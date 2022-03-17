The consumer has strict standards and expectations when selecting an individual contractor for a certain job. They have to be sure that they’ve found the best contractor to satisfy their requirements. In most cases, customers will gather various estimates before choosing the most suitable one for their requirements, highlighting the importance of competition.

While it’s certainly a tough task, you can conquer the local market if you have the right approach. This article will discuss five methods to increase clients for your contractor.

1 Encourage customers who have been with you to leave positive reviews.

A single review from a customer, regardless of whether it’s positive or negative, can hugely affect a company’s image. The reality is that consumers are more likely to leave reviews on an item after having an unpleasant experience rather than a positive one.

It’s the reason it’s beneficial to motivate your customers to leave positive reviews. When you do this, you’re increasing your standing as a contractor. This will increase the chances of attracting potential customers who require your services. (1)

You can create reviews on your website if you already have one, or you can also list your offerings on lead-generation websites such as Home Advisor or Angie’s List, where customers can rate your service.

You might want to consider the possibility of running a PPC advertisement

Paid-per-click (PPC) marketing shows your listing of products or services, and you pay for each click your advertisement gets, thus the name.

While you must make an initial investment that is a bit of cash, it’s still one of the most effective ways to get leads. You can, for instance, pay Google to place your ads in the uppermost position of its search engine result pages (SERPs). Naturally, the advertisement will become the first item people will encounter, which means you’ve already succeeded in getting your company noticed. Another benefit of PPC marketing is establishing conditions for the users you wish to reach. You can decide only to target those who own homes or live within your area. (2)

Remember that you’re likely to get various leads from one campaign if you employ this method. That’s why it’s recommended to establish an efficient system to process the leads. What good could your lead generation efforts do when you cannot manage the leads effectively?

Create valuable content

If you don’t have a lot of flexibility in your budget, making your content such as ebooks, how-to-guides, and even articles is a method to increase leads for your company.

The idea behind this is that provide high-quality content that is free to your readers and thereby becomes an authority online in your area. This is how the SEO (search engine optimization) strategy can provide you. Content is the king, according to the popular saying, and the more valuable and up-to-date content you offer, the more the search indexing engines reward you by giving you more rankings on search results.

A capability to draw users to your site and remain there for a long time will also be rewarded by search engines because it is a sign that people have successfully found the information they were looking for by visiting your website.

Based on the goal of your site and the amount of money you invest in it, think about integrating it with your management system to improve the experience of your clients. For instance, consider this software for controlling pests developed by Jobber. This program was created specifically for contractors working in the field service sector. It can integrate with your website to offer a “client hub’ where customers can access their accounts and pay bills, and schedule appointments, among other things. Suppose your site becomes an information hub for the benefit of your clients, in essence. In that case, you’re creating valuable content, and the search engines will be grateful with a very straightforward reward. (3)

Creating content and linking your website with software may take a lot more work than just putting together an advertisement and is a lot less expensive. Content can also be distributed via email to keep your newsletter readers current.

Establish a social media presence

It’s not an issue that social networks are well-known worldwide. The number of social media users has reached billions in the past, and they show that there is no sign of slowing down.

If you don’t have an online presence on social media, you’re missing out on many potential clients. Therefore, no matter how far it’s that, it’s time to have an account on social media platforms. You can not only expand your reach to a greater number of people, but you could also be a part of communities already interested in discussing your services. (4)

Create an incentive program for referrals

The power of word-of-mouth is always one of the most efficient methods to promote the business. If the customer is satisfied with your service, they will refer your business to others to their friends who require the services you offer. This means you have prospects you didn’t have to work for and, more specifically, free leads. People are more likely to believe the advice of their families and friends than advertisements on the web of a stranger. So, how do you use this to your advantage? (5)

For the first time, it’s possible to set up or start the program of referrals on your site. If someone refers a person to your company, they’ll be rewarded. This will motivate your previous customers to promote your business’s name through word-of-mouth. (5)

Final words

It could take some effort, time, and cash, but when you think about the rewards, it’s every time worth the effort. However, keep in your mind that lead generation is not the only way to ensure the success of your business. Also, you must ensure that before starting the lead generation process, you have a plan that can manage the leads you’ll be creating.