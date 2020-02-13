Health
Best Health and Wellness Gadgets for a healthy Lifestyle
Technology has gifted us with a lot of innovative gadgets for science, education, industrialization, research, entertainment and improvement of our physical and mental wellbeing. A few of them fascinate a lot of users while others are proven essentials for our self-grooming.
Here in this article, we have listed a few of the best health and wellness gadgets to enhance your mental health. We have reviewed dozens of healthcare gadgets and figured out the best fitness gadgets for mental health that are age or gender independent. Before spending on gadgets for entertainment, consider these healthcare gadgets to be a part of your wardrobe.
Fitbit Charge 3
One of the most essential healthcare gadgets is Fitbit Charge 3. You can opt for any other fitness tracker or smartwatch that comes with all the features of a fitness tracker.
Major features that we seek in a fit band are Heart Rate Tracker, Activity Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Multi-Sport Tracking, Swimming, GPS Tracking, Waterproof with basic message/notification alerts synced from your smartphone and almost a week-long battery life. Not all the fitness trackers have all the features however its good to have as much as you can.
Portable Gluten Tester
Nima is the world’s first portable gluten detector designed by 6SensorLabs in San Francisco. This device is made for advanced healthcare for patients or highly sensitive people. Portable Gluten Tester can test your food for gluten within five minutes.
This is majorly used when you are eating outside or packaged food. Just give the first bite to Nima Portable Gluten Tester in a one-time disposable gluten test capsule and run the test. The device will detect if there is any gluten present in your meal or is it safe to eat. The device is portable and fits in the palm of your hand and each charge lasts up to 30 tests.
Dr. Song Teeth Whitening Kit
This is one of the greatest innovations in the field of dental care. Everybody wants bright white shining teeth however due to food habits or smoking we end up losing our teeth’ brightness. Dr. Song Teeth Whitening Kit is an ultimate solution to teeth whitening.
It comes with 3 syringes of teeth whitening gel, trays and LED accelerator light. The product and its accessories are made in the USA and the charcoal teeth whitening toothpaste is dramatically effective. The LED blue light application is set at the exact nanometers. The wavelength combined with, pressure, heat, and peroxides is the ultimate treatment in tooth whitening.
BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer
BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer is an advance level innovation that helps you estimate your alcohol level. It comes with a professional-grade accuracy along with Bluetooth connectivity to Apple iPhone, Google & Android Devices.
This is rated as one of the best health and wellness gadgets as BACtrack Mobile has got the best accuracy level in comparison with the police-grade model, hospitals, clinics, and even law enforcement. BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer has the advanced level technology to tell you the time needed to come back to 0% so that you make better decisions while drinking.
As per the device, the only safe time to drive is when your BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer shows 0.00%. Anything above that, you should call an Uber directly from the App.
Wireless Smart Glucometer
Another gadget to enhance your mental health is iHealth Wireless Smart Blood Sugar Test Kit that is compatible with Apple and Android devices. Those suffering from Diabetes need to examine their sugar/glucose levels on a routine basis.
Every meal they take needs to be controlled as it hampers their glucose level. iHealth Wireless Smart Blood Sugar Test Kit comes with MFi Certified Bluetooth 3.0 Blood Glucose Meter, Smart Diabetes Testing Kit, Lancing Device, 10 Lancets, and Carry Bag. It’s a pocket-sized blood glucose meter that fits in your purse, bag, or backpack. The glucometer connects with Bluetooth to sync with your smartphone through a secure app. If it is not connected, you can also take a reading of your blood sugar levels on the illuminated LED display. The app is smart enough to store all the readings in a secure and HIPAA compliant cloud platform and can be accessed online or on the mobile app. It has a rechargeable battery that can be charged on the go.
SteriPEN Ultra USB UV Water Purifier
SteriPEN Ultra USB Rechargeable Portable, Handheld UV Water Purifier is one of the most advanced UV water purifiers with an OLED display (Organic Light Emitting Diode). It is useful to eliminate bacteria, protozoa, and viruses from half or one liter of water at a time.
