High-ticket sales are something online coaches dream of offering to their potential clients, and equally, dream of landing killer sales.

However, once you’ve launched the offering, it’s now all about selling which often can be the most frustrating and tedious part.

Isabella Sanchez, business coach, specialises in helping life and wellness coaches sell high ticket sales with a small audience. She says: “ High ticket sales require leadership, honesty, and authenticity.”

Isabella shares with us the top 6 crucial mistakes that she has witnessed business coaches make when selling high ticket.

Setting a price just because everyone does it

The perfect price is the price you can get behind energetically, period. Ask yourself: how much is the transformation worth? If you internally don’t believe the program is worth the price, it will show.

Pick a price you can sell with confidence. Confidence is 90% of the sale. If you believe it’s gonna sell, it will. If you are questioning your price, then the likelihood is, the consumer will also believe this. You can always increase your prices gradually if you are launching your first high-ticket package.

You’re not painting an exciting vision

People pay for a transformation. Most coaches are talking about features 90% of the time instead of painting a picture of a transformation that excites your potential clients.

Get clear on the VISION: Talk about how life will be different for them vs. what’s going on now? THAT’S what matters. A good way to show the vision is previous client testimonials.

Sell a transformation

People don’t buy hours of 1:1 coaching, worksheets, or video modules, they buy a tangible transformation. Link it to the tangible outcomes they can expect. For example if you’re selling mindset, don’t just sell them that they will “overcome self-sabotaging beliefs” but how that internal result will affect their day-today life such as relationships, career, income.

Selling to a cold audience

When I started my life coaching business, I thought that by talking about it on social media, I would get dozens of people interested, but that didn’t happen. Not because I wasn’t a great coach, but because I tried to sell something to an ice-cold audience. I did not STRATEGICALLY build a foundation of free content and just expected people to throw their credit cards at me.

Create a strategic content plan to warm up your leads and build enough trust for the sales to happen naturally.

You’re not connecting emotionally

High-ticket sales happen through emotion. Link your personal story to your offer: talk about how life was for you before your transformation and how it FELT. Then talk about how it is now and how that FEELS. If you learn how to do this not only will you sell high-ticket but clients you adore.

Not screening your leads

Not everyone’s gonna be an ideal client for your high ticket offer and that’s okay. However, you don’t wanna be getting on calls with unqualified leads. You don’t have time for that.

Make sure you have a clear application form where you ask clear direct questions to determine if they’re a good fit, including a question about them being ready to make a financial investment. I like adding the investment to my application but totally up to you.

Do you want to master your high-ticket sales? Isabella is launching a beginners business coach programme which will teach you all you need to know about signing those high-ticket clients.