket. Yes, this item works using electricity. It will produce the heat around the cable surface that will affect the pipe where it contacts each other. Thus, it increases the temperature and prevents the frozen problem.

The installation of self-regulating heat tape could be very tasking. Moreover, it also has a risk of fire, if you can’t install it properly. Therefore, you should use professional help for installing the self regulating heat tape for pipes. However, if you have the skill and experience to install this equipment, you can do it yourself to save more money.

Benefits of Installing Self-Regulating Heat Tape

Self-regulating heat tape brings so many benefits to your home. The essential function of this item is to prevent the pipes from freezing because of the cold weather. Other than that, you also can find more benefits, such as:

Save more money on repair and replacement costs

Preventing the freezing problem on the pipe will also prevent the bursting accident. That means you don’t need to worry about the pipe system getting damaged by the cold weather. Paying for the replacement and repair for that condition is very costly. It also could damage your property, which costs you more money.

Keeps the water flow without problem

You can get the water whenever you want it. In many cases, people with frozen pipe problems can’t get the water during the winter. That is annoying for you who live in that house with your family.

Easy to use

You don’t need to remove or modify your piping system. You only need to place the self-regulating heat tape on the surface of the pipe. Activate the heat tape, and it will work, creating the insulation and antifreeze perimeter on your pipe.

Things to Remember

The heat tape will prevent your pipe from freezing. However, you might still need to install a proper insulation system around the pipes to ensure it works without any problem. Moreover, the extra insulation also can help the heat tape performance. It saves more energy to produce the heat. That means you can save more money on electric bills.

Conclusion

Installing a self-regulating heat tape on your house is like using Rex Originals for your website. It will improve your house piping system function and performance. Those will also give you one thing, which is a comfortable living place for you and your family. Therefore, find the best heat tape right away. Install it, and you don’t have to worry anymore about frozen pipe problems during the harsh cold winter.