It just takes 45-90 seconds for water treatment depending on the volume. Loaded with an internal USB rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, the lamp life can assure up to 8000 activations to charge up to 50 liters of water. It is a lightweight and portable Handheld UV Water Purifier for on-the-go adventures. It is one of the most effective healthcare gadgets to work against microorganisms.
Nokia BPM+ Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor
In the recent past, Nokia BPM+ Compact Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor has been trending as one of the exciting healthcare gadgets. Every patient or a frequent diagnosis requires a blood pressure monitor and Nokia is the one who digitalized the device.
It is a compact and lightweight handheld device that is easy to set up and diagnose. It provides accurate measurements as tested but many healthcare professionals and residential nurses. Nokia BPM+ is easy to carry as it fits in your small handbag or your office briefcase. The detailed results are shown on your smartphone for future reference. The Health Mate App works tremendously with the device as it shows the trend on a candlestick bar graph that is very easy to read.
A few of the users reported that the blood pressure reading doesn’t go accurately if the left arm circumference is bigger than 35 cm (13.77 inches, 1.14 feet or 0.38 yards). As per testing standard authorities, the results are testified accurately.
Summing Up
We hope you make the best use of these trending healthcare gadgets. We have listed a few of the most essential and the best health and wellness gadgets, though there are hundreds of inventions recorded every month. Keep a check of your health and ensure that you always stay updated and safe with the help of these gadgets for mental health.
Health
Why You Shouldn’t Take Steroids
You’ll inevitably hear about, and even consider, steroids at some point in your career. If you are an athlete or bodybuilder, you will know guys that take them, and you’ll be tempted to do so yourself. After all, it’s really hard work to pump iron and do a lot of cardio. Why wouldn’t you want to look ripped just by taking a pill? Well, you’ll find out why you shouldn’t take steroids. Just keep reading.
Many high-profile athletes have used steroids to improve their musculature and their physical performance, particularly bodybuilders. Were you aware that there are many serious complications of steroid use, including death? Even so, the allure of being the best sometimes blinds even the most promising athlete.
Anabolic steroids are synthetic copies of testosterone, a prominent male sex hormone. The keyword there is “synthetic.” In other words, it’s artificial. It isn’t real. They were primarily for use in treating patients of AIDS and anemia, who were suffering from extreme muscle loss. The treatment is referred to as “hormone replacement therapy”, or HRT, and this helps individuals get more of the hormone that their bodies aren’t able to make enough of naturally. Doctors never prescribe anabolic drugs to anyone who doesn’t need them to build muscle.
Bodybuilders have garnered a bad reputation for being steroid abusers. Steroids can be transmitted as pills or intramuscular injections, for the most part. For bodybuilders who abuse steroids, they can get more muscle faster than normal. As it increases muscle mass, it also serves as a diuretic, flushing out excess water and giving the bodybuilder a more defined, ripped look.
There are some severe consequences of steroid use, aside from the obvious legal consequences if you are caught possessing or using them. Some major side effects of steroids include cancer, an increase in bad cholesterol, liver tumor, jaundice, high blood pressure, stroke, acne, baldness, enlargement of the breast, shrunken testicles, low sperm count, infertility, heart attack, headache, nose bleed, altered thyroid function, and an increased likelihood of contracting HIV or hepatitis from sharing infected needles.
That’s not all, though. There are psychological effects like sudden fits of rage, mood swings, depression, hyperactivity, and brain damage read the full info here. There are further physical side effects like weight gain/loss, insulin insensitivity, increased body hair, water retention or dehydration, nausea, anaphylactic shock, chills, bone pain, hives, depressed immune system, sore tongue, lethargy, diarrhea, vomiting, thinning of hair, constipation, abdominal pain, edema, and more.
Health
Fat Burners – What to Look For in a Good Fat Burner
People who are looking to lose a few pounds or just want an energy boost often turn to “Pro Blast XL” for help. These products can potentially be beneficial in helping to maximize energy and increasing weight loss. But at what cost? Many people take these products without bothering to check what exactly is in them. This can be a dangerous proposition, especially for people with a history of cardiovascular disease or seizures.
Many of you might remember the recent events that led the FDA to ban the popular fat burner ephedra for sale in the United States. Ephedra use has been linked to a high rate of serious side effects including seizure, stroke, heart attack, and death. These are side effects that I could safely say most people would like to avoid. So what is somebody who wants to take a fat burner suppose to do? Well for one always talk to your healthcare professional before starting a fat burner supplement, and two use the tips in this article to identify what to look for in a fat burner.
Have you ever turned a bottle of fat burner over and looked at the ingredients in it? Deciphering just what exactly is in the product can be a daunting challenge. You have probably never heard of four out of five of the ingredients in any given fat burner. The most common ingredient found in fat burners, caffeine, might be the only one you recognize. Ma huang, the Chinese name for ephedra, was a common ingredient in many fat burners before its ban in 2004. Millions of people took ma huang containing products and just assumed it was safe.
After its ban, ephedra was replaced in many products with bitter orange. However, the National Center or Complementary and Alternative Medicine has found that “there is currently little evidence that bitter orange is safer to use than ephedra.” Be wary of products that contain several different herbal ingredients that you have never heard of before. You do not want to potentially be taking the next ephedra.
There are several ingredients in fat burners that have been used for many years and have a more established safety profile. For example, green tea extract is found in numerous products. Green tea extract is not only a source of caffeine, which by itself has been shown to increase energy and stimulate metabolic rate, but it is also a powerful antioxidant.
It has been shown to inhibit an enzyme called amylase which is responsible for breaking down carbohydrates and increasing blood sugar levels. As a result, blood sugar levels are lowered resulting in less fat storage. Additionally, green tea is rich in catechins which have been shown to lower body fat. If that wasn’t enough, green tea may also inhibit fatty acid synthase, an enzyme responsible for turning carbohydrates into fat.
Health
Spinal Synthesis Devices Industry Overview
Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Release
Spinal synthesis is a medical method, in which two or more of the vertebrae are joined together, to be able to lower back pain. Spinal synthesis surgery is completed in the event of degenerative disk condition, fracture, scoliosis, spinal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, and spinal infection. Furthermore, Spinal synthesis is generally used to treat loss in purpose connected with wounded and degenerated intervertebral disks among individuals.
Throughout a spinal synthesis method, the dysfunctional spinal movement portions are rigidly stabilized with physical synthesis products such as interpedicular fixation dishes, pedicular screws, and intervertebral spacers.
International Spinal Synthesis Devices Industry: Character
Increasing incidence of degenerative spine disease/low back suffering across the globe, along with the option of advanced engineering for successful spinal surgeries is just an important element estimated to operate a vehicle development of the worldwide Spinal Fusion Devices Market. Back and neck suffering are many frequently diagnosing degenerative disk disorders problem According to the American Chiropractic Association, around 31 Mn persons in the US suffer from low back pain. Furthermore, an increasing amount of positive results for spinal deformities and spondylolisthesis is still another element estimated to aid the development of the mark market.
An increasing amount of successful back spinal synthesis for painful, deformity, dangerous, and degenerative problems of the back spine is among a number of the different facets estimated to aid the development of the mark market. The increasing prevalence of spinal wire accidents among people across the globe is causing a growing amount of spinal surgeries. Furthermore, increasing Duchene muscular dystrophy with scoliosis is still another element estimated to aid the mark industry development shortly. Also, the aging populace is connected with increasing spinal disorders and degeneration of the spine which is anticipated to gas development of the potential market.
Moreover, changing the lifestyle of an individual from the recent previous is leading to the increased amount of patients with obesity one of the worldwide populace that will be also one of the significant elements estimated to boost the development of the potential Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size. Increasing understanding regarding the signals which is why spinal synthesis surgery could be conducted can push the development of this industry shortly. Like, usually spinal synthesis was conducted limited to spinal tuberculosis and scoliosis. But from recent decades, there has been a rise in many problems in which spinal synthesis method could be performed.
But, high charge connected with the spinal synthesis surgery is just a significant element that would decrease the development of the mark industry to a particular extent. Furthermore, increased soft muscle disruption could cause postoperative suffering is just a difficult element for the development of this market. Furthermore, lack of advanced infrastructure features in establishing nations to be able to execute critical and complicated spinal surgeries, along with unfavorable payment circumstances in establishing nations are some more facets that would hamper the development of the worldwide market.
